Eureka, CA

lostcoastoutpost.com

(UPDATING) ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS! Follow Live! All the Vote Counts as They Happen, Plus Scene Reports From the Parties! The Thrill of Victory, the Agony of Defeat!

Several Eureka candidates are celebrating election night by testing their wits with a wee bit of trivia between cocktails and enchiladas at North of Fourth in Old Town. Julie Ryan, who is vying for a seat on the Humboldt Community Services District governing board, told the Outpost she’s feeling “cautiously optimistic” about the preliminary results.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Election Results for Humboldt County (Third Election Night Report)

The latest election results for the Humboldt County Tuesday, November 8, 2022 Election are now available. These are the third results for night. The second results came out just minutes before this so we’re skipping that version and going right to the third results. Remember that this is not...
lostcoastoutpost.com

Lawsuit Challenges Humboldt County’s Environmental Impact Report for Nordic Aquafarms Project; Five Appeals Filed With Coastal Commission

Nordic Aquafarms may have taken a “monumental step forward” in late September when the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors approved development permits and certified the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the company’s plans to demolish a dilapidated pulp mill and build a $650 million land-based fish farm on the Samoa Peninsula, but it’s not swimming in clear water just yet.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

Johnson, Mobley and Conley Win in Fortuna

In the final Election Night report, Fortuna voters' preferences were clear. From a field of five candidates vying for three open seats on the city council, voters pushed incumbent Mike Johnson and challengers Kyle Conley and Christina "Kris" Mobley to victory. Johnson finished with 26 percent of the vote, followed by Mobley's 24 percent and Conley's 22 percent.
FORTUNA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

(VIDEO) Rio Dell Co-Stars in the New Hit CBS Action-Drama ‘Fire Country’

Evidently the top new program on primetime TV, CBS’s action-drama “Fire Country,” features Humboldt County’s own riverside city of Rio Dell!. Fast-forward to the 2:06 mark of the trailer above to see a wall of (thankfully fake) flames encroaching on the city from Bear River Ridge the bluffs northeast of town. You may also spot a couple aerial shots of the Eel River Valley and Wildwood Avenue sprinkled in there, though evidently the bulk of the series is being filmed in Vancouver.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
ijpr.org

No more power capacity available in southern Humboldt County, says PG&E

The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors met on Nov. 1 to hear from PG&E on why there’s no more power capacity south of the town of Fortuna. The primary issues are outdated power lines and significant requests of power from new cannabis facilities. The company says overall power demands have actually decreased or remained consistent over the last 10 years, but they recently saw a sharp increase in the need for power from new business applications.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Freeze Warning

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Three Dead (Including Shooter) After Trinity County Rampage

Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department:. On Monday, November 7, 2022, at approximately 9:15 AM, a shooting was reported in the parking lot of a Weaverville area business. Trinity County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene and confirmed that the victim, Shane Gillespie, of Weaverville, CA, was deceased.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

[Update] Two Patients Require Medical Treatment After Driver Struck Pedestrian with Vehicle, Pedestrian Bit Driver

An ambulance has been requested code three (lights and siren) to the cross of Rohnerville Road and Diana Drive on the Hydesville side of Wolverton Gulch this evening just after 6 p.m., November 9. Scanner traffic is indicating that a pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle and needs medical attention. Traffic control and CHP have also been requested.
HYDESVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

High-Speed Chase North of Eureka Ends in Crash on Highway 101; Driver Flees Scene

A high-speed chase on Highway 101 has ended in a single vehicle crash under the Sunset 14th Street overpass near Arcata just before 9 a.m. on November 9th. Scanner traffic indicated officers were in pursuit of a 4-door sedan through the safety corridor north of Eureka with speeds between 100-120 mph. Officers in pursuit discontinued the pursuit due to safety issues as the vehicle weaved in and out of traffic, cutting drivers off.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Skeletal Remains Found Saturday Confirmed to be Missing Fortuna Man

The skeletal remains found in a wooded area northeast of Rohner Park in Fortuna were confirmed to belong to 48-year-old Lewis William Leckliter of Fortuna. Lewis was last seen in Fortuna on August 3, 2022. A juvenile female hiker discovered skeletal remains on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Emergency personnel were...
FORTUNA, CA

