PWMania
Court Bauer Recalls Vince McMahon Putting a Stop to Shane’s Plan to Purchase Pride Fighting Championships
MLW owner Court Bauer recently spoke with The Insiders podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Bauer told stories from his mid-2000s time as a WWE writer. When the WWE’s version of ECW debuted, Bauer claimed Stephanie McMahon had never seen an episode of...
wrestlinginc.com
Logan Paul Health Update Following WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul already appears to be rehabbing his injured right knee, according to one of his latest social media posts Wednesday morning. Paul, 27, was injured during his championship match with Roman Reigns at WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event last weekend. The budding WWE star posted on social media that he had a "torn meniscus, MCL, and potentially ACL" injury and that it "happened halfway through the match." He shared the update alongside a photo of him icing his right knee on a medical table with crutches in the background, though he still appeared in good spirits — smiling and giving a thumbs up to the camera.
wrestletalk.com
Scrapped WWE Plan For Roman Reigns To Lose Championship Revealed
Nixed plans for Roman Reigns to lose WWE title gold at a recent premium live event have been revealed. Roman Reigns is currently recognised as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, after unifying the WWE and Universal titles after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in April. Reigns most recently defended...
stillrealtous.com
Bray Wyatt Reportedly Wants Triple H To Bring Two Former WWE Stars Back
When Bray Wyatt was released last year fans were shocked, and the wrestling world patiently waited to see what was next for the former Universal Champion. Wyatt returned to WWE last month at the Extreme Rules premium live event and he has quickly become one of the WWE’s top stars once again.
wrestlinginc.com
Austin Theory Breaks Silence After Losing Money In The Bank Briefcase
The common consensus among wrestling fans is that Austin Theory was "buried" by WWE creative during the closing stages of this week's "WWE Raw," as the 25-year-old superstar lost his Money in the Bank briefcase in a failed cash-in attempt against United States Champion Seth Rollins. However, Theory himself is...
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion Returning To WWE Soon
The WWE roster is loaded with talent at the moment, but there are several stars who have been sitting on the sidelines due to injury. Former WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode hasn’t appeared on TV since June, and Roode revealed back in September that he underwent some type of medical procedure.
ComicBook
WWE's Original Idea to Get Roman Reigns to Lose One of His World Championships
Roman Reigns is still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and, by every indication, will enter WrestleMania 39 next April with both titles as his reign as world champion nears 1,000 consecutive days. The closest Reigns came to dropping his title appeared to be at Clash at the Castle in September when Drew McIntyre, backed by a raucous Cardiff crowd, came inches away from putting down "The Tribal Chief." But the debut of Solo Sikoa thwarted that.
wrestlinginc.com
Natalya Believes Stephanie McMahon Could Bring Back Beloved WWE PLE
The future of all-women's wrestling pay-per-views has been a hot topic this week due to Billy Corgan's comments about a possible NWA EmPowerrr 2 happening. However, WWE fans are also eagerly awaiting the possibility of another WWE Evolution show. When speaking to "Faction 919" Natalya said, "I definitely see Stephanie wanting to do more with women's wrestling," when asked about the possibility of it happening again. Natalya was in a six-woman tag team match on that show, teaming with Sasha Banks and Bayley to defeat The Riott Squad, and ever since, those on the roster have made it clear they want Evolution to be a regular event, and Natalya is confident women's wrestling will keep growing.
wrestlinginc.com
Dustin Rhodes Gives Updates On His Health And AEW Contract
Dustin Rhodes has seen his share of the worst that the world can give, but he's still got a dream and a burning rage to wrestle. Rhodes has been out of action since suffering a knee injury while challenging then-Ring of Honor Champion Claudio Castagnoli on the August 26 edition of "AEW Rampage," however, and he gave an update on his road to recovery during an appearance on the "Sports Guys Talking Wrestling" podcast.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE’s Weird Plan For Roman Reigns To Lose World Title
That would have been different. Roman Reigns has dominated the WWE landscape for more than two years now and there is nothing to suggest that he is going to be falling from the top anytime soon. WWE has built Reigns up into an all time star and it is not clear who can take one or both World Titles from him. It seems WWE might have had a plan to have him drop one in a bit of a messy way.
