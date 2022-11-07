ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
bravotv.com

Todd Tucker Shows Off His New Jersey Condo’s Redone Rooftop Patio

“This [patio] is starting to make me happy,” Kandi Burruss’ husband declared while sharing a peek at the apartment’s new and improved outdoor space. On Part 3 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion, Todd Tucker shared a video that showed his newly renovated New Jersey condo. “The whole kitchen has been done over, downstairs has been done over,” he said. “[And] I did the spiral staircase white.” While the clip showed only the interior of the home, he recently shared a look at his new and improved outdoor space.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Bossip

Bow Wow Talks "After Happily Ever After"

Can your ex help you find new love? That’s the question BET’s dating show “After Happily Ever After” sets out to answer and we chatted with the show’s host Bow Wow about all that the series has to offer!. Bow Wow Talks About Why He’s...
GEORGIA STATE
tbivision.com

‘Real Housewives’ prodco Truly Original expands senior team

US-based The Real Housewives franchise producer Truly Original has expanded its senior team, including the appointments of David Patry as SVP and head of production and Ronica Wynder as VP of programming. Patry will run production management and current for the company, having previously worked at Big Fish Entertainment, as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy