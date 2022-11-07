Read full article on original website
Paul Pelosi Attack Conspiracy Debunked in Grand Jury Indictment
A grand jury indicted suspect David DePape Wednesday in connection with the Oct. 28 attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, at their home in San Francisco. The 42-year-old was charged with one count of assault upon an immediate family member of a U.S. official with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of the performance of official duties — and one count of attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official on account of the performance of official duties. They carry a total of 50 years if DePape is convicted. Court documents also debunked at least one conspiracy theory spread by conservatives about the hammer attack — and disproving a number of people who latched onto false reports that Pelosi referred to DePape as a “friend” during his call to 911. Many, including right-wing filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza, used a recording of a dispatcher saying that Pelosi referred to DePape as “a friend” to back allegations that the pair were in fact gay lovers — a claim that was also debunked by authorities and officials. However, in the latest batch of court documents, the Justice Department wrote: “Mr. Pelosi made clear in the 9-1-1 call that he did not know who the man was. On the call and from the background, DEPAPE can be heard giving his name as ‘David’ and declaring himself a ‘friend.’ Mr. Pelosi confirmed to the dispatcher that he did not know the man.” The latest development was initially reported by Politico’s senior legal affairs reporter, Kyle Cheney.
Here Are All the Fox News Stars Who Promised a Red Tsunami
In the days leading up to Tuesday’s crucial midterm election, Fox News hosts and commentators went into overdrive, confidently pushing the notion that Republicans would pick up “historic” victories and crush the Democrats in an unprecedented “red hurricane.”. By the end of the night on Tuesday,...
Cops Hunt for Woman Who Hung Toy Animals in Nooses Near Black Candidate’s Signs
Police are on the hunt for a blond-haired woman seen hanging stuffed animals in nooses near campaign signs for a Black congressional candidate in New Jersey this week. A photo of the disturbing display was reported to police in Middle Township, in southern New Jersey, on Election Day, a statement posted to the police department’s Facebook page said. Nearby was a political ad for Tim Alexander, running to represent New Jersey in the House of Representatives.
Ex-Trump Flack Sarah Huckabee Sanders Is Next Arkansas Guv
Former White House press secretary and Arkansas political scion Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been elected the state’s governor, according to the Associated Press, becoming the first woman to become the state’s chief executive and only the second former press secretary in history to win elected office. Sanders, the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, served for two years as the chief spokesperson for President Donald Trump, a position that made her deeply polarizing nationally but wildly popular among the Republican base. Sanders was encouraged to run for the governor’s mansion by Trump and faced little serious opposition from Democratic candidate Chris Jones and the Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington.
Gen Z Is Officially in Congress With 25-Year-Old Gun Violence Survivor’s Victory
Maxwell Frost, a 25-year-old gun violence survivor, was elected to Florida’s 10th Congressional District on Tuesday night, making him the first Gen Z-er and first Afro-Cuban to serve in Congress. The historically blue House seat was previously held by Val Demings, who lost to Marco Rubio in the Senate race Tuesday night. Frost started working on gun reform activism in high school and was a national organizing director at March for Our Lives, the youth-led movement started in the wake of the Parkland school massacre. He told HuffPost recently that he was initially reluctant when local organizers urged him to run, partly due to “internalized ageism,” but was inspired to after connecting with his birth mother, who gave him up for adoption as she battled addiction with no access to health care. “TODAY, GEN-Z IS GOING TO CONGRESS BAYBEEEE,” he tweeted Tuesday. “... We made history for Floridians, for Gen Z, and for everyone who believes we deserve a better future...”
Donald Trump Threatens to Expose Dirt on Ron DeSantis
Former President Donald Trump threatened to unearth dirt on Ron DeSantis, as the increasingly popular Florida governor continues to leave the door open to running for president in 2024. On Monday evening, while flying back from his rally in Ohio, Trump ripped into DeSantis while with a group of reporters on his plane. “If he did run, I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump said of DeSantis. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” The Trump jab follows The Daily Beast’s reporting about how the governor’s re-election campaign is being led by DeSantis’ wife, Casey. DeSantis’ campaign didn’t return The Daily Beast's request for comment on Tuesday afternoon. Trump further said DeSantis running in 2024 for president would be a “mistake.” “I think the base would not like it,” he added. Likewise, on Monday evening, Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba issued a stern warning to DeSantis over the possibility of taking on Trump in 2024. “He needs to stay in Florida,” Habba said.
George Stephanopoulos Sidelined as His Rival Takes Over ABC’s Election Night
As ABC News covers the highly consequential 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday evening, its live desk will feature a notable absence: George Stephanopoulos. ABC’s top political anchor and host of both Good Morning America and This Week will not spearhead or be involved in the broadcast network’s night-of coverage after leading it in both 2018 and 2020, a press release indicated last week. Election night coverage will instead be led by World News Tonight anchor David Muir.
Trump Blasts Out Racist Attack on Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin
Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Friday morning in a racist post on his Truth Social platform. Trump—who views Youngkin as part of the Republican establishment that wants to squeeze the former president out of the GOP—suggested Youngkin’s name “sounds Chinese.”
