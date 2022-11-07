ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cougars Land Five on All-PacWest Teams

Azusa Pacific women's soccer had five players earn All-PacWest distinction which was announced by the conference on Wednesday afternoon. Mackenzie Coleman was named to the first team, while Bethany Tee, Katie Prado and Maddie Williams were named to the second team. To round out the honors, Gianna Ocello was named to the third team. "All well deserved and proud of their hard work." said head coach Brooke Lincoln. "These awards are team awards. If we aren't successful on the field, these players don't get individual recognition."
Four Cougars Recognized on All-PacWest Teams

Azusa Pacific men's soccer had four players named to All-PacWest teams which was announced by the conference on Wednesday afternoon. Gregoire Diep and Marco Astorga were named to the first team, while Joseph Macpherson and Fritz Oestreicher were recognized on the second team. "We are proud to have Grego, Marco, Joe and Fritz represent the team as All-PacWest selections." said head coach Dave Blomquist. "In a season of ups and downs their play was at a consistently high level." Blomquist continued, "They all have an approach to training which enables them to excel in every game."
