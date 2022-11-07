ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

earnthenecklace.com

Tony Terzi Leaving Fox 61: Where Is the Hartford News Anchor Going?

To say Tony Terzi is just a news anchor on Fox 61 is an understatement. The long-time journalist has not only reported occurrences on WTIC-TV, but he is part of the station’s legacy with his father—veteran journalist Al Terzi. Now the younger Terzi is taking his career in a different direction. Tony Terzi announced he is leaving Fox 61 in November 2022. Hartford residents naturally want to know where he is going next and if they will see him in broadcasting again. Find out what Tony Terzi said about his departure from WTIC Fox 61 here.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

F-35 flyover scheduled in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A military aircraft was scheduled to make a flyover in East Hartford on Wednesday morning. East Hartford Mayor Mike Walsh said the F-35 flyover was set for 10:35 a.m. and will be in honor of the Pratt & Whitney workers who make the F135 engine that powers the plane.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?

Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Hartford police investigate 3 homicides in a week

The Republican challenger in the race, George Logan, conceded to incumbent Rep. Jahana Hayes. Meteorologist Mike Sliver said heavy rain and wind are expected to start the weekend. Here is his Thursday noon forecast. NEWS CONFERENCE: George Logan discusses result of CT's 5th District race. Updated: 5 hours ago. Republican...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford police identify victim of 3rd homicide in a week

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Hartford Police Department said it responded to a deadly shooting in the area of Main and Capen streets on Wednesday night. Police identified the victim 46-year-old Lamonte Brown of Hartford. They called it the third homicide this week in capital city. They said the victim...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford homicide rate surges to highest in 30 years

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Shootings are down in Hartford, but killings are up, something that city officials attribute to arguments quickly escalating to violence. “We are seeing this over and over again, these personal differences, the personal disputes,” Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. “It seems lately the first choice is to pick up a gun and […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

These Connecticut towns will now allow recreational marijuana sales

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Recreational marijuana is already legal in Connecticut, but it was still on several ballots across the state. It’s a hot-button issue for Connecticut voters. The question of selling recreational marijuana was on Tuesday’s ballot in three municipalities. Ledyard passed the referendum by nearly 300 votes while Litchfield voters decided to prohibit […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Hartford police investigating homicide after man shot multiple times

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police were at the scene of a homicide Monday evening. The death happened in the area of 135 Nelson Street, according to Lt. Aaron Bosvert. A citizen called to report that a person was shot on the back porch of the building’s second floor, according to police. The victim, 46-year-old […]
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Hartford man killed in shooting: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police say they are investigating a homicide on Wednesday night. Police responded to the area of Main St and Capen St around 8:30 p.m., and found the victim there. The victim, 46-year-old Lamonte Brown, was unresponsive and suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Brown was pronounced dead on the scene.
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: repeat offenders on Springfield streets

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man was arraigned for the 99th time after being arrested for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter this past August, which sparked reaction from police and city leaders. Does this happen often in the court system?. Western Mass News is getting answers to find out...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

