Sioux Falls, SD

Where to Watch the South Dakota HS Football Title Games

It's just about time for the Championship games for all classes of South Dakota High School Football. Be sure to tune in as teams from across the State compete to finish atop their respective classes after a hard-fought season. Many are wondering where the games will be broadcast, as not...
VERMILLION, SD
South Dakota Elects Its First Out Gay Man to State Legislature

South Dakota is one of four states in the US with no out LGBTQ members of the state legislature. At least it was, until this week. On November 8, 2022, Kameron Nelson was elected to the state house of representatives to represent House District 10. He is the first out LGBTQ man to be elected to South Dakota’s legislature.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
$32,000 Sculpture Stolen from Sioux Falls SculptureWalk

One of the jewels of the City of Sioux Falls is the Sioux Falls SculptureWalk. This outdoor museum attracts artists from across the country to showcase their handcrafted work in Sioux Falls. This year's Sioux Falls SculptureWalk features a record 69 sculptures throughout the downtown area. Unfortunately, some Sioux Falls...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
National Nonprofit Fulfills Sioux Falls Banquet Thanksgiving

Sioux Falls residents and surrounding communities whose households do not have the means to provide enough food will be happy to know that this Thanksgiving a generous supply of turkey will be available. Thanks to a donation by the National Wild Turkey Federation, East Dakota Chapter, The Banquet will take...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Enormous East Side Gas Station Taking Shape

Gas stations on the east side of Sioux Falls were a bit sparse but a new seemingly very large station is beginning to taker shape on 57th and Sycamore. Apparently, Amoco and Get 'n Go said "go big or go home" so the structure is indeed quite large. If early...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Fabulous Free Downtown Sioux Falls Weekend Fun!

If you've lived in Sioux Falls for a while, but have yet to get downtown and do some exploring, this is the perfect opportunity. Plus you can get in on some really fun and free activities. According to Pigeon 605, the Lloyd Companies are celebrating their 50th Anniversary by paying...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Part of Ninth Street in Sioux Falls To Close Temporarily

An intersection just west of downtown Sioux Falls is closing temporarily. West Ninth Street at South Walts Avenue will close Tuesday (November 8) morning so that crews can perform work on the sanitary sewer. Weather permitting, the intersection should by open again by Friday (November 11). Drivers are being advised...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Major Sioux Falls Food Desert Getting New Grocery Store

When the Hy-Vee on Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls closed earlier this year it turned a west-central Sioux Falls neighborhood into a proverbial "food desert". Not that there aren't available edibles in that part of Sioux Falls, but affordable and nutritious may not describe what is currently for purchase in that part of town. What remains, tends toward fast and snack food from convenience and chain fast food restaurants.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
