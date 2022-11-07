Read full article on original website
Related
Man arrested after stabbing at Warsaw McDonald’s
Warsaw Police have arrested the man they say stabbed a person at a McDonald’s restaurant in Warsaw. The stabbing happened on Monday, Nov. 7. John Robinson was found the next day, hiding inside a closet in a vacant home, near S. Union Street and W. Winona Avenue. Police say...
Man, 24, shot and killed in South Bend, two suspects arrested
A man was shot and killed and two people were arrested in South Bend. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. South Bend officers were on patrol when they heard shots fired near the 1300 block of Vassar Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering...
South Bend teen arrested after police chase, accused of holding five people against their will
A suspect has been arrested following a pursuit involving several individuals who reported being held inside a vehicle against their will. It was around 1:20 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, when South Bend Police observed a vehicle disregarding multiple stop signs in the area of Linden Avenue and Kaley Street. Officers initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to stop, leading to a pursuit.
Juvenile detained after discovery of firearm at Riley High School
A juvenile has been detained following the discovery of a firearm at Riley High School. Around 9 a.m. on Friday, school officials at Riley High School received a tip about a firearm being brought into the school building. School security staff and the South Bend Police School Resource Officer collaborated...
Maryland woman arrested at Goshen gas station
It took no time at all for police in Goshen to arrest a robbery suspect. The alleged heist happened around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Phillips 66 gas station in the 1800 block of Lincolnway East. Investigators say Donte Greene, 34, of Waldorf, Maryland, was taken into...
South Bend search warrant results in arrest, confiscation of drugs, firearms
An arrest was made and a large amount of drugs were confiscated when South Bend Strategic Focus Unit members conducted a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of S. 27th Street. It happened on Wednesday. Inside the home, officers recovered heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, 500 THC vapes, more...
Former pro basketball player arrested after allegedly robbing a Goshen gas station
It took just minutes for police in Goshen to arrest a robbery suspect who was once a pro basketball player. The alleged heist happened around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Phillips 66 gas station in the 1800 block of Lincolnway East. Investigators say Donte Greene, 34, of...
Missing man dies in car crash
A man missing from Tippacanoe died Sunday after a two-car crash in northeast Cass County, said the Sheriff’s Office Monday. Daniel Pranger, 36, of Tippecanoe was reported missing Sunday morning to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to State Road 25 and County Road 650 just before...
South Bend water disconnection moratorium to end
The City of South Bend is ending its moratorium on water shutoffs that has been in place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. That means water service shutoffs will resume in December. Thousands of homes are receiving disconnection notices and Municipal Utilities is encouraging customers to...
Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum’s Santa Trains to return this month
Reserve your tickets because the Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum’s Santa Trains will hit the rail later this month. You’ll ride in a vintage commuter coach through the countryside that continues for five miles from North Judson to English Lake. After crossing the Kankakee River, the train returns to the depot and museum.
Indiana RV sales recede following record year
Indiana builds and ships more RVs than anywhere else on Earth. If you buy an RV, it most likely was built in Elkhart or one of Indiana’s north central cities. But, fewer are being built and shipped. “Over 600,000 RVs were built in 2021,” said RV Industry Association spokesperson...
Upskill SB workforce development program reopens applications
The City of South Bend has reopened applications for its workforce development program Upskill SB, which targets jobseekers and recent graduates to earn industry-accredited certifications. The program contributes to the development and retention of talent by offering a variety of training options and covering certification costs. Upskill SB, which launched...
