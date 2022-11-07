Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving Reacts After Brooklyn Nets Decide To Remove Him From The Suspension List
Kyrie Irving posts a message on social media after he no longer appears on the Brooklyn Nets suspension list.
‘I was 100% wrong’: Lakers star LeBron James gets apology from 4-time champ who picked Carmelo Anthony over him
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James may be one of the most popular athletes who ever graced our lifetime, but there’s also no denying that he has his fair share of haters as well. The naysayers have followed him throughout his career, and at this point, King James has just gotten used to it.
John Salley reveals Phil Jackson benched Kobe Bryant in 81-point game to prevent him from scoring 100
Los Angeles Lakers fans surely remember exactly where they were when team legend Kobe Bryant scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors in January of 2006. Bryant led his team to a comeback victory in the game by going 28-for-46 from the field and 7-for-13 from beyond the arc. Of course, he etched his name into league history by scoring the second-most points ever in an NBA game.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
John Salley Explains How Good Larry Bird Was: "Larry Bird Is A Black Guy That Bleaches His Skin Just So He Won’t Get In Trouble Going Downtown Indiana."
Former NBA player John Salley reveals how amazing of a player Larry Bird was during his time in the NBA.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Larry Bird Said He Would Team Up With LeBron James If He Wanted To Have Fun, But If He Wants To Win He Would Select Kobe Bryant
Larry Bird picked Kobe Bryant as well as LeBron James for teammates he would like to play with but for different reasons.
Ime Udoka's Nets Job Opportunity Falls Apart After Nia Long Cheating Scandal, 'Strong Voices' Urged Joe Tsai To RECONSIDER Hiring Suspended Celtics Coach
Ime Udoka's potential job opportunity with the Brooklyn Nets went up in flames after "strong voices" urged Joe Tsai to reconsider hiring the suspended Boston Celtics coach in the wake of Udoka's cheating scandal, RadarOnline.com has learned.RadarOnline.com can confirm Jacque Vaughn will continue to lead the Nets as the team's head coach. The news was announced on Wednesday after he took on the interim role."Jacque's basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward," Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. "He has a...
Julius Erving On Kyrie Irving: "The Owners Are Greedy, He's Going To End Up Playing For Somebody."
Julius Erving says Kyrie Irving has not played his final game in the NBA.
NBC Bay Area
Warriors Unveil Meaningful New City Edition Jerseys Designed by Local Artist
Warriors unveil City Edition uniforms designed by local artist originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Warriors officially released their new City Edition jerseys for the 2022-23 NBA season on Thursday. The uniforms, which feature several roses on the jersey and shorts, represent the organization's commitment to helping its surrounding...
The Spectacular 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea Between The Lakers, Warriors And Nets: This Would Shake Up The NBA
The Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets could make a terrific 3-team deal that would change the NBA landscape.
NBA Executive Doesn’t Hold Back About JaVale McGee
Every year in NBA free agency there are a few deals that are signed that leave analysts scratching their heads at why they were made. Some free agent signings are pegged as poor ones right off the bat and the player proves people wrong. But, for every one of those, there is one that is correctly pegged as a poor deal and it plays out in that fashion.
Lakers shocking trade stance will make LeBron James uneasy
The Los Angeles Lakers are having a really tough start to the season. Following an embarrassing blowout loss to the Utah Jazz, the Lakers are now 2-7. At the start of the season, it was all but known that they wanted to trade embattled point guard Russell Westbrook. But he has actually been a positive impact on the team since coming off the bench. But with the losses piling up, people have wondered whether the team might look to add pieces to try and make a playoff run.
Yardbarker
Adam Silver On Kyrie Irving: "Based On What He Said Directly To Me, Have No Doubt That He’s Not Anti-Semitic."
The controversy around Kyrie Irving sharing an anti-Semitic movie on Twitter has been one of the biggest in the NBA this season. This has become a high-profile issue in a time where there have been many anti-Jewish statements made by different pop culture figures. Kyrie's promotion of the movie and...
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Hilariously Explains Why He Hung Out More With Billionaire Dr. Jerry Buss Over His Lakers Teammates
Magic Johnson and Dr. Jerry Buss had an incredible relationship. They came to the Los Angeles Lakers almost simultaneously, with Buss picking Johnson as the face of his franchise as soon as he landed. His daughter Jeanie revealed why her father picked Magic, saying that he did a lot of...
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Plan Protest Outside Crypto.com Arena: "We Will Make Jeanie And Rob Do Something. They’ve Been Hiding Long Enough."
The Los Angeles Lakers have started their opening 10 games of the season with a very poor 2-8 record. The Lakers look like longshots to even make the playoffs at this point as the front office has failed to surround LeBron James and Anthony Davis with good talent amidst injury concerns for their two star players in recent seasons.
Steph Curry Makes History vs. Sacramento Kings
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry keeps making history
Stephen A. Smith Explains Why The Los Angeles Lakers Are Struggling: "Bottom Line Is This, They Can't Shoot."
Stephen A. Smith thinks the Los Angeles Lakers' biggest issue is their lack of 3PT shooting.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Video: Paul Pierce Questions Why Kawhi Leonard’s Injuries Don’t Get Held Against Him Like Anthony Davis
Since winning a title in 2020, the narrative around Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has changed dramatically. Once considered to be a perennial MVP candidate and top-5 NBA talent, pundits have shifted the conversation to Davis’ ability to stay healthy. Injuries have been the bane of Davis’ career as he has dealt with several ailments, especially the past few seasons with the Lakers that have erased the team’s hopes of competing for titles.
Isiah Thomas has sharp message for Michael Jordan
Isiah Thomas is once again yelling into the wind about Michael Jordan. Speaking recently at the 2022 Abu Dhabi NBA Games, The Basketball Hall of Famer Thomas was asked about his feud with his longtime rival Jordan as well as the portrayal of Thomas in the ESPN documentary “The Last Dance.” Rather than brushing it off, he responded with a sharp message for Jordan.
