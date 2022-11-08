Read full article on original website
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival 2022 is Now Mac N Grilled!Rachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
247Sports
Texas football: Steve Sarkisian sounds off on Gary Patterson as Longhorns get ready for TCU
Texas special assistant Gary Patterson could have a little extra juice this week as the Longhorns prepare to take on his former school in TCU. And Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said that the long-time TCU coach has been a tremendous resource for the Longhorns. “It's been great for Coach Pete...
No. 12 Texas breaks in new arena with win over UTEP
Tyrese Hunter scored 18 points as No. 12 Texas got serious contributions from its older newcomers and defeated visiting Texas-El
Scouting take: What Texas gets in Top247 4-star edge Colton Vasek
Texas landed a key local addition to its 2023 recruiting class Tuesday afternoon, when Austin (Texas) Westlake Top247 four-star edge defender Colton Vasek announced his commitment to the Longhorns. A top 25 edge in the senior class, the 6-foot-5 1/2, 225-pound Vasek brings a strong athletic profile and impressive Class 6A production to Texas' class.
Reports: 2023 Commit Colton Vasek Projected to Decommit from Oklahoma, Flip to Texas
The Austin prospect is a Texas legacy player who has been committed to the Sooners since Aug. 1, but recruiting analysts now predict he'll be a Longhorn.
Texas Longhorns jump six spots in latest College Football Playoff rankings
The Longhorns, who debuted at No. 24 in this year's first set of rankings last week, jumped six spots to No. 18. The squad moved back into the Associated Press Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Poll as well, also to No. 18 after being out of the polls the previous week.
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El Paso
O'Rourke begins his day in San Antonio. At 7:30 on a Tuesday morning, Beto O'Rourke arrived at Las Palmas Library in San Antonio to begin his day. Today is Election Day, and O'Rourke is planning to celebrate a victory in the Texas governor's race in his hometown of El Paso tonight.
El Paso, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Central Texas resident $1 million richer after Powerball lottery win
Winning of any kind, anywhere is one thing, but it's a whole other thing when your win can equate to your bank account skyrocketing by, let's say, $1 million.
Ysleta ISD superintendent honored as a ‘Difference Maker’
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ysleta Independent School District Superintendent of Schools Dr. Xavier De La Torre has won a 2022 Difference Maker award, a nationwide recognition of his leadership. The award – presented by Studer Education at the 11th annual What’s Right In Education leadership conference in Florida – comes just two months after […]
fox7austin.com
Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
30 Years Ago, Sunland Park Had A Different Kind Of Horse Race…
Yes we all know the monster trucks love coming to El Paso; sometimes we see them appear at the El Paso County Coliseum,. And of course every year Monster Jam comes to the UTEP Sun Bowl. But that wasn't the only place we've seen the monsters race in El Paso....
El Paso Teenagers Angry After SAT Score Sheets Fly Out Of UPS Truck
A bunch of high school students in El Paso, Texas took the S.A.T. on October 27th. But now dozens of them will have to take it again after their tests got lost in the mail. Supposedly a UPS truck was driving down the road when its back doors flew open and the tests went soaring out onto the busy streets.
25-Year-Old Kayci Deaundre McCrory Killed In A Fatal Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso County Police, a fatal crash was reported in Texas. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on I-10 near Dallas.
No More Western Playland. This Is What El Paso Will See Instead
When you think of amusement parks; you probably think Wet N' Wild Or Magic Landing (if you want that nostalgia). But for 60 years Western Playland in Sunland Park has been the "go-to" amusement park for El Pasoans. I mean we've practically grown up with that commercial asking us "what...
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near 80 degrees this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to see highs near 80 degrees this week as a high pressure system takes over the area. This high pressure system is expected to take over Monday through Tuesday before a cold front begins to push closer into our area Wednesday.
The 4 Closest Casinos To West Texas? Have You Hit One Up?
Ready for a SLOTS road trip? Time to hit up a casino? And, if you are up for a full-fledged Casino, here are the four closest to the Permian Basin area. A road trip to a Casino may be what you're looking for!. #1 • ZIA PARK CASINO & RACETRACK...
KVIA
ABC-7 Live Election Blog, 10:18 p.m.
10:17 p.m.: ABC News is projecting incumbent Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) as the winner in the race for New Mexico Governor. 9:35 p.m.: In the race for El Paso County Commissioner Precinct 4, Sergio Coronado (D) is the projected winner, with 57.53% of the vote. Challenger Blanca Trought (R) has 42.65% of the vote.
El Paso has highest percentage of cash only businesses
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new study of 50 large U.S. cities shows that El Paso has the highest percentage of businesses that only accept cash. The research provided by Secure Data concluded that 29-percent of businesses in El Paso still only accept cash, which is by far the largest percentage of any major […]
247Sports
