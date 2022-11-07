The Philadelphia Phillies magical postseason run did not come to the end that the team was hoping for. After barely sneaking into the playoffs as the six seed in the National League, the Phillies dominated in the postseason, and unexpectedly found themselves in the World Series against the Houston Astros. Unfortunately, the Astros ended up winning in six games to send Philadelphia home with a second place medal.

