Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Why Day Pond State Park in CT is Worth the TripThe Connecticut ExplorerColchester, CT
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
Related
Live Coverage: No. 4 Springfield Central football hosts No. 5 Xaverian in Division I quarterfinals
The next stop in Springfield Central football’s road to another state title takes place Thursday night as the No. 4 Golden Eagles host No. 5 Xaverian at Berte Field in Springfield. Springfield Central and the Hawks faced off last year in the tournament, with the Golden Eagles ultimately taking...
earnthenecklace.com
Tony Terzi Leaving Fox 61: Where Is the Hartford News Anchor Going?
To say Tony Terzi is just a news anchor on Fox 61 is an understatement. The long-time journalist has not only reported occurrences on WTIC-TV, but he is part of the station’s legacy with his father—veteran journalist Al Terzi. Now the younger Terzi is taking his career in a different direction. Tony Terzi announced he is leaving Fox 61 in November 2022. Hartford residents naturally want to know where he is going next and if they will see him in broadcasting again. Find out what Tony Terzi said about his departure from WTIC Fox 61 here.
Eyewitness News
F-35 flyover scheduled in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A military aircraft was scheduled to make a flyover in East Hartford on Wednesday morning. East Hartford Mayor Mike Walsh said the F-35 flyover was set for 10:35 a.m. and will be in honor of the Pratt & Whitney workers who make the F135 engine that powers the plane.
Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?
Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Hartford police investigate 3 homicides in a week
The Republican challenger in the race, George Logan, conceded to incumbent Rep. Jahana Hayes. Meteorologist Mike Sliver said heavy rain and wind are expected to start the weekend. Here is his Thursday noon forecast. NEWS CONFERENCE: George Logan discusses result of CT's 5th District race. Updated: 5 hours ago. Republican...
Hartford man charged with breaking into cars at Glastonbury Edge Fitness Center
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man is facing several charges after Glastonbury police said he broke into cars parked at an Edge Fitness Center. Tajay Hunter was served with two arrest warrants last week, police announced Thursday. He’s accused of breaking into the vehicles in February and July. Hunter was initially taken into custody […]
Hartford has most homicides since '03
Hartford has most homicides since ‘03, with the 35th killing of the year being a man shot dead on a back porch in the city’s northeast section.
Eyewitness News
Hartford police identify victim of 3rd homicide in a week
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Hartford Police Department said it responded to a deadly shooting in the area of Main and Capen streets on Wednesday night. Police identified the victim 46-year-old Lamonte Brown of Hartford. They called it the third homicide this week in capital city. They said the victim...
Hartford homicide rate surges to highest in 30 years
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Shootings are down in Hartford, but killings are up, something that city officials attribute to arguments quickly escalating to violence. “We are seeing this over and over again, these personal differences, the personal disputes,” Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. “It seems lately the first choice is to pick up a gun and […]
Man charged in 2021 crash that killed 2 pedestrians in Wethersfield
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who police said hit four pedestrians — killing two of them — and then drove off is in custody. Shawn Wright, 34, allegedly hit the four people at about 4 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2021, near exit 27 on Interstate 91 northbound in Wethersfield. Two of the patients were […]
These Connecticut towns will now allow recreational marijuana sales
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Recreational marijuana is already legal in Connecticut, but it was still on several ballots across the state. It’s a hot-button issue for Connecticut voters. The question of selling recreational marijuana was on Tuesday’s ballot in three municipalities. Ledyard passed the referendum by nearly 300 votes while Litchfield voters decided to prohibit […]
Incarcerated woman that walked away from Springfield facility found
The Hampden County Sheriff's Office have located an incarcerated woman that walked away from the Western Mass. Recovery and Wellness Center in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.
Hartford sees its 36th 2021 homicide
Hartford police say a city camera has captured images of the city’s 36th homicide this year, showing a man confronted by a couple and then shot dead
Hartford police investigating homicide after man shot multiple times
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police were at the scene of a homicide Monday evening. The death happened in the area of 135 Nelson Street, according to Lt. Aaron Bosvert. A citizen called to report that a person was shot on the back porch of the building’s second floor, according to police. The victim, 46-year-old […]
Eyewitness News
Hartford police investigate homicide on Nelson Street
Powerball delays numbers due to technical difficulties. 15 people lost their homes following a fire at an apartment complex in Hartford.
West Hartford Man Found Shot To Death On Porch Of Hartford Home, Police Say
Police are searching for a suspect after a Connecticut man was found shot to death on the porch of a second-floor home. The shooting took place in Hartford around 5:20 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7 at 135 Nelson St. According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police, officers responded to...
Hartford man killed in shooting: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police say they are investigating a homicide on Wednesday night. Police responded to the area of Main St and Capen St around 8:30 p.m., and found the victim there. The victim, 46-year-old Lamonte Brown, was unresponsive and suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Brown was pronounced dead on the scene.
Man wanted in connection with woman assaulted during West Springfield break-in
The West Springfield Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is wanted for questioning in connection with breaking into a house.
Person Approached By Man, Woman Shot, Killed Near Hartford Intersection, Police Say
A Connecticut man was shot and killed after being confronted by a man and woman while walking on a city street. The incident took place in Hartford around 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9 in the area of 2194 Main St. Hartford Police officers responded to the area on a report...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: repeat offenders on Springfield streets
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man was arraigned for the 99th time after being arrested for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter this past August, which sparked reaction from police and city leaders. Does this happen often in the court system?. Western Mass News is getting answers to find out...
Comments / 0