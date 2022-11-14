ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marie Claire US

The Best Sephora Black Friday Deals and Sales for 2022

By Julia Marzovilla
Marie Claire US
Marie Claire US
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F02q8_0j29WkV100

Sephora’s sales are amazing year-round, but Sephora’s Black Friday sale is one of the best beauty sales of the year. It’s the one time you’ll be able to snag many of your favorite skincare, haircare, and makeup products in one fell swoop. And before we jump into the deals—no, you’re not messing up the dates. Black Friday 2022 isn’t officially here just yet, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t get excited about the deals a little early.

In any case, mark your calendar: Black Friday 2022 falls on November 25 . Sephora’s official Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales haven’t yet been formally announced at this time, but we'll update you as soon as we know more. (Sephora’s massive Holiday Savings sale just wrapped up on November 7, giving you just enough time to save up for the next one.)

Until then, I’ve rounded up Sephora products across every beauty category that are on major sale right now and that promise to upgrade both your skincare and your makeup routines this cold-weather season. Happy shopping—every beauty-obsessed person on your list is going to love what you pick out for them, I promise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b2PGk_0j29WkV100

Youth To The People ZZZ-Ya Dullness $20 $14 at Sephora

This set from Youth to The People includes one of my all-time favorite skincare products, the Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask . It's the thing I go to when my skin needs a boost of deep hydration, or on days when my skin is looking dull or generally worn out. Use it in combination with the Kombucha + 11% AHA Exfoliation Power Toner or on its own to keep skin looking its best. Priced at just $14, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better way to rejuvenate your skin this winter for less. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Ppt2_0j29WkV100

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil, $40 $27 at Sephora

Looking for the perfect finishing touch to your makeup look this season? Pick up this shimmery powder from Fenty Beauty. It has racked up over 1,000 five-star reviews on the site, including one that said that "you NEED it in your makeup collection." Other reviewers noted that it's long-lasting enough to last all day and night, and that it's the best way to upgrade your daytime makeup routine before going out. "I absolutely adore this product over my eyeshadow for a 'wet' look," wrote another five-star review. "The texture is kind of velvety, which is surprising for the shimmery coverage. I'm thinking of buying the other two colors, too." View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04CC4N_0j29WkV100

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation, $36 $13 at Sephora

Another day, another Fenty Beauty product for you to try out this winter season. This longtime best-selling product from the brand is designed for normal and dry-skinned users who love the look of a naturally dewy foundation that still lasts all day long. One reviewer noted that it has an Amazing colour and perfect coverage," and that it's "so light in the skin as well." View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iZSeH_0j29WkV100

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish, $20 $14 at Sephora

It's about to be the holiday season, so I'm recommending that you pick up a sparkly nail polish to deck out your manicure. This green sparkly one from Deborah Lippmann is called "Mermaid's Dream," and has the sparkles to match that name perfectly. Use it as a topper, as an accent nail, or on all of your nails for a glittery upgrade. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cIAL9_0j29WkV100

Natasha Denona Mini Gold Eyeshadow Palette, $27 $13 at Sephora

Experiment with brightly-colored eyeshadow this holiday season thanks to this green eyeshadow palette from cult-favorite makeup brand Natasha Denona. The brand's range of eyeshadows have been hailed as some of the best on the market, and this green combination features a sparkly yellow-gold hue for a festive pop. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CAxo6_0j29WkV100

Summer Fridays Pool Time Glowing Body Oil, $38 $32 at Sephora

Summer isn't the only time of the year when your skin deserves to shine. This body oil from Summer Fridays is worth picking up ahead of the holiday season because it'll make your skin glow in every single holiday party picture you take. Apply it over your shoulders and collarbone or on your legs to give your skin a touch of healthy radiance in one swipe. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1InAOM_0j29WkV100

lilah b. Lovingly Lip™ Hyaluronic Treatment Oil, $30 $15 at Sephora

This lip oil from lilah b. is. a great way to condition your lips ahead of applying makeup in the morning. Or, you can apply it at night for an hours-long lip facial. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid and bilberry seed oil provides long-last hydration in one lightweight product. One five-star reviewer called it the "best lip conditioner out there," because it's "not gluey or sticky," and "can we worn over lipstick to keep hydrated or before bed for a hydration boost." View Deal

