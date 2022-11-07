Read full article on original website
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mayor Adams’ Failed Migrant Tent Cost TaxPayers Over $325,000Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Man defecates on ex-wife’s grave because he still had a ‘grudge’ 50 years laterIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
Three Rikers Island Correction Officers arrested for investigation into sick leave abuseBLOCK WORK MEDIABrooklyn, NY
Thrillist
Iconic NYC Club the Jane Hotel Is Officially Closing This November
It's the end of an era in the NYC nightclub scene. The Jane Hotel is officially closing its doors, or rather, it is only keeping them open for a select few. After being sold to hotelier and owner of Monkey Bar and City Club Jeff Klein back in February, The Jane is now set to become a members-only hotspot under the new ownership. The venue will become one of Klein's San Vicente Bungalows club locations, which are membership-based clubs that originally opened in West Hollywood.
Thrillist
Here's Everything to Know About This Year's Veterans Day Parade in NYC
This Friday, New Yorkers can get ready to celebrate veterans across the city. The 2023 Veterans Day Parade is officially coming back to the Big Apple on Friday, November 11, and it will march up Fifth Avenue from 12:30 pm until 3:30 pm. Featuring more than 280 marching units, over 20,000 marchers, and 25 incredible floats, the parade is the largest event honoring military service in the US.
Thrillist
The Ultimate Guide to LaGuardia Airport in NYC
With the help of a billion dollar renovation initiative, it’s safe to say that LaGuardia Airport has gone through a major glow-up since its previous punchline status. And this holiday season, travelers can count on flying through a dependable and modernized transportation hub for domestic flights in and out of the Big Apple.
Thrillist
This Brooklyn Ferry Stop Is Finally Reopening After Nearly 2 Years
Tickets might be a little more expensive than the last time they boarded, but ferry riders in Greenpoint, Brooklyn will be happy to know that their stop is officially reopening after nearly two years. The NYC Ferry system announced today that its Greenpoint landing would officially reopen to passengers next...
Thrillist
Johnny Cirillo of @watchingnewyork's Day Off in Greenpoint, Brooklyn Includes Sorbet with Gummy Bears and 'Ms. Pac-Man'
“Every person that I talk to is another person to be inspired by.”. Johnny Cirillo is a New York-native artist and photographer, who has gained a following of over 800K on Instagram with his popular street style page @watchingnewyork, which he has been running since 2016. Capturing candid photos of well-dressed New Yorkers with a wide range of taste in fashion, he's gained a reputation as the "people's paparazzi" and also gone on to shoot New York Fashion Week and various campaigns.
Thrillist
What to Expect from the Tropical Storm Approaching NY & NJ This Weekend
New Yorkers and New Jerseyans should get ready to bring out their raincoats and rain boots this weekend. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to hit the New Jersey and New York area, and heavy rain as well as strong gusts of wind are predicted to mess with everybody's weekend plans.
Thrillist
The MTA Is Releasing 50,000 Limited-Edition Dolly Parton MetroCards
Country music fans, this one's for you. After blessing New Yorkers with Biggie MetroCards earlier this year, the MTA is now releasing another set of limited-edition travel cards, this time dedicated to icon Dolly Parton. To celebrate the release of the singer's new album, Dolly Parton - Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection, which is coming out on November 18, the MTA partnered with Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, and Dolly Records to release 50,000 Dolly Parton MetroCards.
Thrillist
Take a Look Inside the Museum of Broadway Opening in NYC Next Week
Broadway fans are about to get the behind-the-scenes tour of their dreams. The Museum of Broadway is set to open in NYC, and it will start welcoming guests this November. On November 15, the Museum of Broadway will open its doors in the heart of Times Square, at 145 West 45th Street. Visitors will be catapulted into an immersive and interactive theatrical experience, and will get the chance to learn all about Broadway's most iconic plays, musicals, and the people behind all of them.
Thrillist
This Weekend's NYC Whiskey Festival Comes with Unlimited Samples
Whiskey and spirits fans, this one's for you. This Saturday, November 12, the New York City Whiskey Fest is coming to town, and it's ready to bring New Yorkers on a delicious (and boozy) tasting tour. Featuring over 100 styles of whiskey and spirits, the festival will introduce attendees to experts in the whiskey sector who will teach all about the different spirits and styles.
