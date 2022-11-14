The Best Sephora Black Friday Deals and Sales for 2022

Sephora’s sales are amazing year-round, but Sephora’s Black Friday sale is one of the best beauty sales of the year. It’s the one time you’ll be able to snag many of your favorite skincare, haircare, and makeup products in one fell swoop. And before we jump into the deals—no, you’re not messing up the dates. Black Friday 2022 isn’t officially here just yet, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t get excited about the deals a little early.

In any case, mark your calendar: Black Friday 2022 falls on November 25 . Sephora’s official Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales haven’t yet been formally announced at this time, but we'll update you as soon as we know more. (Sephora’s massive Holiday Savings sale just wrapped up on November 7, giving you just enough time to save up for the next one.)

Until then, I’ve rounded up Sephora products across every beauty category that are on major sale right now and that promise to upgrade both your skincare and your makeup routines this cold-weather season. Happy shopping—every beauty-obsessed person on your list is going to love what you pick out for them, I promise.

Youth To The People ZZZ-Ya Dullness $20 $14 at Sephora

This set from Youth to The People includes one of my all-time favorite skincare products, the Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask . It's the thing I go to when my skin needs a boost of deep hydration, or on days when my skin is looking dull or generally worn out. Use it in combination with the Kombucha + 11% AHA Exfoliation Power Toner or on its own to keep skin looking its best. Priced at just $14, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better way to rejuvenate your skin this winter for less. View Deal

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil, $40 $27 at Sephora

Looking for the perfect finishing touch to your makeup look this season? Pick up this shimmery powder from Fenty Beauty. It has racked up over 1,000 five-star reviews on the site, including one that said that "you NEED it in your makeup collection." Other reviewers noted that it's long-lasting enough to last all day and night, and that it's the best way to upgrade your daytime makeup routine before going out. "I absolutely adore this product over my eyeshadow for a 'wet' look," wrote another five-star review. "The texture is kind of velvety, which is surprising for the shimmery coverage. I'm thinking of buying the other two colors, too." View Deal

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation, $36 $13 at Sephora

Another day, another Fenty Beauty product for you to try out this winter season. This longtime best-selling product from the brand is designed for normal and dry-skinned users who love the look of a naturally dewy foundation that still lasts all day long. One reviewer noted that it has an Amazing colour and perfect coverage," and that it's "so light in the skin as well." View Deal

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish, $20 $14 at Sephora

It's about to be the holiday season, so I'm recommending that you pick up a sparkly nail polish to deck out your manicure. This green sparkly one from Deborah Lippmann is called "Mermaid's Dream," and has the sparkles to match that name perfectly. Use it as a topper, as an accent nail, or on all of your nails for a glittery upgrade. View Deal

Natasha Denona Mini Gold Eyeshadow Palette, $27 $13 at Sephora

Experiment with brightly-colored eyeshadow this holiday season thanks to this green eyeshadow palette from cult-favorite makeup brand Natasha Denona. The brand's range of eyeshadows have been hailed as some of the best on the market, and this green combination features a sparkly yellow-gold hue for a festive pop. View Deal

Summer Fridays Pool Time Glowing Body Oil, $38 $32 at Sephora

Summer isn't the only time of the year when your skin deserves to shine. This body oil from Summer Fridays is worth picking up ahead of the holiday season because it'll make your skin glow in every single holiday party picture you take. Apply it over your shoulders and collarbone or on your legs to give your skin a touch of healthy radiance in one swipe. View Deal

lilah b. Lovingly Lip™ Hyaluronic Treatment Oil, $30 $15 at Sephora

This lip oil from lilah b. is. a great way to condition your lips ahead of applying makeup in the morning. Or, you can apply it at night for an hours-long lip facial. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid and bilberry seed oil provides long-last hydration in one lightweight product. One five-star reviewer called it the "best lip conditioner out there," because it's "not gluey or sticky," and "can we worn over lipstick to keep hydrated or before bed for a hydration boost." View Deal