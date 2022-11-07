Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Bingos, craft shows, turkey dinner, more
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Pennsylvania
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Downtown Johnstown to host Christmas Stroll & Light up Night
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The community of Johnstown is hosting some very festive Christmas events this year! They will be hosting a Christmas stroll and a Light up Night event. The events will take place on Friday, Nov. 19 from 6 – 8 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the main street […]
Altoona to host 14th annual city-wide Thanksgiving dinner
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The 14th annual city-wide Thanksgiving dinner is scheduled and will include take-out and dine-in options. The dinner is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 at noon and until 2 p.m. Meals are free, and attendees will have the option to dine in or take their meals. The meal […]
macaronikid.com
🎅 Light Up Nights in Westmoreland County
I seriously love Christmas, and I feel like I say, "this is my favorite tradition" A LOT - but light up night is one of my top contenders. There's nothing like seeing a giant tree light up for the first time to kick off the season and the look of joy on wonderment on your kid's face. I've compiled this list of light-up nights in North Huntingdon, Greensburg, Ligonier, and more.
WFMZ-TV Online
Two-thirds of registered voters cast ballots in Indiana County
Indiana County election officials said there was a 66.77 percent turnout to the polls, in the form of mail-in ballots as well as those going to the polls Tuesday. County officials said there were 32,930 ballots cast from 49,316 registered voters. Those officials also reported that 6,610 applications were issued,...
Pa. lieutenant governor to-be Austin Davis joins historic class of Black people elected to high office
Austin Davis, a 32-year-old state lawmaker from Allegheny County, made history Tuesday night. With the gubernatorial election called by the Associated Press for Democrat Josh Shapiro, Davis, who is on the ticket with Shapiro, becomes the first African American elected lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He also becomes the highest ranking Black elected official to serve in the Commonwealth.
John Fetterman is projected PA Senate winner: 3 things you need to know
PITTSBURGH (CBS) -- Who is Pennsylvania's prospective next senator, John Fetterman?CBS News projects the Democratic lieutenant governor has defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, a surgeon and former TV host.The Oz-Fetterman race was one of the most closely watched Senate contests, deemed a toss-up that could tip the balance of power in either party's favor. It was also one of the most expensive Senate races.Here are three quick things to know about Fetterman, including a few policy positions he has mentioned.He was the mayor of Braddock, PAFrom 2006 to 2019, Fetterman was mayor of Braddock, a borough outside Pittsburgh in Allegheny County. He...
pghcitypaper.com
LIVE: Pennsylvania midterm election night results
Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's live Election Night coverage. As votes are counted, we'll continue to update this page with key developments in the major statewide races as well as several local contests. We'll also have live updates from Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign watch party, as our staff...
wtaj.com
Meet Phoenix and Noble at Mending Hearts Animal Rescue
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mending Hearts Animal Rescue is an all-volunteer, nonprofit located in Hollidaysburg, PA area. It’s an animal rescue working to save the lives of dogs and cats in the 814. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with JoEllen Troxell from Mending Hearts Animal Rescue to...
Butler woman fined, ordered to repay $45K in stolen Social Security benefits
A Butler woman has been ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and complete 150 hours of community service for stealing Social Security benefits. Amy Lynn Snow, 54, was ordered to repay more than $45,400 that she stole by Chief U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak in federal court in Pittsburgh.
earnthenecklace.com
Melanie Gillespie Leaving WPXI: Where Is the Pittsburgh Journalist Going?
Pittsburgh natives have turned to Melanie Gillespie for all the latest news coverage for at least seven years. Now the WPXI bureau chief is moving on to the next step of her career. Melanie Gillespie revealed she is leaving WPXI in November 2022. Channel 11 News viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if her new job will also take her away from Pittsburgh. They especially want to know if she will continue to work in the broadcasting field. Find out what Melanie Gillespie said about her departure from WPXI-TV here.
WFMZ-TV Online
Clearfield County voters choose GOP candidates by large margin
Despite a technical malfunction that prevented mail-in/absentee ballots from immediately being included in Clearfield County election totals on Tuesday night, they would not have made a difference in the initial outcome. Republican candidates defeated their Democrat opponents by a considerable margin in Clearfield County. But the county’s results didn’t reflect...
wtae.com
Butler County fire department battling Penn Township fire
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Butler County first responders are fighting a fire in Penn Township in Butler County as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The two-alarm house fire is affecting 117 Morgan Rd. Butler County 911 is reporting no injuries or transports from the location. This is a developing story....
Winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $353K sold in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Allegheny County. The ticket matched all five balls in Tuesday’s drawing, 4-5-22-30-37. It is worth approximately $353,140.50. The K & D at 105 Seminary Avenue in Oakdale will get a $500 bonus for...
explore venango
Dead Deer Lying on Roadway Causes Rollover Crash in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A dead deer lying on the roadway caused a rollover crash last Friday night in Cranberry Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred at 8:25 p.m. on Friday, November 4, on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a 2008...
wtae.com
Four charged in alleged catalytic converter theft ring
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Four people are facing charges in connection to multiple thefts of catalytic converters over the course of the past month. Catalytic converters have become a popular target for thieves in the past year, and state police said this group targeted multiple businesses throughout Westmoreland and Indiana counties.
pghcitypaper.com
Attention, Allegheny County voters: If your name is on this list, you need to correct your mail-in ballot
Due to a recent order from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court regarding written dates on mail-in and absentee ballots, more than 1,000 ballots previously submitted to the Allegheny County Elections Division will not be counted in tomorrow’s election unless the voters in question correct them in person at the county election office today or tomorrow.
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best truck stop eats in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Walmart Closes Location In Pennsylvania
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Comments / 0