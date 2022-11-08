ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Ted Cruz Brutally Booed By Houston Astros Fans At World Series Parade

By David Moye
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aQBHn_0j29JFIX00

Houston Astros fans gathered in the city’s streets on Monday to honor the team’s World Series victory over the Philadelphia Phillies .

However, some people seemed more enthusiastic about booing Sen. Ted Cruz than they were about cheering the Astros’ victory.

For some reason, the Texas Republican rode in a car in the parade ― a move that didn’t score many points with fans.

Numerous videos taken at the parade show Cruz being brutally booed by thousands.

Naturally, Twitter users had thoughts about the fairly negative reaction the Texas senator received from residents in his home state.

The Houston Police Department arrested a man for aggravated assault for allegedly throwing a can of beer that hit Cruz, according to local NBC affiliate KXAN.﻿

Cruz wasn’t the only Texas politician who struck out with Astros fans.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was also heartily booed, according to the Houston Chronicle .

One Twitter user even compared the two conservative politicians to “flies at a cookout,” while another noted that “assholes just gotta put some stink in everything.”

The Chronicle noted that Cruz was also booed when he attended a playoff game in New York between the Astros and the Yankees.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Bj Ewing
3d ago

Prove that statement you just made 90% of the people who live in the United States Do not approve of your methods your mouth or your vacation in Cancun

RadarOnline

'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
People

Who Is Alex Bregman's Wife? All About Reagan Bregman

Alex Bregman and wife Reagan welcomed their first child in August 2022 Alex Bregman is having quite the season. The Houston Astros third baseman is currently competing against the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series after helping his team clinch a victory in Game 2 of the ALCS with a three-run home run. In addition to his on-field success, the baseball pro recently became a new father after welcoming his first child with his wife and number one supporter, Reagan Bregman. The pair got engaged in January 2020 and...
HOUSTON, TX
HollywoodLife

Ted Cruz Cursed Out By Audience Members On ‘The View’: Watch

Texas Senator Ted Cruz did not receive a warm welcome from the audience of The View, during an appearance on Monday, October 24. While the Republican politician responded to a question, climate change protesters started shouting out from the audience, which culminated in someone screaming swear words at him before the show cut to a commercial break. A viewer managed to capture the moment and shared the video on Twitter.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Kate Upton's vintage Houston Astros jackets sell out

HOUSTON — Kate Upton has done it again after igniting a fan firestorm over her vintage Houston Astros jacket that she wore during Game 4 of the American League Championship Series Sunday night. People are trying to get their hands on the jacket she was spotted in. Upton's custom...
HOUSTON, TX
HipHopWired

Tiffany Cross Out At MSNBC, Black Twitter Calls Out The Jig

On Friday (Nov. 4), MSNBC seemingly out of the blue announced that it would not be renewing its contract with Tiffany Cross. Despite the accomplished Black woman’s strong rating for her weekend show, The Cross Connection, the news outlet choosing to cut ties with her just before midterm elections has Black Twitter calling out the […] The post Tiffany Cross Out At MSNBC, Black Twitter Calls Out The Jig appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
FLORIDA STATE
101.5 KNUE

A Celebratory Chick Fight Broke Out at the Astros Parade in Houston, Texas

The Houston Astros brought home another World Series championship Saturday night at Minute Maid park in Houston beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6. The Astros players had a huge celebration on the field in front of their home crowd. Monday, they got to celebrate again with a huge parade through downtown Houston. For a couple of Houston Astros fans, they found an interesting way to celebrate...
HOUSTON, TX
People

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline

Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
FLORIDA STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Houston's Mattress Mack Makes History in Astros World Series Bet

HOUSTON, TX — Astros’ superfan and Gallery Funiture owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale became famous over the past few years with his over-the-top promotions for his business, huge bets, and support of Houston’s sports teams. The massive bets finally paid off last Saturday Night, Nov. 5, when the Houston Astros won the 2022 World Series. McIngvale made several bets, totaling a whopping 10 million dollars, for the Astros to win it all.  After the Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1, Mattress Mack's winnings totaled 75 million dollars. McIngvale set a record for the largest legal…
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

9 Astros players nominated for All-MLB team; Click here to vote

HOUSTON – HEY HOUSTON! These superstar Astros players need our help making the All-MLB team this year. Nine Houston Astros players are nominated for the 2022 season including Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman, Cristian Javier, Ryan Pressly, Kyle Tucker, Framber Valdez, Justin Verlander, and the World Series MVP Jeremy Peña.
HOUSTON, TX
