Broadway fans are about to get the behind-the-scenes tour of their dreams. The Museum of Broadway is set to open in NYC, and it will start welcoming guests this November. On November 15, the Museum of Broadway will open its doors in the heart of Times Square, at 145 West 45th Street. Visitors will be catapulted into an immersive and interactive theatrical experience, and will get the chance to learn all about Broadway's most iconic plays, musicals, and the people behind all of them.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO