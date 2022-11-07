ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

Cottonmouths in Louisiana: Where They Live & How Often They Bite

Cottonmouths in Louisiana: Where They Live & How Often They Bite. Louisiana is a popular state known for its vast system of swamps and bayous. Louisiana is home to made fascinating animals, but one that is particularly abundant is snakes. With approximately 47 species of snakes in the state, then you’re sure to come across one at some point. Seven are these snakes are venomous and one of the most common is the distinctive cottonmouth. So join us as we learn all about cottonmouths in Louisiana, including where they live, what they look like, and how likely you are to get bitten by one!
LOUISIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Louisiana

The highest point in Louisiana is Driskill Mountain, at 535 feet. Louisiana is a southern state that is bordered by Arkansas to the north, Mississippi to the east, the Gulf of Mexico to the south, and Texas to the west. It is most well known for its diverse mix of cultures and traditions, ranging from the French and Spanish settlers to the Creoles/Cajuns and the Indians.
LOUISIANA STATE
Highway 98.9

Did Anyone in Louisiana Win Record Powerball Jackpot?

Everywhere I went over the past few days, folks were talking about the Powerball jackpot. The prize has been growing quickly since the Wednesday night drawing. That talk will continue at least until Monday night. There was no big winner Saturday night, so the jackpot for Monday night's drawing climbs to a whopping $1.9 billion dollars. The lump sum payout will reach $929 million.
LOUISIANA STATE
Highway 98.9

If You Think TV Ads for Lawyers in Louisiana are Wild, Watch This

I think we can all agree that we see a lot of advertisements from lawyers here in Louisiana. Heck, at this point I feel like I know guys like Morris Bart and Gordon McKernan personally. I mean, I don't know them, but I've heard Gordon is a really nice guy. But here's the deal, we're inundated with messages from attorneys. On air, online, on our screens, and on the side of the road. You can't escape it. And what's funny is that most people equate lawyers with sharks and as crooked scammers, but they're the first person we call when we're in a jam.
LOUISIANA STATE
Atlas Obscura

The Rougarou, Beast of the Louisiana Bayou, Gets a Makeover

Lurking in the woods and wetlands of southern Louisiana, according to Cajun legend, there’s a ferocious monster that attacks the wayward and the wanderer. “Our parents would say things like, ‘you better behave or the rougarou is gonna get you,’” says Jonathan Foret, a native of Terrebonne Parish, a patchwork of bayou and lowlands on the Gulf shore.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Louisiana Citizens rate increases will be as high as 111% in some parishes

The unlucky residents who rely on the state’s insurer of last resort pay the most for property insurance coverage in the state. Thanks to the hurricanes of 2020 and 2021, the prices charged by Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp. are set to rise by an average of 63%. But in some parishes, the financial pain will be much more severe.
LOUISIANA STATE
themorninghustle.com

Black Driver Who Louisiana Cop Shot ‘In The Head’ Is Brother Of Top State Police Leader

An investigation has begun in central Louisiana after a local police officer shot and killed a Black male driver who was allegedly unarmed for reasons that were not immediately disclosed. Video footage recorded at the scene includes one account that claimed the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s deputy behind the shooting in the city of Alexandria shot the driver “in the head.”
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Highway 98.9

The 13 Most Disrespectful Things You Can Say In Louisiana

Louisiana people are an odd bunch. There's the phrase "Southern hospitality" which means different things to different people apparently. Because the people of Louisiana aren't guaranteed to be nice to you, especially if you come in too hot with the disrespect. Then again, that's not uncommon for people to get...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Republican Kennedy reelected to US Senate in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy won a second term Tuesday, fending off challenges from Louisiana Democrats. During his victory speech, Kennedy said the results “took his breath away.” Kennedy’s reelection was expected in the reliably red state of Louisiana where a Democratic U.S. Senator has not been elected in 14 years. Throughout his bid for reelection the state’s former treasurer has gained key endorsements, notably from former President Donald Trump who carried 58% of Louisiana’s vote during the 2020 presidential election.
LOUISIANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Uh-oh, LSU. One little historical fact suggests Arkansas will get lucky Saturday

Arkansas isn’t just a home dog to LSU on Saturday in gambling markets, but few outside of Las Vegas are picking the Razorbacks, either. LSU’s win over Alabama last week didn’t put Brian Kelly’s team on the map, so to speak, but showed the college football public that the Tigers weren’t just a team that would have potential going forward. They were a threat in the here and now. Arkansas was that team for a while. Mirages look real, too. The Hogs were No. 10 in the country after three weeks and following that with a three-game losing streak. Now they’re a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Highway 98.9

Did These Off the Wall Comments Help Louisiana Senator Win?

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy Was Elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016 and He's Kept Us Laughing Ever Since. Senator Kennedy is a democrat turned republican, he served as the Louisiana State Treasurer from 2000 to 2017. However, Senator Kennedy now has a new group of followers after his latest campaign commercial went viral on TikTok.
LOUISIANA STATE
Highway 98.9

Highway 98.9

Shreveport, LA
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
567K+
Views
ABOUT

Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://highway989.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy