New Brunswick, NJ

foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Rutgers Women’s Soccer Heading Back to the NCAA Tournament

Women’s soccer is on its way back to the NCAA Tournament for the 11th consecutive year when it plays host to Brown at Yurcak Field on November 12 at 6 p.m. in Piscataway. The news continues Rutgers’ longstanding tradition of sending women’s soccer to the big dance, which it has now done for the 13th time in the last 15 years, and 17th time overall.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Rutgers defeats Columbia in season opener

PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Rutgers opened up its season tonight and cruised to a 75-35 win over Columbia to move to 1-0 on the season. It was pretty much all Rutgers all night as the starting lineup featured three new players. Here is a closer at how Rutgers got it done.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Michigan Daily

Rap’s biggest artists are obsessed with Jersey club

Throughout 2022, there has been a house reawakening within the hip-hop/R&B community. Previously a sparsely-populated fusion genre within the modern mainstream, rappers and house DJs are collaborating more than ever, with house artists like Kaytranada, Calvin Harris and Fred again.. all putting out tracks with rappers this year. In addition to that, hip-hop’s biggest names are trying their hand at house, most notably with Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind and Beyonce’s Renaissance this past summer. Within this greater trend of house-rap fusion, a regional subgenre has ascended to national attention through its adoption by major artists, going viral on the internet several times in the process. This is the story of Jersey club.
NEWARK, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Former N.J. Kmart Building To Become Indoor Go-Kart Track

A former Kmart in Berlin, New Jersey will now be the home to an indoor go-kart track. Monaco Indoor Karting is preparing to open at 328 S. White Horse Pike in the Berlin Shopping Center. “To all of our local followers, curious as to what’s happening at the former K-Mart...
BERLIN, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Middlesex County

Voters in Middlesex County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Powerball ticket purchased in New York wins $100,000

NEW YORK -- A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was purchased in New York along with 22 third-prize tickets worth $50,000 each, the New York Lottery said Tuesday. The winning numbers in the Nov. 7 drawing are 10-33-41-47-56, Powerball 10. The winning tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. They were purchased at:Mick's Deli in Otisville - Power Play winner of $100,000 Stewart's Shops in Clifton Park  Omsharda in Queens Village Bono's Deli in Manhattan Meadow Trading in Fresh Meadows  Stewart's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Route 1 Central Jersey

There was a serious crash reported on Route 1 in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 on Route 1 northbound near Route 18 in New Brunswick, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. There were injuries in the crash and...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Monmouth County

Voters in Monmouth County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Gusciora leads big in Trenton; many council seats up in the air

Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora has a huge lead in his bid for a second term, putting him in a dominant position against two of his longtime foes, Council President Kathy McBride and Councilwoman Robin Vaughn, in the city’s nonpartisan election. According to numbers from the Mercer County Clerk’s office,...
TRENTON, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Battleship New Jersey To Hold Ceremony On Veterans Day

The Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial located in Camden, New Jersey will salute our veterans on Friday, November 11 with a ceremony starting at 11 am. It will take place on the fantail with keynote remarks from author and military historian John Siegfried and Teg Gallafger of Camden County.
CAMDEN, NJ
Herald Community Newspapers

Melissa Miller defeats Anthony Cruz for Hempstead seat

Former Assemblywoman Melissa “Missy” Miller, who was appointed to the Hempstead Town board earlier this year, defeated Valley Stream resident Anthony Cruz in the Third Council District special election on Nov. 8. Miller, a Republican, succeeded Bruce Blakeman who was elected Nassau County executive last year. As of...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
NJ.com

Newark city worker shot and wounded Monday, after shooting of 2 officers last week

A Newark city worker was shot and wounded on the job Monday, authorities said, the third city employee shot within six days after two police officers were injured last week. In Monday’s incident, Newark Police officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 11 a.m. at St. Charles Street near Komorn Street, in the city’s Ironbound section, according to a statement Monday afternoon from the city’s public safety director, Fritz Fragé.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Vandals hit Belmar, NJ, GOP headquarters

Local politics in one Monmouth County town is getting nasty ahead of election day. Vandals hit the Republican headquarters in Belmar over the weekend. Red spray paint was used to write the words "blood money" across a GOP banner. Red "X's" painted across the faces of the republican candidates Mark Walsifer, James McCracken and Katrina Clapsis.
BELMAR, NJ

