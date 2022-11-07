Read full article on original website
Cottonmouths in Louisiana: Where They Live & How Often They Bite
Cottonmouths in Louisiana: Where They Live & How Often They Bite. Louisiana is a popular state known for its vast system of swamps and bayous. Louisiana is home to made fascinating animals, but one that is particularly abundant is snakes. With approximately 47 species of snakes in the state, then you’re sure to come across one at some point. Seven are these snakes are venomous and one of the most common is the distinctive cottonmouth. So join us as we learn all about cottonmouths in Louisiana, including where they live, what they look like, and how likely you are to get bitten by one!
Invasive Foreign Bug Breaking Into Homes All Across Louisiana
This invasive species is quickly taking over in Louisiana. But its actually not just Louisiana, this insect is overrunning the entire United States. But in Louisiana, they're making their way inside our homes right now, as over night temps start to drop. They're scientifically known as Halyomorpha halys, but commonly...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Louisiana
The highest point in Louisiana is Driskill Mountain, at 535 feet. Louisiana is a southern state that is bordered by Arkansas to the north, Mississippi to the east, the Gulf of Mexico to the south, and Texas to the west. It is most well known for its diverse mix of cultures and traditions, ranging from the French and Spanish settlers to the Creoles/Cajuns and the Indians.
Did Anyone in Louisiana Win Record Powerball Jackpot?
Everywhere I went over the past few days, folks were talking about the Powerball jackpot. The prize has been growing quickly since the Wednesday night drawing. That talk will continue at least until Monday night. There was no big winner Saturday night, so the jackpot for Monday night's drawing climbs to a whopping $1.9 billion dollars. The lump sum payout will reach $929 million.
If You Think TV Ads for Lawyers in Louisiana are Wild, Watch This
I think we can all agree that we see a lot of advertisements from lawyers here in Louisiana. Heck, at this point I feel like I know guys like Morris Bart and Gordon McKernan personally. I mean, I don't know them, but I've heard Gordon is a really nice guy. But here's the deal, we're inundated with messages from attorneys. On air, online, on our screens, and on the side of the road. You can't escape it. And what's funny is that most people equate lawyers with sharks and as crooked scammers, but they're the first person we call when we're in a jam.
12 Kids Have Disappeared In Louisiana Since August 1st, 2022
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is not a police organization. They're not actually law enforcement in any way. They're a private 501(c)(3) charity organization that helps to find children that have been reported missing. Sadly, its something needed in our society. With so much on the plate...
NOLA.com
Low Mississippi River resurfaces a twice-sunken ship — and a Louisiana town's boondoggle
Down a gravel road partially overgrown with grass, obscured by a line of trees and across from a sandy bank, another ship wreck has emerged from the low waters of the Mississippi River this fall. Unlike the Brookhill ferry that sank in 1915 in Baton Rouge or the previously unknown...
Atlas Obscura
The Rougarou, Beast of the Louisiana Bayou, Gets a Makeover
Lurking in the woods and wetlands of southern Louisiana, according to Cajun legend, there’s a ferocious monster that attacks the wayward and the wanderer. “Our parents would say things like, ‘you better behave or the rougarou is gonna get you,’” says Jonathan Foret, a native of Terrebonne Parish, a patchwork of bayou and lowlands on the Gulf shore.
KTBS
Record fish caught in Louisiana
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Louisiana from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NOLA.com
Louisiana Citizens rate increases will be as high as 111% in some parishes
The unlucky residents who rely on the state’s insurer of last resort pay the most for property insurance coverage in the state. Thanks to the hurricanes of 2020 and 2021, the prices charged by Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp. are set to rise by an average of 63%. But in some parishes, the financial pain will be much more severe.
Senator Cassidy discusses passenger rail in North Louisiana
The rail line would divide the existing Amtrak Crescent line service in Meridian, Mississippi to Dallas with stops in Shreveport, Ruston, and Monroe.
Boat Ride Shows Large Number of Alligators in Louisiana Waterway
Check out the number of alligators on the bank of this waterway. John Bijeaux tagged me in this video of him traveling a local waterway, and the number of alligators entering the water may surprise you. Bijeaux tells me that he was traveling the Fordouche canal while heading to Lake...
‘The Devil’s Toy Box’ Is A Freaky Shack Lost In Louisiana
Louisiana is an incredible haunted state. From the gulf coast, to New Orleans, Alexandria, to Shreveport, there are stories of hauntings all over the state. Some are very well documented, while others feel like the rough draft of an urban legend. Insert The Devil's Toy Box tale. The origins of...
themorninghustle.com
Black Driver Who Louisiana Cop Shot ‘In The Head’ Is Brother Of Top State Police Leader
An investigation has begun in central Louisiana after a local police officer shot and killed a Black male driver who was allegedly unarmed for reasons that were not immediately disclosed. Video footage recorded at the scene includes one account that claimed the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s deputy behind the shooting in the city of Alexandria shot the driver “in the head.”
The 13 Most Disrespectful Things You Can Say In Louisiana
Louisiana people are an odd bunch. There's the phrase "Southern hospitality" which means different things to different people apparently. Because the people of Louisiana aren't guaranteed to be nice to you, especially if you come in too hot with the disrespect. Then again, that's not uncommon for people to get...
Republican Kennedy reelected to US Senate in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy won a second term Tuesday, fending off challenges from Louisiana Democrats. During his victory speech, Kennedy said the results “took his breath away.” Kennedy’s reelection was expected in the reliably red state of Louisiana where a Democratic U.S. Senator has not been elected in 14 years. Throughout his bid for reelection the state’s former treasurer has gained key endorsements, notably from former President Donald Trump who carried 58% of Louisiana’s vote during the 2020 presidential election.
Uh-oh, LSU. One little historical fact suggests Arkansas will get lucky Saturday
Arkansas isn’t just a home dog to LSU on Saturday in gambling markets, but few outside of Las Vegas are picking the Razorbacks, either. LSU’s win over Alabama last week didn’t put Brian Kelly’s team on the map, so to speak, but showed the college football public that the Tigers weren’t just a team that would have potential going forward. They were a threat in the here and now. Arkansas was that team for a while. Mirages look real, too. The Hogs were No. 10 in the country after three weeks and following that with a three-game losing streak. Now they’re a...
Did These Off the Wall Comments Help Louisiana Senator Win?
Louisiana Senator John Kennedy Was Elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016 and He's Kept Us Laughing Ever Since. Senator Kennedy is a democrat turned republican, he served as the Louisiana State Treasurer from 2000 to 2017. However, Senator Kennedy now has a new group of followers after his latest campaign commercial went viral on TikTok.
Georgia Southern at Louisiana odds, picks and predictions
The Georgia Southern Eagles (5-4, 2-3 Sun Belt) visit the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-5, 2-4) for a Thursday night conference battle in Lafayette. Kickoff at Cajun Field is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.
Did You Know Congress Almost Imported Hippos to Louisiana?
The year was 1910. It was the same year Hallmark cards debuted and the Boy Scouts of America was organized. American was suffering through somewhat of a meat shortage and the vast bayous and waterways of south Louisiana were being choked off by water hyacinths which was killing fish. That's...
