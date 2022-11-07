Read full article on original website
This Massive Antique Mall in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for an amazing deal too!
Made in America: Virginia company does what very few are doing these days
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WFXR) — Very few fishing reels are made in America these days. However, one Virginia company is bucking that trend. Seigler Fishing Reels produces reels at its headquarters in Virginia Beach. “We’re proud it’s made here and that’s the biggest thing, making something in America,” said Seigler Fishing Reels President and co-founder […]
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Trump and the midterm elections — "The Takeout"
President Biden's reelection prospects are better after the midterms, a Trump-led ticket wouldn't win North Carolina again in 2024 and Democrats defied expectations because the party's governors led the way, according to North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. "I expect him to," Cooper said of a Biden bid for re-election, in...
Bill introduced to ban controversial fishing method in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — A bill has been introduced for the next session of the Virginia General Assembly to place a two year moratorium on Atlantic menhaden reduction fishing in Virginia’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay. State Delegate Tim Anderson (R)-Virginia Beach is sponsoring the bill. Menhaden are a baitfish that serve as forage for […]
wataugaonline.com
Flood Watch for Watauga, Ashe &, Wilkes – Friday November 11, 2022
00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Patrick- Including the cities of Stuart, Dobson, Floyd, Independence, Galax,. West Jefferson, Boone, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Sparta, and. Wilkesboro. 124 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022. …FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…. WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be. possible. WHERE…Portions of North Carolina...
Mount Airy News
Project Timberlake ‘Yard of the Month’ winner
The Project Timberlake Community Organization recognized James and Clara Carter as having the Yard of the Month. Carter (left) poses with Willie Wayne France of the PTCO and the yard of the month sign. The PTCO has been working to improve the quality of life for residents of the community through service, outreach, and crime prevention via community watch.
Mount Airy News
Secretive Project Cobra awaits Mount Airy vote
Project Cobra is the code name for a potential private investment of $1,969,710 for the consolidation of a warehouse and distribution center located in Surry County that both the city of Mount Airy and the county have been contemplating making incentive offers to. The board of county commissioners Monday voted...
Gov. Youngkin weighs in on Spanberger-Vega race in Virginia, Trump's plans
Governor Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) appeared on the CBS News Election Night special to discuss election results in Virginia and around the country.
Coronavirus updates for Nov. 10: Here’s what to know in North Carolina this week
About 67% of people in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.
WXII 12
Election Results 2022 | North Carolina general election race results
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Find out who will represent you in North Carolina and in the nation's capital as results come in for the 2022 general election. Voters have cast their ballots across the state while deciding on key races including the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, North Carolina Supreme Court, state legislature, local judges and prosecutors and a number of county offices including sheriff and county commissioner races.
wvtf.org
Virginia oaks in danger
There are many things that contribute to the demise of a tree, but the top of the list is one that faces all living things. “I’ve heard people talk about old trees as good friends. It’s hard to see them go, but just like humans they don’t live forever," says Lori Chamberlin with the Virginia Department of Forestry. "Advanced age is a predisposing factor to oak decline.”
WSET
Japanese supply chain company investing $14 million in Virginia facility
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A Tokyo-based transportation and warehousing company will invest $14 million to establish a new warehouse and distribution facility in Virginia, according to an announcement made by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Virginia beat out South Carolina for Nakano Warehouse & Transportation Corp.'s business, which plans to move...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Former NASCAR Driver Hermie Sadler Announces Candidacy for Virginia’s 17th Senate District
EMPORIA, VIRGINIA — Wednesday night, Hermie Sadler, joined by a standing room only crowd at his restaurant, FO SHO Bar and Grille in Emporia, announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Virginia's 17th Senate District. “I was born and raised in the small town of Emporia, Virginia, but...
WUSA
Spanberger vs. Vega | US House Virginia District 7: County by county results
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The battle for the 7th Congressional District seat in Virginia is a closely watched race that could help determine who controls the U.S. House. Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger is hoping to win her third term by beating GOP candidate Yesli Vega. Spanberger won each of the the general elections in 2018 and 2020 with just over 50% of the votes. Her campaign centered around her previous work helping constituents, funding law enforcement and supporting abortion rights. Spanberger's campaign team said she is spending the eve of Election Day with volunteers to get people to vote.
Virginia Election Results: U.S. House of Representatives
WRIC ABC 8News is your Local Election Headquarters covering Virginia elections throughout the day. Bookmark this page and check back after 7 p.m. when polls close to see real-time election results for Virginia’s delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives.
Tracking Nicole's impact for Virginia
The remnant of Nicole will bring rain and possible severe weather to Virginia on Friday. The first batch of rain has already moved in as of 2 am.
WCNC
Someone in NC won $1 million in record-breaking Powerball drawing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It took a bit longer than lottery officials wanted, but the winning numbers for the record $2 billion Powerball drawing were released Tuesday morning. According to Powerball, the winning ticket, worth the entire $2.04 billion jackpot, was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, Calif. That wasn't the only big win, though, as 22 others matched all five white balls for $1 million. Those winners included ticket holders in North Carolina and South Carolina.
islandfreepress.org
N.C. 12 remains open, ferry service suspended as multiple weather events impact the Outer Banks
N.C. Highway 12 remained open and passable as of 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, November 9, with some blowing sand and sea foam reported on northern Hatteras Island. The Mirlo Beach area north of Rodanthe, which is now bypassed by the Jug Handle Bridge, did experience some moderate flooding, and visitors are advised to avoid this area.
wfdd.org
Tropical Storm Nicole heads for the Piedmont and High Country
Tropical Storm Nicole is headed for North Carolina bringing heavy rain into the northwest Piedmont region as early as this evening and picking up intensity overnight. Warning Coordination Meteorologist Nick Petro says on Friday, he’ll be on the lookout for severe weather activity. “Systems that are rooted in the...
Ted Budd defeats Cheri Beasley for one of NC’s seats in US Senate
In the highest-profile race on North Carolina ballots, Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd is facing Democratic former Chief Justice Cheri Beasley for a six-year term in the U.S. Senate.
