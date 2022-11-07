ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 12 Best Leather Totes for Women in 2022

By Brooke Knappenberger
 2 days ago

Welcome to The Essentials , our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.

Let's be honest—no matter how many chic bags you own, the bag you reach for most often is a sturdy leather tote. It's the unsung heroine of our bag collection. I enjoy different types of bags as much as the next fashion-loving woman, but a leather tote is the most essential when it comes to my day-to-day lifestyle. No other bag can double as a gym bag, a work bag , a brunch go-to, and more.

Whether you’re a corporate girl on the hunt for a tote that doubles as a laptop bag or a trendsetter in need of a practical-yet-stylish carryall, the best leather tote bags will serve you well. Nowadays, leather totes come big and small in a variety of shades and materials, including faux, vegan, and genuine leather. Whatever your taste, needs, and preferences, there’s a tote bag out there waiting to be your next favorite purchase.

To get the lowdown on the best leather tote bags, I spoke to some leading ladies in the field: Jenny Lei , founder of Freja New York, and Karla Gallardo , co-founder and CEO of Cuyana. Keep reading to learn everything there is to know about the best leather totes, and to shop our favorite picks.

What to Look For in the Best Leather Totes

Several factors come into play when finding the best leather tote bag for you, but the bag’s feel and texture are major, according to Gallardo. “A good leather tote bag should be soft and supple,” she says. “You should always look for a grainy, pebbled feel.” As for Lei, she looks into whether or not the tote has: “comfortable straps, good structure, lots of pockets, a classic silhouette, and the ability to go from day to night and blend into any environment.”

For both women, a brand’s processes, transparency, and story are key when making a purchase. Gallardo argues that making educated decisions (i.e. researching a brand’s materials and sustainability certifications) is the most critical step. “Transparency from brands and third-party certifications are key to identifying the authenticity and quality of a product,” she says. Lei is in a similar boat in that a brand’s story is particularly crucial to her, adding, “It’s important that every item I invest in was made consciously and for a purpose.”

Faux vs. Genuine Leather Totes

Nowadays, you may pick up what you think is a leather tote bag and quickly realize it’s not made from real leather at all. Alternative leather tote bags are becoming increasingly popular, as they're often cheaper and more environmentally friendly. Faux leather is made from synthetic and/or natural materials to mimic the look and feel of genuine leather. “Vegan” leather also fits into this category and is made from materials such as pineapple leaves, cactus, cork, and fruit waste. Genuine leather, however, is made using the skin of animals.

It’s a matter of personal preference whether you opt for a faux, vegan, or genuine leather tote. If eco-friendly materials are an important factor for you, you may want to consider a vegan leather option. On the other hand, Gallardo says, “Genuine leather is unmatched in its quality, beauty, and natural finish,” adding that genuine leather bags are investment pieces.

According to Lei, though, genuine leather and faux leather can run the spectrum of low to high-quality, so it’s a topic that should be approached with nuance. She adds, “The durability, look, and feel of vegan leather has come very far in the past few years so there’s really no compromise there.”

If faux or vegan leather sound like the best option for you, Lei recommends avoiding totes made primarily with PVC and to look for products made with recycled plastics and natural resources like cork and apple.

The Best Leather Totes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rlov2_0j29WmGT00 Best Leather Tote with the Largest Color Selection

Parisa Wang Allured Tote Bag

"I recently embarked on a quest for a new leather tote bag to take into the office but quickly grew fatigued on my search. All I could find were bags done in dark, black leather—all of which looked undeniably sophisticated— and I was hoping for an option with a touch more personality and a bit more pizzazz. Enter: Parisa Wang's Allured Tote Bag. Crafted from full-grain calfskin leather in a two-tone fabrication, this lightweight carry-all packs the perfect color punch I was looking for. Plus, it fits my laptop bag, lunch, and even my Kindle for long commutes on the subway." — Emma Childs, Style Editor


Pros: Comes in several colors; Anti-scratch leather; Fits a 13" laptop; Comes with adjustable shoulder strap

Cons: Costs over $200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZI8gk_0j29WmGT00 Best Cult-Favorite Leather Tote

Madewell The Transport Leather Tote

"If you're in New York City in 2022, you've no doubt seen this bag out and about—on the subway, in bars, by your coworkers' desks. Its simple design and sustainably-sourced leather, in addition to its (relatively) affordable price tag, make it a winner in every category: it's long-lasting, can fit everything you need, and can be customized with your initials for a fashion-editor touch." — Jenny Hollander, Director of Content Strategy


