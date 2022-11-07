Today on Stateside, two reporters shared key ways renters in Detroit can protect themselves and their money from negligent landlords. We also spoke with Brittany Luse, the new host of NPR's It's Been a Minute about her Michigan roots and helping elevate Black voices in the podcasting world. Plus, we talked to a Detroit day care owner about her effort to meet the growing demand for 24-hour child care.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO