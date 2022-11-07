ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

ESPN Sioux Falls

Augustana University Baseball Signs 10 Players for 2024

The Augustana University baseball team has experienced unprecedented success over the last handful of years including a National Championship. This week they added even more talent to the program as the Augustana baseball team added 10 players for 2024. The 10 players are from all over the country including Nebraska,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

$32,000 Sculpture Stolen from Sioux Falls SculptureWalk

One of the jewels of the City of Sioux Falls is the Sioux Falls SculptureWalk. This outdoor museum attracts artists from across the country to showcase their handcrafted work in Sioux Falls. This year's Sioux Falls SculptureWalk features a record 69 sculptures throughout the downtown area. Unfortunately, some Sioux Falls...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Wow! Sioux Falls Has Another Huge Powerball Winner

Lately, winning the lottery seems pretty easy in Sioux Falls. But it doesn't happen everyday. Lucky people just happen to purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is the largest in history at $2.04 billion. This massive amount finally has a winning ticket sold in Altadena, California. However, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to winning the $2 billion prize. Another Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenience store just won a portion of this money.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Veterans Day Free Meals and Deals in the Sioux Falls Area

Today is Veterans Day. A day we set aside each year to commemorate the many men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice by dying in the service of their country. On this day, we also take time to honor all those brave men and women who continue to serve in the Armed Forces helping to keep this country safe and free.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Major Sioux Falls Food Desert Getting New Grocery Store

When the Hy-Vee on Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls closed earlier this year it turned a west-central Sioux Falls neighborhood into a proverbial "food desert". Not that there aren't available edibles in that part of Sioux Falls, but affordable and nutritious may not describe what is currently for purchase in that part of town. What remains, tends toward fast and snack food from convenience and chain fast food restaurants.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Check Your Powerball Tickets: Sioux Falls Has Big Winner

Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is the largest in history at $1.9 billion. This massive amount is after there were no winners in last Saturday's drawing. Can you imagine winning this?! Well, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to winning the original amount of $1.6 billion. A Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenience store just won a portion of this money.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Looking For Adorable New Sioux Falls Friends? Here’s 10 of Them

Let's face it. When we see a dog, cat, or a pet of any kind, we can't help but be in a happy mood. Pets just make life better!. Our four-legged friends are huge companions in our lives. They are truly part of the family, so it's always difficult to believe that some animals do not have a permanent home. Individuals abandon them for various reasons, but that does not mean our dogs cats, and other pets don't deserve a second chance.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Where In Sioux Falls Can You Play A Pinball Machine?

It was video games before there were video games. But when you talk to Baby Boomers (and many Millenials) and mention Pinball Machines, there's a pretty good chance their eyes will light up. Those of us that have attained a certain age remember them well. You could play them all day and night (see, kind of like video games), or at least while you still had quarters. Remember that, three games for a quarter?
ESPN Sioux Falls
ESPN Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls, SD