Pros: Under $200; Has longer shoulder straps; Holds a 15" laptop

Cons: No top closure; Is unlined; Only one interior pocket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FsM8x_0j29WmGT00 Best Customizable Leather Tote

Leatherology Kress XL Tote

"Leatherology's Kress bag has become my go-to work bag and my throw-in-everything-that-fits-and-go weekend tote. I love the shape of it—it's big enough to fit my laptop without it looking too 'laptop bag'—and the leather is super luxe. I have the XL version which fits my aforementioned everything, but the mini is a great weekend option for people who are a little more minimalist (or at least know how to edit out the extra stuff!). My favorite part of the bag though is that Leatherology offers a personalization option: My bag has my initials debossed into the leather which makes it feel extra special. My one quibble is that the straps are rounded instead of flat, so they can sometimes slip off your shoulders—but hey, one way to combat that? Weigh it down with more stuff!" — Sally Holmes, Editor-in-Chief


Pros: Has structured silhouette; Can be personalized; Includes interior D-ring for keyring attachments;

Cons: Has rounded shoulder straps; No top closure; Over $200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KM07p_0j29WmGT00 Best Brown Leather Tote

Ivy Cove East West Tote

"I've used the same black laptop back for years, and finally decided this season it was time to branch out. This roomy 100% leather tote from Ivy Cove is classic enough for me to pair with nearly any outfit for the office, but not at all blah (see: the cheery blue and green stripes!). It fits my 13-inch MacBook Pro, a notebook, an umbrella, a wallet, sunnies, a change of shoes, and pretty much whatever else I decide to toss in. Some people may prefer more organization options, but I'm happy with the single interior pocket, where I stash my phone and keys for easy access. I can't quite speak to the durability yet—I've just had it a couple months—but it feels exceedingly sturdy. The one downside: the lack of zippered top, which I know is an important safety feature to some people. So far, that hasn't bothered me." — Danielle McNally, Executive Editor


Pros: Fits 13" laptop, Has extra long shoulder straps;

Cons: No top closure; Is unlined; Over $200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ytAFY_0j29WmGT00 Best Budget Leather Tote

Kattee Leather Satchel

"If you're in need of a roomy tote that won't break the bank, this Amazon pick will definitely do the trick. I thought it was time to treat myself to a new bag for work, but being the budget shopper I am, I really wanted to find a pick around the $100 mark. After going with this real leather pick, I was pleasantly surprised by the quality of this bag given the price. The leather is soft to the touch and I'm obsessed with all of the bag's pockets. I can fit all of my work essentials including my laptop, notebooks, pens, makeup, and water bottle. It even has two pockets on the outside!"  — Brooke Knappenberger, Editorial Fellow


Pros: Has several interior pockets; Has two external pockets; Fits 13" laptop

Cons: Has a strong scent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=371tDh_0j29WmGT00 Best Genuine Leather Tote

Cuyana Classic Easy Tote

"My current favorite is our new Easy Tote , it’s my go-to for any occasion! I love the relaxed, unstructured look and find that it fits seamlessly into my routine no matter what the day brings - whether it’s heading to work, out with friends, or traveling. I also love the versatility of the double handle design, perfect for hand or shoulder carrying." — Karla Gallardo, Co-Founder and CEO of Cuyana


Pros: Holds 15" laptop; Comes with double set of handles;

Cons: No top closure; Unlined; Only one internal pocket

The Best Faux Leather Totes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HNVGM_0j29WmGT00 Best Leather Tote for Organization

Lark and Ives The Perfect Tote Maxi + Organizer Mini Set

"The Perfect Tote Collection + Organizer is The Kon-Marie of totes, where you will find inner peace to help you live a systematized lifestyle right from your day-to-day bag. Named after two peaceful migratory birds, the female AAPI-run brand was founded to elevate the vegan bag concept and to fight animal exploitation. The "veganized" lambskin is, somehow, buttery soft (you have to feel it for yourself!). The magic is in the inside: Both the compact tote and organizer are equipped with a vegan velvet-lined interior and comes with enough space for the essentials. Wear it two ways with the top handle or drape it crossbody with the adjustable and removable leather or chain strap." — Tanya Benedicto Klich, Senior Editor


Pros: Has two interior pockets, Comes with organizer; Fits most 15-inch laptops

Cons: Unlined; Over $200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MP9Ev_0j29WmGT00 Best Splurgeworthy Leather Tote

Freja New York Lafayette Tote

"I’m biased, but I could never find the perfect tote so I designed one myself, says Jenny Lei, Founder of Freja New York. The businesswoman cites Freja's Lafayette Tote as her choice leather tote. She details, "It blends functionality with sophisticated design, the unique handles are comfortable and a conversation starter, and the contrasting interior hides all stains and pen marks."


