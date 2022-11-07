Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract
Shortstop Xander Bogaerts has just opted out of his the final year of his three-year, $60 million contract with the Boston Red Sox. Bogaerts has been a name floated recently as a potential fit for the Philadelphia Phillies and there has been reported interest in the shortstop. With Jean Segura's...
FOX Sports
MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies
Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
ESPN
Phillies pick up Aaron Nola's option, decline Jean Segura's
The Philadelphia Phillies picked up starting pitcher Aaron Nola's $16 million option on Monday night, making his contract worth $59 million over five years. The exercising of Nola's team-friendly option was among the moves made by the NL champion Phillies on the heels of their World Series defeat to the Houston Astros in six games. They also declined the $17 million option on aging second baseman Jean Segura, who gets a $1 million buyout.
The Phillies Have No Reason Not to Spend
It’s no coincidence the Phillies made the World Series in the same season they finally went over the luxury tax threshold.
Report: Phillies exercise $16M club option on Aaron Nola for 2023
The Phillies picked up their $16M club option on Aaron Nola for the 2023 season, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports. The option contained a $4.25M buyout, but there was no chance the Phils weren’t going to retain the star right-hander for another season. Drafted seventh overall...
3 reasons to be optimistic about Phillies despite World Series loss
The Philadelphia Phillies magical postseason run did not come to the end that the team was hoping for. After barely sneaking into the playoffs as the six seed in the National League, the Phillies dominated in the postseason, and unexpectedly found themselves in the World Series against the Houston Astros. Unfortunately, the Astros ended up winning in six games to send Philadelphia home with a second place medal.
Ex-Phillies Minor League Hitting Coordinator Lands with Red Sox
Jason Ochart, who was once the Philadelphia Phillies Minor League Hitting Coordinator, has found a new role with the Boston Red Sox.
