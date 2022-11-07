ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Match-making Peña signs, H-town-rep shirts and more! View the best signs at the Astros parade

The Houston Astros had their World Series championship parade downtown on Monday, and the fans brought love, energy, and, most importantly, the signs!

The video above highlights the best moments from the championship parade

ABC13 was out on the parade route and saw some fan-made signs that showed and supported the 2022 World Series champs.

Fans definitely brought love to Space City with their creativity!

A fan had a T-shirt with a juice box, which is what the Astros' home base is dearly called. And if you look closely, you'll see some pretty stats on the side.

While it is a Monday, and people are normally at the office or school, some decide to play a game of hooky to see the World Champs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sk4tG_0j298d4L00

Jeremy Peña has officially stolen hearts around the city, and fans certainly let him know. After replacing Carlos Correa, Peña has become a household name and a fan favorite.

At the celebration, multiple signs praising the rookie shortstop and proposing marriage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HHvX5_0j298d4L00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fZCBW_0j298d4L00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MQizK_0j298d4L00

ABC13's Adam Winkler talked with the World Series MVP and told him that he isn't sure if he's seen more love signs or marriage proposals.

ABC13 got to speak with some parade-goers who said they had been sitting diligently to see their beloved Astros since 4:30 a.m. to display their love.

The one thing about Bayou City, it will show up for their team.

HOUSTON, TX
