ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Airy, NC

Comments / 1

Related
WFXR

Made in America: Virginia company does what very few are doing these days

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WFXR) — Very few fishing reels are made in America these days. However, one Virginia company is bucking that trend. Seigler Fishing Reels produces reels at its headquarters in Virginia Beach. “We’re proud it’s made here and that’s the biggest thing, making something in America,” said Seigler Fishing Reels President and co-founder […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Bill introduced to ban controversial fishing method in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — A bill has been introduced for the next session of the Virginia General Assembly to place a two year moratorium on Atlantic menhaden reduction fishing in Virginia’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay. State Delegate Tim Anderson (R)-Virginia Beach is sponsoring the bill. Menhaden are a baitfish that serve as forage for […]
VIRGINIA STATE
wataugaonline.com

Flood Watch for Watauga, Ashe &, Wilkes – Friday November 11, 2022

00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Patrick- Including the cities of Stuart, Dobson, Floyd, Independence, Galax,. West Jefferson, Boone, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Sparta, and. Wilkesboro. 124 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022. …FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…. WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be. possible. WHERE…Portions of North Carolina...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Project Timberlake ‘Yard of the Month’ winner

The Project Timberlake Community Organization recognized James and Clara Carter as having the Yard of the Month. Carter (left) poses with Willie Wayne France of the PTCO and the yard of the month sign. The PTCO has been working to improve the quality of life for residents of the community through service, outreach, and crime prevention via community watch.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Secretive Project Cobra awaits Mount Airy vote

Project Cobra is the code name for a potential private investment of $1,969,710 for the consolidation of a warehouse and distribution center located in Surry County that both the city of Mount Airy and the county have been contemplating making incentive offers to. The board of county commissioners Monday voted...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WXII 12

Election Results 2022 | North Carolina general election race results

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Find out who will represent you in North Carolina and in the nation's capital as results come in for the 2022 general election. Voters have cast their ballots across the state while deciding on key races including the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, North Carolina Supreme Court, state legislature, local judges and prosecutors and a number of county offices including sheriff and county commissioner races.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
wvtf.org

Virginia oaks in danger

There are many things that contribute to the demise of a tree, but the top of the list is one that faces all living things. “I’ve heard people talk about old trees as good friends. It’s hard to see them go, but just like humans they don’t live forever," says Lori Chamberlin with the Virginia Department of Forestry. "Advanced age is a predisposing factor to oak decline.”
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Japanese supply chain company investing $14 million in Virginia facility

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A Tokyo-based transportation and warehousing company will invest $14 million to establish a new warehouse and distribution facility in Virginia, according to an announcement made by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Virginia beat out South Carolina for Nakano Warehouse & Transportation Corp.'s business, which plans to move...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WUSA

Spanberger vs. Vega | US House Virginia District 7: County by county results

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The battle for the 7th Congressional District seat in Virginia is a closely watched race that could help determine who controls the U.S. House. Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger is hoping to win her third term by beating GOP candidate Yesli Vega. Spanberger won each of the the general elections in 2018 and 2020 with just over 50% of the votes. Her campaign centered around her previous work helping constituents, funding law enforcement and supporting abortion rights. Spanberger's campaign team said she is spending the eve of Election Day with volunteers to get people to vote.
VIRGINIA STATE
WCNC

Someone in NC won $1 million in record-breaking Powerball drawing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It took a bit longer than lottery officials wanted, but the winning numbers for the record $2 billion Powerball drawing were released Tuesday morning. According to Powerball, the winning ticket, worth the entire $2.04 billion jackpot, was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, Calif. That wasn't the only big win, though, as 22 others matched all five white balls for $1 million. Those winners included ticket holders in North Carolina and South Carolina.
GEORGIA STATE
wfdd.org

Tropical Storm Nicole heads for the Piedmont and High Country

Tropical Storm Nicole is headed for North Carolina bringing heavy rain into the northwest Piedmont region as early as this evening and picking up intensity overnight. Warning Coordination Meteorologist Nick Petro says on Friday, he’ll be on the lookout for severe weather activity. “Systems that are rooted in the...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy