Detroit, MI

michiganradio.org

Stateside: Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022

Today on Stateside, two reporters shared key ways renters in Detroit can protect themselves and their money from negligent landlords. We also spoke with Brittany Luse, the new host of NPR's It's Been a Minute about her Michigan roots and helping elevate Black voices in the podcasting world. Plus, we talked to a Detroit day care owner about her effort to meet the growing demand for 24-hour child care.
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

Oakland County passes transit millage by a wide margin

Oakland County residents voted Tuesday for a transit millage that will expand bus service there significantly. According to unofficial results, the millage passed with more than 57% of the vote. Among other things, it will prevent cities and townships from opting out of SMART, Metro Detroit’s regional bus service.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

