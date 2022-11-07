ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tri-City Herald

Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts has just opted out of his the final year of his three-year, $60 million contract with the Boston Red Sox. Bogaerts has been a name floated recently as a potential fit for the Philadelphia Phillies and there has been reported interest in the shortstop. With Jean Segura's...
FOX Sports

MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies

Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
ESPN

Phillies pick up Aaron Nola's option, decline Jean Segura's

The Philadelphia Phillies picked up starting pitcher Aaron Nola's $16 million option on Monday night, making his contract worth $59 million over five years. The exercising of Nola's team-friendly option was among the moves made by the NL champion Phillies on the heels of their World Series defeat to the Houston Astros in six games. They also declined the $17 million option on aging second baseman Jean Segura, who gets a $1 million buyout.
ClutchPoints

3 reasons to be optimistic about Phillies despite World Series loss

The Philadelphia Phillies magical postseason run did not come to the end that the team was hoping for. After barely sneaking into the playoffs as the six seed in the National League, the Phillies dominated in the postseason, and unexpectedly found themselves in the World Series against the Houston Astros. Unfortunately, the Astros ended up winning in six games to send Philadelphia home with a second place medal.
