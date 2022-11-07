Read full article on original website
Stateside: Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022
Today on Stateside, two reporters shared key ways renters in Detroit can protect themselves and their money from negligent landlords. We also spoke with Brittany Luse, the new host of NPR's It's Been a Minute about her Michigan roots and helping elevate Black voices in the podcasting world. Plus, we talked to a Detroit day care owner about her effort to meet the growing demand for 24-hour child care.
Thanedar victory in Michigan's 13th ends nearly 70 years of Black representation from Detroit in DC
Democrat Shri Thanedar won Michigan’s 13th Congressional District. The Democrat spoke in Detroit’s Greektown about his legislative priorities after the Associated Press called the race in his favor. “People should be able to take care of their healthcare needs," he said. "I’m going to fight for passing a...
In tight race, Republican John James wins Michigan's 10th over Democrat Carl Marlinga
Republican John James defeated Democrat Carl Marlinga in an extremely close race for Michigan’s open 10th Congressional seat. James held a roughly 1,600 vote advantage over Marlinga out of more than 300,000 ballots cast in the largely Macomb County district. Marlinga conceded the race to James rather than call...
Officials predict calmer environment at Detroit's absentee vote counting board this election
Detroit election officials say things at the city’s absentee county board should be much calmer for this election than they were in 2020. That year, hundreds of supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed what was then the TCF Center. They suspected, without evidence, that fraud was going on there.
Voters in Taylor, Auburn Hills back proposals to allow recreational marijuana businesses
More than thirty communities across the state voted on whether or not they’d allow recreational marijuana facilities. Recreational marijuana was legalized in Michigan four years ago. But people get to decide whether or not they want those businesses close to home. Unofficial results from Tuesday’s election show a mixed...
Despite Detroit poll book snafu, most voting went smoothly this Election Day, MI Secretary of State says
The Michigan Secretary of State’s office says voting precincts across the state were busy this Election Day, but there have been relatively few issues reported. The major exception was in Detroit. That’s where a morning technological snafu with electronic poll books led to some voters being mistakenly told they had already voted absentee.
Oakland County passes transit millage by a wide margin
Oakland County residents voted Tuesday for a transit millage that will expand bus service there significantly. According to unofficial results, the millage passed with more than 57% of the vote. Among other things, it will prevent cities and townships from opting out of SMART, Metro Detroit’s regional bus service.
NCAA football: Unbeaten Michigan ready for Nebraska. Michigan State's bowl hopes still alive.
There’s been a lot of talk about polling and results this week in the state of Michigan and across the country. But now, with the University of Michigan football team undefeated and ranked No. 3 in the nation, it’s time to talk about some college football polls and results with Michigan Radio sports commentator John U. Bacon.
Hospital leaders urge precautions as children's hospitals reach capacity with RSV surge
Leaders at children’s hospitals across the state say they are stretched to capacity with a surge in cases of RSV. The respiratory syncytial virus, usually referred to as RSV for short, is common and usually mild. But doctors say it can be especially severe in infants and older adults.