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

2 Drugstore Moisturizers a Dermatologist Says Outperform Their Luxury Counterparts

If there's anything I've learned from working in the beauty industry, it's that skin care doesn't have to be expensive to be good. Case in point: I've tried a $320 moisturizer that feels indistinguishable from one that costs $20. And according to Shirley Chi, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Southern California, that information tracks.
shefinds

The Cheap Anti-Aging Skincare Product Derms Say Every Woman Over 40 Should Use Daily

You don’t have to spend a million dollars on skincare to look your absolute most glowing. And that message goes double if you’re over 40 — a time when pricey anti-aging products can be aggressively marketed to you. By creating a skincare routine that consists of a few reliable ingredients that contain active ingredients and sticking to that routine (remember: consistency is everything), you can smoothen your skin, provide it with the hydration it needs, and keep it looking healthy. Before you blow your budget at Sephora, this is the cheap anti-aging skincare product derms say every woman over 40 should use daily.
shefinds

3 Lipstick Mistakes That Age You Instantly, According To Celebrity MUAs

Lipstick is one of the most fool-proof cosmetics to apply that can instantly make you look more refreshed and radiant. And, unlike foundation, we tend to think of lipstick as a product that doesn’t require a lot of prep or much thought — simply find a shade you love at the store, apply a layer of lip balm first to hydrate lips, then a layer or two of lipstick or gloss and you’re done, right? But as we age, our lips and the skin around our lips age as well. This can mean that the way you’ve been applying lipstick for years (and the type and shade of lipstick you use) may benefit from a few good tips that can update your look. Check out these three lipstick mistakes that age you instantly, according to celebrity makeup artists.
The Independent

12 best body oils that will leave skin nourished and silky soft

Body oil is a hydrating skincare buy offering all-over moisture as an alternative to creams and lotions. Known for being easily absorbable and creating lingering skin softness, body oils can be applied either after a bath or shower, or onto dry skin in the morning and evening.Also creating a chance to have a bit of body-care luxury, the application process of enveloping the skin with intensely moisturising oil is an excuse for an at-home massage or some me-time.Usually packed with nourishing ingredients to care for skin, there are both fragrance-free and scented options to choose between. When it comes to...
SheKnows

Princess Diana Reportedly Swore by This Rejuvenating Moisturizer for Her Sensitive Skin & Radiant Glow

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Who doesn’t love a Royal-approved skincare routine? We’ve daydreamed about Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s routines, investigating until we get clues to the products they adore most. But what if we told you we found another Royal-approved product but from the late Princess Diana’s routine? It’s true. Despite passing on over two decades ago, Princess Diana has stayed a fan-favorite Royal throughout the entire world for her grace, heart, and glamour. Now it’s reported that Princess Diana had rosacea for most of...
shefinds

The One Skincare Product You Should Never Mix With Retinol, According To Derms

Applying daily retinol to the skin is an essential part of many of our skincare routines, and it has the power to keep a youthful-looking, radiant glow at any age. If your goal is to practice a healthy, consistent, anti-aging skincare routine, dermatologists warn that using a benzoyl peroxide product while also using retinol can lead to extremely dry skin, and other negative effects.
E! News

It Cosmetics 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get $156 Worth of Products for Just $57

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
ETOnline.com

Save Up to 50% On NuFace, Foreo, Lancome, and More With Ulta Beauty's Early Black Friday Deals

Ulta Beauty is rolling out their Black Friday deals early. Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading up to the big shopping holiday, the beauty retail giant is offering Black Friday beauty deals up to 50% off. This weekend's discounts include hair tools and skincare from beloved brands like NuFace, Conair, Foreo, PMD, and more. If you've been waiting for the next big sale to restock your makeup bag and skincare collection, now's the time to save big.
Marie Claire US

Marie Claire US

957
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fueling discovery of fashion, beauty and career, and delivering the social conscious journalism, Marie Claire US is a flagship brand in women’s lifestyle and is authentically committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women’s lives.

 https://www.marieclaire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy