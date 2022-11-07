ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulloch County, GA

Hyundai Motor Group to build facility in Bulloch County

By From staff reports
 4 days ago
Joon Georgia Inc., an automotive parts manufacturer, will create 630 new jobs and invest $317 million in Bulloch County, the company announced Monday. Special Photo

ATLANTA — Joon Georgia Inc., an automotive parts manufacturer, will create 630 new jobs and invest $317 million in Bulloch County, the company announced Monday. Plans for the Joon Georgia’s new manufacturing facility mark the first confirmed supplier for Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Bryan County.

“Less than two weeks after the groundbreaking of Hyundai Motor Group’s innovative facility, we’re already seeing the regional impact it will have,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Joon Georgia will be the first of many companies drawn to the Peach State to support the Metaplant, creating jobs and opportunity for generations of hard-working Georgians. We’re thankful they have chosen to add their name to this ongoing success story.”

