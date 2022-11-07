Azusa Pacific men's soccer had four players named to All-PacWest teams which was announced by the conference on Wednesday afternoon. Gregoire Diep and Marco Astorga were named to the first team, while Joseph Macpherson and Fritz Oestreicher were recognized on the second team. "We are proud to have Grego, Marco, Joe and Fritz represent the team as All-PacWest selections." said head coach Dave Blomquist. "In a season of ups and downs their play was at a consistently high level." Blomquist continued, "They all have an approach to training which enables them to excel in every game."

