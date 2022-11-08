ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Horns247 staff predictions: Texas vs TCU

CHIP BROWN — SEASON RECORD: 7-2 Why go against the trends at this point, right? Texas will get off to a good start, at home, in front of what should be a sellout crowd, and will build a double-digit lead — probably by halftime. In the second half,...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Where to find Texas commits in action this weekend

The post-season is underway in high school football. The Longhorns have several commits vying for a state title. The Longhorns currently have 21 commits in the 2022 class - Five-star New Orleans Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning, five-star Desoto WR, Johntay Cook, Five-star New Iberia (La.) Westgate safety Derek Williams, four-star Dallas South Oak Cliff cornerback Malik Muhammad, four-star Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater running back Cedric Baxter, four-star Aldine Eisenhower wide receiver Ryan Niblett, four-star Teague EDGE Derion Gullette, four-star Austin Westlake EDGE Colton Vasek, four-star Harker Heights OL Jaydon Chatman, four-star Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic DL Sydir Mitchell, four-star North Crowley LB S'Maje Burrell, four-star Houston C.E. King DL Dylan Spencer, four-star Desoto running back Tre Wisner, four-star Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips OL Payton Kirkland, four-star Kahuku (Hawaii) linebacker Liona Lefau, three-star Frisco Wakeland OL Connor Stroh, three-star Melissa OL Trevor Goosby, three-star Dallas South Oak Cliff EDGE Billy Walton, three-star New Orleans Isidore Newman tight end Will Randle, three-star Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei TE Spencer Shannon and three-star Mansfield Timberview OL Andre Cojoe. The Longhorns also have three commits in the 2024 class in four-star Daingerfield cornerback Aeryn Hampton, four-star Clear Lake ATH Hunter Moddon and four-star Aledo cornerback Jaden Allen.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Scouting take: What Texas gets in Top247 4-star edge Colton Vasek

Texas landed a key local addition to its 2023 recruiting class Tuesday afternoon, when Austin (Texas) Westlake Top247 four-star edge defender Colton Vasek announced his commitment to the Longhorns. A top 25 edge in the senior class, the 6-foot-5 1/2, 225-pound Vasek brings a strong athletic profile and impressive Class 6A production to Texas' class.
AUSTIN, TX
High School Football PRO

El Paso, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Palo Duro High School football team will have a game with Canutillo High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Ysleta ISD superintendent honored as a ‘Difference Maker’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ysleta Independent School District Superintendent of Schools Dr. Xavier De La Torre has won a 2022 Difference Maker award, a nationwide recognition of his leadership. The award – presented by Studer Education at the 11th annual What’s Right In Education leadership conference in Florida – comes just two months after […]
EL PASO, TX
fox7austin.com

Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities

AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
97X

El Paso Teenagers Angry After SAT Score Sheets Fly Out Of UPS Truck

A bunch of high school students in El Paso, Texas took the S.A.T. on October 27th. But now dozens of them will have to take it again after their tests got lost in the mail. Supposedly a UPS truck was driving down the road when its back doors flew open and the tests went soaring out onto the busy streets.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near 80 degrees this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to see highs near 80 degrees this week as a high pressure system takes over the area. This high pressure system is expected to take over Monday through Tuesday before a cold front begins to push closer into our area Wednesday.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

ABC-7 Live Election Blog, 10:18 p.m.

10:17 p.m.: ABC News is projecting incumbent Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) as the winner in the race for New Mexico Governor. 9:35 p.m.: In the race for El Paso County Commissioner Precinct 4, Sergio Coronado (D) is the projected winner, with 57.53% of the vote. Challenger Blanca Trought (R) has 42.65% of the vote.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso has highest percentage of cash only businesses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new study of 50 large U.S. cities shows that El Paso has the highest percentage of businesses that only accept cash. The research provided by Secure Data concluded that 29-percent of businesses in El Paso still only accept cash, which is by far the largest percentage of any major […]
EL PASO, TX
247Sports

247Sports

58K+
Followers
393K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy