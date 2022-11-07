ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grantham, PA

Daily Mail

Putin 'has been offered surrender terms by the West' as he loses control of Kherson - and 'his cronies have reacted positively because it allows them to stay in power and avoid criminal charges'

Vladimir Putin has been offered surrender terms by the West, a respected Russian policy expert revealed today, as Moscow's troops were forced to withdraw from the city of Kherson in yet another humiliating defeat. Professor Valery Solovey, formerly at Moscow's prestigious Institute of International Relations and who claims to have...
Newsweek

Oz Saw Trump Push 'Older Woman' Into Pool, Jimmy Kimmel Says: 'Disgusting'

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz once witnessed Donald Trump push an old woman into a pool, Jimmy Kimmel told his audience on Monday night. The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! called the Senate hopeful a "total phony," explaining that he'd had dinner with Oz and his wife several years ago when Trump was campaigning for president. The Oz's purportedly told Kimmel about a party they'd once attended at Mar-a-Lago.
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
WITF

American Experience: Taken Hostage

This two-part documentary explores the Iran Hostage Crisis. Taken Hostage is a riveting, two-part documentary film about the Iran hostage crisis, when 52 American diplomats, Marines, and civilians were taken hostage at the American Embassy in Tehran on November 4, 1979. For 444 days, the world watched as the United...
WITF

Journalist Roundtable focuses on election

It’s Friday – a day when The Spark welcomes Pennsylvania journalists onto the program to discuss what’s in the news and maybe get some behind the scenes insight into the events and news that are impacting our lives. Joining on today’s program are:. Dennis Owens, ABC...
WITF

Democrat John Fetterman wins US Senate race in Pennsylvania

Fetterman credited his “every county, every vote” campaign strategy and sought to bring the Democratic Party back to predominantly white working-class areas that have increasingly rejected the party. Marc Levy/The Associated Press. Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania’s pivotal race for U.S. Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he...
WITF

Turtles in demand as pets, leading to a spike in poaching

Swimming in two plastic bins inside a brightly lit and sterile quarantine room at a Rhode Island zoo, 16 quarter-sized turtle hatchlings represent a growing worry for conservationist Lou Perrotti. These eastern musk turtles, known for spending much of their lives in swamps and ponds and emitting a foul smell...
WITF

Are climate change emissions finally going down? Definitely not

The world is still on track for dangerous levels of warming, according to a new report from the Global Carbon Project. Emissions from burning fossil fuels are expected to reach record levels this year, more than 50% higher than they were when the Industrial Revolution began. The new data comes...
BigCountryHomepage

New survey reveals misunderstandings about veterans

NATIONAL (WEHT) – Officials say the new CVN Military 101 Survey reveals that Americans’ overall knowledge about the U.S. military and veterans is low. Officials say Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) a not-for-profit philanthropic organization that serves post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and military families through a nationwide system of mental health clinics, is challenging Americans to gain […]
WITF

WITF