Surprise! The GOP Has an Even Bigger Problem With Its Activist Base Than the Democrats.
Mitch McConnell was right: “candidate quality” was a problem. It’s still too soon to say, as of this writing, exactly where congressional majorities will fall once all the votes are tallied. But it’s already amply clear, as The Daily Beast’s Matt Lewis has argued, that the GOP blew its chance at a classic out-party midterms sweep, and that its underperformance—concentrated, with some notable exceptions, among MAGA candidates—signaled the general electorate’s appetite for GOP normalcy and its rising distaste for former President Donald Trump and his imitators.
Why Trump Would Easily Crush DeSantis in Battle Today
If former President Donald Trump were to go up against popular Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the presidency today, Trump would still knock out DeSantis despite the the governor’s rise in popularity in important states over the last year. That’s according to CNN political commentator and New York Daily...
Fetterman’s Republican Predecessor Turns on Trump After Dr. Oz’ Big Loss
Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA), who will be replaced in Congress come January by Democrat John Fetterman, admitted Thursday that former President Donald Trump was not a positive influence on the Republican ticket in Pennsylvania — which saw far-right gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano lose in addition to Mehmet Oz. In...
Allies Beg Trump to Delay 2024 Announcement After Midterm Flop
Some allies have called for Donald Trump to hold off on announcing his 2024 bid for the White House in the aftermath of the GOP’s worse than expected midterm results. Former Trump officials on Wednesday branded him a “loser” after candidates he backed buckled in key battleground states, including in Pennsylvania where Dr. Mehmet Oz—who narrowly won his Senate primary with Trump’s endorsement—lost to Democrat John Fetterman. Now some Republicans say the party needs to concentrate its efforts on Georgia, where Trump-backed Herschel Walker’s race against Sen. Raphael Walker is going to runoff, which might decide control of the Senate. “I’ll be advising him that he move his announcement until after the Georgia runoff,” said former Trump adviser Jason Miller. “Georgia needs to be the focus of every Republican in the country right now,” he said.
Jesse Watters Copes on Fox News by Moaning Not Enough People Hate Biden
The day after Republicans underperformed expectations in this year’s midterm elections, Fox News host Jesse Watters offered an explanation: President Joe Biden is just too likable. “I can’t believe John Fetterman won!” Watters began, making clear his surprise at the Democrat’s defeat of the Trump-endorsed Mehmet Oz, who Watters...
Hannity Unsure Who Pushed the ‘Red Tsunami’ Rumors He Pushed
Sean Hannity is out here trying to find the guy who did this. Four days before Tuesday’s midterm elections, the Fox News star took to Twitter to promote a segment on his primetime show that featured a couple of conservative pollsters forecasting dominant GOP victories in both the House and Senate.
Fox News Pundits Admit ‘Red Wave’ Turned Into ‘Absolute Disaster’
As Democrats currently seem to be outperforming expectations in their House election races, Fox News pundits reflected on the “absolute disaster” that saw voters fail to usher in a “red wave,” as some on the right had predicted. A passionate Marc Thiessen slammed the Republican party...
Trump Is ‘Ready for War’ With 2024 Presidential Announcement
Despite a worse-than-expected Election Day, a Georgia runoff, nervous advisers, and even a hurricane, Donald Trump is currently full-steam ahead on announcing his candidacy for president next Tuesday. The announcement, slated for 9 p.m. EST at his Mar-a-Lago compound, will be full of MAGA pomp and circumstance, according to a...
How to Piss Away $44 Billion: An Elon Musk Timeline
Elon Musk dragged his feet before shelling out $44 billion to buy Twitter, and by all appearances he now doesn’t know what to do with it. The billionaire’s plans seem to change by the hour—from his overhaul of the blue-check verification system, to the way he actually implements his “free speech” principles—leaving users, and Twitter’s remaining employees, frequently in the dark.
Trump Tears Into Ron DeSantis and Accuses Him of ‘Playing Games’ Over 2024
Former President Donald Trump ripped into unofficial 2024 presidential contender Ron DeSantis in a lengthy statement on Thursday evening. And Trump didn’t hold back, taking aim at the increasingly popular Florida governor over insufficient loyalty to the MAGA cause. The ex-president took countless shots at “Ron DeSanctimonious” whom he...
DeSantis Doesn’t Break a Sweat, Easily Wins Re-Election
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis glided to re-election Tuesday, further fueling expectations that he will soon turn his attention to an eventual run for president in 2024. DeSantis beat what Democrats considered a safe but boring bet: Charlie Crist, a household name in Florida, where the politician has spent decades bouncing between parties and high-profile offices—from Republican attorney general and governor to Democratic congressman.
Marco Rubio Cruises to Victory With Trump’s Support
It didn't take long on Election Night before Sen. Marco Rubio could breathe easy. After months of focusing on his stance as a national security hawk and riding high on MAGA support from former President Donald Trump, Rubio coasted to victory in Florida on Tuesday. ABC, NBC, and CNN had all declared Rubio the winner just a little after 8 p.m. EST.