Pros: Comes with four internal pockets, Magnetic top-closure; Lined in vegan suede; Fits up to 16-inch laptops

Cons: Over $200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NxlNn_0j29WmGT00 Best Minimalist Leather Tote

Everlane The Cactus Leather Hobo

"I love this under-$200 pick from Everlane because it goes with everything, and I'm kind of cheating considering it's not actually made of out real leather. The shape is minimal and sleek, and it holds all my essentials (including a laptop), which means it could easily double as a work bag. Plus, the cactus leather material has proven to be nearly scratch free, which is great because I'm generally a bit rough on the bags I carry on a daily basis." — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Writer


Pros: Under $200; Has an adjustable strap;

Cons: Only has one interior pocket; Unlined; No top-closure

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ipVQZ_0j29WmGT00 Best Asymmetric Leather Tote

Noiranca Georgia Tote

Leather totes don't all come in the standard rectangular shape. This Noiranca tote comes in a cool asymmetrical cut, and is loved by MC's E-Commerce Writer Gabrielle Ulubay . "I love this asymmetrical bag from Noiranca," she says. "It fits everything I need on an afternoon out, but its unique style lends an unexpected edge to its otherwise neutral look. Plus, it's made from 100 percent vegan leather."


Pros: Comes with adjustable shoulder strap; Magnetic top-closure; Made from recycled materials

Cons: Over $200; Does not fit laptop;

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eEWNX_0j29WmGT00 Best Faux Leather Tote

BÉIS The Work Tote

"When it comes to business travel, BEIS totes and weekenders deliver on space and style. The Work Tote features removable shoulder straps, interior, and exterior pockets, padded laptop sleeves, key-ring leashes, and more. While this large tote works for work, after-work, and just about any errand, its trolley pass-through sleeve makes it an ideal and easy nag to pair with your carry-on roller. The two exterior side pockets are perfect for the travel essentials: phone, passport, hand sanitizer, lipgloss, etc. Best of all these bags maintain a neat and clean silhouette no matter what or how much you throw in it. The croc-embossed look adds an extra boardroom-ready touch." — T.K.


Pros: Has designated laptop sleeve; Has several internal and external pockets; Zip top closure; Has trolley pass-through;

Cons: Some reviewers say the size is bigger than expected

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PPl5X_0j29WmGT00 Best Leather Tote on Amazon

Lubardy 15.6 inch Laptop Tote

"When a job suddenly opened its offices again and I needed a work tote fast, of course I turned to Amazon and its Prime shipping. This bag has the ability to fit everything you need and then some whether it be your laptop, notebooks, water bottle, makeup case, or all of the above. I especially love all of the bag's pockets--each one of my things has its own designated spot, which is exactly how I like to stay organized."  — B.K.


Pros: Under $100; Has several internal pockets; Zip top closure; long shoulder straps

Cons: Bag loses shape over time; Shows scratches easily

Meet the Experts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28DtR4_0j29WmGT00 Jenny Lei
Founder of Freja New York

Jenny Lei is the founder and designer of Freja New York. After taking a detour from her original plans to pursue UX design, she decided to take a chance on herself and launch Freja to create functional foundation pieces for people to support their big life moments—something made ethically and responsibly with a story behind it. Functional, but still elegant. Jenny holds a Bachelors and Masters from Cornell University and currently resides in New York City where she has personally shipped every Freja package to date, adding a personal touch to every order.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xPLZR_0j29WmGT00 Karla Gallardo
Co-Founder and CEO of Cuyana

Along with Co-founder Shilpa Shah, Karla Gallardo created Cuyana in 2011 to create high-quality and sustainably sourced accessories. Starting her career in investment banking, Karla holds a Bachelors in Applied Mathematics and Economics from Brown University and later added business expertise to her background with a Masters of Business from Stanford. After meeting Shilpa in late 2009, she then decided to combine her creativity and analytical brain to create Cuyana. The brand was inspired by Karla's childhood in Ecuador where she was taught to invest in quality pieces and saw traditional artisanry firsthand. Alongside her duties as Cuyana's CEO and Co-founder, Karla spends time mentoring other women who can relate to her story.

