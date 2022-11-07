Read full article on original website
Ja Morant scores 30 points, outdueled by Jayson Tatum in Memphis Grizzlies loss to Celtics
Lineup changes and no Steven Adams led to the Memphis Grizzlies using a new closing lineup late in the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics. Santi Aldama was subbed out for John Konchar, and Clarke started in place of Adams. The smaller Grizzlies lineup made a 9-0 run in the final three minutes and trailed by two with 15.7 seconds left. ...
Spurs Ex Player & Assistant Jacque Vaughn Named Brooklyn Nets Head Coach
Jacque Vaughn spent six years as both a player and assistant for the San Antonio Spurs. Now, he'll look to provide answers for a Brooklyn Nets team that has had a drama-filled start to the 2022-23 season.
This former Utah Jazz point guard has been named head coach of the Brooklyn Nets
Jacque Vaughn, who played for the Utah Jazz from 1997-2001, was named head coach of the Brooklyn Nets
The Worst Draft Mistakes In Detroit Pistons History: Carmelo Anthony Is Still Their Biggest Nightmare
Detroit Pistons made huge draft mistakes. The Pistons didn't want to draft Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh in the 2003 NBA draft.
Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon won’t return to Wednesday’s game against Pistons
BOSTON — Malcolm Brogdon will miss the rest of Wednesday’s game against the Pistons because of right hamstring tightness, the Celtics announced at halftime. Brogdon had to go to the locker room in the first half as he wasn’t seen on the Celtics’ bench. Brogdon finished...
Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon Makes Early Exit Vs. Pistons With Injury
Boston Celtics point guard Malcolm Brogdon didn’t return after halftime during Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden. After taking the floor for the first half of play, Brogdon made an early departure with the Celtics quickly announcing right hamstring tightness as the reason for the veteran guard’s exit. The Celtics added that Brogdon wouldn’t return.
NBC Sports
Celtics-Grizzlies takeaways: Marcus Smart shines in C's win
The Boston Celtics held off the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night to earn their third consecutive victory. With help from a 20-0 run in the second quarter, the C's improved to 7-3 on the season. Jayson Tatum (39 points) accounted for 10 of the points on that run and notched 25 in the first half. Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant (30 points) countered with 14 of his own in the third quarter to help Memphis regain the lead heading into the fourth, but Boston managed to escape with a hard-fought 109-106 win.
ESPN
Tatum's 39 points help Celtics hold on to beat Grizzlies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Jayson Tatum scored 39 points, including a pair of free throws with 2.2 seconds left, and the Boston Celtics held on for a 109-106 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. The Grizzlies inbounded the ball after Tatum’s free throws, but Ja Morant slipped...
WKYC
Sacramento Kings top Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
Yardbarker
Watch: Darius Garland Throws Monster Alley-Oop To Donovan Mitchell
Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell have shared the floor for a handful of games now, but we still hadn't seen them connect on a highlight play where they feed directly off each other. That changed about a minute into Monday night's game against the Clippers. Under two minutes into the...
Brevin Knight and Pete Pranica save the Memphis Grizzlies by noticing game clock malfunction
Maybe everyone else was focused on the fast-paced action that was happening during a five-second stretch, but the Memphis Grizzlies broadcast team was on full alert. With 19.7 seconds left in overtime, the clock stopped during the play as the San Antonio Spurs drove the basketball up the floor and got a layup to make it a three-point Grizzlies lead. The time started again when the Spurs got a steal on the inbounds pass and a dunk....
lakersnation.com
Lakers Vs. Clippers Preview: LeBron James Returns To Lineup, Lonnie Walker IV Out With Illness
The Los Angeles Lakers look to snap their nine-game losing streak to the Clippers when they face L.A. on Wednesday night. The Lakers have not beaten the Clippers since July 2020, the second-longest losing streak in franchise history. The Purple and Gold are in the midst of their second three-game...
FOX Sports
Boston Celtics to host Detroit Pistons Wednesday
Detroit Pistons (3-8, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (7-3, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics host the Detroit Pistons. Boston went 33-19 in Eastern Conference games and 28-13 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Celtics averaged 111.8 points per game last season, 17.0 from the free throw line and 39.6 from 3-point range.
numberfire.com
Isaiah Hartenstein coming off Knicks' bench on Monday
New York Knicks forward Isaiah Hartenstein will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hartenstein drew the start Saturday night with Mitchell Robinson sidelined. However, despite his impressive performance, that will change. Instead, head coach Tom Thibodeau has opted to go with Jericho Sims in the first unit.
Morant, Bane help Grizzlies beat Spurs in overtime, 124-122
Morant, Bane help Grizzlies beat Spurs in overtime, 124-122
ESPN
Zach LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97
CHICAGO -- — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left.
Celtics finding their stride as Pistons await
The Boston Celtics will chase a four-game winning streak when they host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. An explosive
Yardbarker
East Notes: Cavs, JB Bickerstaff, Pacers, Hornets
Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said the Cavs “should have won” before blowing their road game to the Clippers on Monday night, when Cleveland was outscored 19-5 in the game’s most crucial stretch. “We had the game where we wanted it,” Bickerstaff said, via Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “But...
