Disturbing Video Footage Shows Brutal Fight In NYC SubwayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Dangers of South Park PL & South St Intersection Around Morristown GreenMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
NYC Mayor Is Disappointed That Allied PAC Gave Zeldin Campaign $10,000Abdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Bethenny Frankel Claps Back at Luann De Lesseps, Carole Radziwill Over Podcast SlightAMY KAPLANNew York City, NY
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Rutgers Women’s Soccer Heading Back to the NCAA Tournament
Women’s soccer is on its way back to the NCAA Tournament for the 11th consecutive year when it plays host to Brown at Yurcak Field on November 12 at 6 p.m. in Piscataway. The news continues Rutgers’ longstanding tradition of sending women’s soccer to the big dance, which it has now done for the 13th time in the last 15 years, and 17th time overall.
Rutgers defeats Columbia in season opener
PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Rutgers opened up its season tonight and cruised to a 75-35 win over Columbia to move to 1-0 on the season. It was pretty much all Rutgers all night as the starting lineup featured three new players. Here is a closer at how Rutgers got it done.
Rutgers basketball officially adds Gavin Griffiths as top-50 prospect signs NLI
Gavin Griffiths sat in the stands at a Nike EYBL event in Kansas City, Missouri, this summer, watching the action between games with his Expressions Elite AAU team, when a kid no older than 12 years old approached him, phone in hand. “Can I get a picture? I’m a huge...
Seton Hall opens new era with visit from Monmouth
Seton Hall will start the Shaheen Holloway era Wednesday night when it hosts Monmouth in both teams’ season opener in
Boys Basketball: Hudson Catholic’s Elijah Gertrude to take Jersey City with him to UVA
When Elijah Gertrude signed his national letter of intent Wednesday to play basketball at the University of Virginia, the Hudson Catholic High School star became the latest example of a kid using athletics and academics to springboard out of Jersey City. But the Hawks’ guard doesn’t view it that way....
Michigan Daily
Rap’s biggest artists are obsessed with Jersey club
Throughout 2022, there has been a house reawakening within the hip-hop/R&B community. Previously a sparsely-populated fusion genre within the modern mainstream, rappers and house DJs are collaborating more than ever, with house artists like Kaytranada, Calvin Harris and Fred again.. all putting out tracks with rappers this year. In addition to that, hip-hop’s biggest names are trying their hand at house, most notably with Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind and Beyonce’s Renaissance this past summer. Within this greater trend of house-rap fusion, a regional subgenre has ascended to national attention through its adoption by major artists, going viral on the internet several times in the process. This is the story of Jersey club.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Former N.J. Kmart Building To Become Indoor Go-Kart Track
A former Kmart in Berlin, New Jersey will now be the home to an indoor go-kart track. Monaco Indoor Karting is preparing to open at 328 S. White Horse Pike in the Berlin Shopping Center. “To all of our local followers, curious as to what’s happening at the former K-Mart...
N.J. election results 2022: Middlesex County
Voters in Middlesex County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
N.J. rapper Tame One dead at 52. The Artifacts hip-hop great remembered by fans, friends.
He was “live like the third rail, on time like the PATH train.”. Tame One, the all-around hip-hop great, rap legend, graffiti artist and hometown hero from Newark’s Artifacts and Boom Skwad, has died at 52. Fans from New Jersey and all corners of hip-hop and the music...
Powerball ticket purchased in New York wins $100,000
NEW YORK -- A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was purchased in New York along with 22 third-prize tickets worth $50,000 each, the New York Lottery said Tuesday. The winning numbers in the Nov. 7 drawing are 10-33-41-47-56, Powerball 10. The winning tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. They were purchased at:Mick's Deli in Otisville - Power Play winner of $100,000 Stewart's Shops in Clifton Park Omsharda in Queens Village Bono's Deli in Manhattan Meadow Trading in Fresh Meadows Stewart's...
Serious Crash Reported On Route 1 Central Jersey
There was a serious crash reported on Route 1 in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 on Route 1 northbound near Route 18 in New Brunswick, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. There were injuries in the crash and...
N.J. election results 2022: Monmouth County
Voters in Monmouth County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
New Jersey Globe
Gusciora leads big in Trenton; many council seats up in the air
Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora has a huge lead in his bid for a second term, putting him in a dominant position against two of his longtime foes, Council President Kathy McBride and Councilwoman Robin Vaughn, in the city’s nonpartisan election. According to numbers from the Mercer County Clerk’s office,...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Battleship New Jersey To Hold Ceremony On Veterans Day
The Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial located in Camden, New Jersey will salute our veterans on Friday, November 11 with a ceremony starting at 11 am. It will take place on the fantail with keynote remarks from author and military historian John Siegfried and Teg Gallafger of Camden County.
Top 4 places to get a pastrami sandwich in NJ
On Election night, I had several stops including a live podcast for members of my new organization and a speech at the victory party for Ocean County. To fuel up, Jodi and I started the evening at Tigers Tale on Route 206 in Skillman. I typically don't eat before a...
Herald Community Newspapers
Melissa Miller defeats Anthony Cruz for Hempstead seat
Former Assemblywoman Melissa “Missy” Miller, who was appointed to the Hempstead Town board earlier this year, defeated Valley Stream resident Anthony Cruz in the Third Council District special election on Nov. 8. Miller, a Republican, succeeded Bruce Blakeman who was elected Nassau County executive last year. As of...
Republicans win NY's 1st, 2nd Congressional Districts as results in Suffolk races delayed by 3 hours
Board of Election commissioners for the county say they faced more delays than they anticipated posting results.
Newark city worker shot and wounded Monday, after shooting of 2 officers last week
A Newark city worker was shot and wounded on the job Monday, authorities said, the third city employee shot within six days after two police officers were injured last week. In Monday’s incident, Newark Police officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 11 a.m. at St. Charles Street near Komorn Street, in the city’s Ironbound section, according to a statement Monday afternoon from the city’s public safety director, Fritz Fragé.
Vandals hit Belmar, NJ, GOP headquarters
Local politics in one Monmouth County town is getting nasty ahead of election day. Vandals hit the Republican headquarters in Belmar over the weekend. Red spray paint was used to write the words "blood money" across a GOP banner. Red "X's" painted across the faces of the republican candidates Mark Walsifer, James McCracken and Katrina Clapsis.
CBS News
18-year-old Ciara Hare killed, 3 others hurt in car crash on Southern State Parkway
OYSTER BAY, N.Y. -- An 18-year-old Lindenhurst woman was killed and three others were hurt in a crash on Long Island on Friday night. It happened in the eastbound lanes of the Southern State Parkway in Oyster Bay. New York State Police say a 27-year-old man driving a Subaru moved...
