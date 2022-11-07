Read full article on original website
Giant card set up for TakeOff in downtown Atlanta | How fans can sign
ATLANTA — Residents in Atlanta have a chance to give their sympathies to the late rapper TakeOff before his funeral service on Friday. The Saving Our Sons Campaign invites fans to share their condolences on the giant card, which will be set up today in downtown Atlanta. Specifically, it'll...
LIST | 11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Nov. 11 - 13
ATLANTA — Peach State voters showed up to the polls this week, and now it's time for some fun. There are many events going on in metro Atlanta, including Veterans Day Celebrations coupled with deals and free stuff. For those who are not army strong, there are festivals and...
AccessAtlanta
5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend
Daylight savings is on and popping, Halloween is in the rearview mirror, and the holiday season is coming around the next corner. With all the celebrations to come, it would be easy to forget that November has been pretty tragic. Atlanta lost one of its own last week with the passing of Migos rapper Takeoff. His contributions to the city, music and culture are hard to overstate, and we can only hope that the rest of the year goes a little better for the people of Atlanta than this month has started. If you weren’t able to secure tickets to the celebration honoring the rapper Friday at State Farm Arena, there is still plenty to do around town this week.
Moviegoers say goodbye to iconic Atlanta theatre closing after nearly 55 years
ATLANTA — Sonya Golub says she’ll never forget the first time she saw a movie at the Tara Theatre. “I was by myself. I always come by myself during the day,” Golub said. “I’ve been coming here a long time. I like the fact that they carry...
fox5atlanta.com
Takeoff memorial details: Justin Bieber reportedly performing, where to donate in honor of late Migos member
ATLANTA - Plans are official for the now sold out public memorial services for Migos member Takeoff, who was killed in a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, the 28-year-old was one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos along with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset from Gwinnett County. An autopsy report shows he was shot twice.
atlantafi.com
Funeral For Takeoff This Friday: How You Can Attend
The funeral service for Kirshnik Kari Ball, better known as Takeoff from the local rap group Migos, will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022. Here’s how you can attend the memorial service. When Will Takeoff’s Funeral Service Take Place?. The funeral for Takeoff will take place on...
Fans will have the chance to honor Migos’ rapper Takeoff in public memorial
ATLANTA — The celebration of life for Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff, has been announced and fans in Atlanta will have the chance to pay their respects. There will be a special celebration of life for Ball on Friday, Nov. 11 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena at 12 p.m.
As Seen in ATL: Dancers perform at Stone Mountain Pow Wow
The Native American Festival and Pow Wow offered a two-day celebration of Native American culture and artistry at Stone Mountain. The post As Seen in ATL: Dancers perform at Stone Mountain Pow Wow appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Alicia Keys to Perform at Takeoff’s Memorial Service in Atlanta
*Alicia Keys and Justin Bieber are scheduled to perform at rapper Takeoff‘s memorial service on Friday. Takeoff was shot and killed during a dice game outside of a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. He was age 28. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE...
iheart.com
This Is The Most Festive City In Georgia
Christmas is just around the corner, and what better way to prepare for the season than by tracing the city in lights? Some cities go all out for the holidays by covering sidewalks in red and green, and blanketing the trees with lights. A few even put on holiday light displays and hold parades to bring neighbors together and build excitement for Christmas. Despite how a city chooses to prepare for the season, there are certain cities across America that are more festive than others.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Follows In Killer Mike's Footsteps By Building His Own Barbershop
Atlanta, GA - Lil Baby is always looking for ways to give back to his community, and now it appears he’s started work on building his own barbershop in Atlanta. Construction appears to be well under way for the shop — aptly titled Baby’s Barbershop — as the 4PF boss gave fans a preview of its progress in a TikTok video posted over the weekend.
Popular Atlanta movie theater closing its doors after more than 50 years
ATLANTA — An art house movie theater that has entertained Atlanta movie goers for 55 years is closing its doors. Regal Cinemas confirmed to Channel 2 that the Tara Theatre off Cheshire Bridge Road will shut down. “As part of our real estate optimization strategy, Regal has made the...
fox5atlanta.com
Jane Fonda talks 85th birthday bash in Buckhead
ATLANTA - There are birthday parties … and then there’s the celebration being thrown for Jane Fonda’s 85th birthday party. The Oscar-winning actress, fitness icon, and activist will celebrate her 85th birthday Thursday night in Buckhead, at a party with a special performance by Gladys Knight and guests including Lily Tomlin, Tyler Perry, and more.
Funeral for Migos rapper Takeoff to be held in State Farm Arena
ATLANTA — Funeral arrangements for Migos rapper Takeoff have been announced. The metro Atlanta-raised rapper is set to be laid to rest on Friday at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta. Jesse Curney III, the pastor from New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn, confirmed to Channel 2 Action News...
AccessAtlanta
7 of the best celebrity-owned restaurants in Atlanta
Atlanta is home to some well-known celebrities ranging from rappers and reality television stars to singer-songwriters and athletes – and many of these celebrities have turned into entrepreneurs who have opened up restaurants, bars and lounges in the city. Check out some of the most well-known celebrity-owned restaurants in Atlanta that serve up the star power below.
Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet
Whether you're an avid cook or an amateur chef, Thanksgiving dinner can be an overwhelming task. Lighten your load by outsourcing the turkey to one of these top restaurants. Intend to cook the turkey on your own? Skip the search and order the bird fresh—we've done the research for you. The post Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Eater
The Beer Aisle at Atlanta Grocery Stores Is About to Be Lit on Sunday Mornings
On Tuesday, November 8, Atlanta made another giant step forward into the 21st century when city residents voted overwhelmingly in favor of allowing grocery stores, wine shops, and package stores to begin selling booze at 11 a.m. rather than 12:30 p.m. on Sundays. The measure passed by 82 percent in...
Chicken finger chain Raising Cane’s plans at least 10 metro Atlanta locations
The first location will open in Dacula, with other restaurants planned for Buford, Woodstock and Cumming.
Atlanta Daily World
Legendary Singer, Songwriter Babyface to Perform at Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball
ATLANTA, GA (October 2022) – Guests attending the 39th annual UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis must get ready to experience a night to remember. UNCF Atlanta is pleased to announce that Kenneth Edmonds, better known by...
Local businesses to host Thanksgiving food giveaway in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — Several local businesses and organization are joining together to provide meals for over thousands of metro families this holiday season. The annual Witherite Law group giveaway will provide 2,000 Thanksgiving meal boxes with turkeys to families in need. The organization said the boxes will be filled with...