worldboxingnews.net
Sylvester Stallone ‘almost beaten to death’ by heavyweight boxer
Sylvester Stallone revealed that heavyweight puncher Earnie Shavers gave him a beatdown when the pair sparred in the 1970s. Shavers, who died in September, had one of the biggest punches in the entire sport. George Foreman famously rated Shavers as the hardest-hitting top-division operator of all time. Hollywood legend Stallone...
ringsidenews.com
Video Surfaces Of Paul Heyman Falling On His Face After WWE SmackDown
Paul Heyman has been one of the most well-known and established names in the pro wrestling world for decades. There is no one who can doubt him when it comes to his understanding of the business. A video recently surfaced that featured Heyman falling on his face after SmackDown. Ringside...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (11/11/22)
WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. While WWE has not officially announced Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for tonight’s show, he, along with Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, Sami Zayn, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Braun Strowman, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, is being advertised by the WWE Events website and the arena website. The dark main event will feature RAW Superstars Matt Riddle and Damian Priest.
411mania.com
Zoey Stark Turns On Nikkita Lyons, Attacks Her After Loss On WWE NXT
Zoey Stark’s heel turn is complete, as she attacked Nikkita Lyons following a loss in this week’s WWE NXT main event. Starks and Lyons were unsuccessful in taking the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles from Kayden Carter and Katana Chance due to a moment of miscommunication, with the champions retaining. After the match, Stark and Lyons prepared to hand the titles to the champions but Starks had a problem with letting go of the belt. She then turned and blasted Lyons with the title and stood over her as the show ended.
411mania.com
Saraya Admits To Mistake During AEW Dynamite Promo
During her promo on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Saraya was very emotional as she announced that she has been cleared to wrestle. At one point, she mentioned wrestling in the Tokyo Dome, but that hasn’t happened. She admitted to her flub in a post on Twitter.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Bandido Chose AEW Over WWE
Bandido made a big life decision in signing with AEW over the WWE, according to a new report. On Friday, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed that the 27-year-old luchador signed a three-year contract with the Tony Khan-owned company and that his family back in Mexico was a large reason for the decision.
tjrwrestling.net
Vince McMahon Approved Incredible WWE Deathmatch Plans
It has been revealed that Vince McMahon once gave the green light to an “exploding deathmatch” taking place on WWE television. Exploding deathmatches have been a mainstay of wrestling in Japan for decades with Mick Foley famously defeating Terry Funk in the finals of the King of the Deathmatch Tournament in Kawasaki in 1995. The match between Foley and Funk was labelled a No Ropes Barbed Wire Exploding Barbed Wire Boards & Exploding Ring Time Bomb Death – but Vince McMahon wasn’t going to go that far.
Pat McAfee Expecting Child With His Wife, John Cena Sr. To Attend Tonight's AEW Dynamite | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for November 9, 2022. - Pat McAfee's wife has revealed that they are expecting a child in May 2023:. - John Cena Sr. will be attending tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite:. - Fightful sends birthday wishes to Chris Jericho and Alex Abrahantes. - Logan...
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross On “Embarrassment To Pro Wrestling” WWE Storyline
AEW announcer Jim Ross has hit out at the WWE storyline from years gone by that he decries as an “embarrassment to pro wrestling.”. Wrestling is filled with storylines from years gone by that are best filed away and never spoken of again. Mae Young and her hand, Trish Stratus barking like a dog, and then of course there’s Katie Vick.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Fires Shots At Braun Strowman & Calls WWE ‘Banana Nosed Circus’ On Dynamite
On last week’s (November 2) episode of AEW Dynamite, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett made his shocking debut for All Elite Wrestling. Jarrett came to the ring after Darby Allin’s match with Jay Lethal on the show, dropping Darby with his signature guitar shot. We got to...
