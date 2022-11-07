ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fashion’s Next It Girl! See Taylor Russell’s Daring Red Carpet Style Evolution

By Robyn Merrett
 4 days ago
One to watch! Taylor Russell is fashion's rising It Girl.

The actress acquired the title in 2022 thanks to the Bones & All press tour. In the film, Russell stars as Maren — a young woman who falls in love with a man named Lee ( Timothée Chalamet ) as they embark on a 3,000-mile road trip. While her performance was met with a standing ovation at the movie's world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September 2022, it was the look she wore to the screening that had Us gasping for air.

For the event, Russell looked like a Christmas present in Balenciaga haute couture . The vibrant green design featured a bow at the bodice and billowing skirt. At the back, there was a surprise as the number was cropped into a mini dress. The Canada native paired the piece with white gloves, black tights and pointed-toe pumps. (Chalamet complemented her getup in a sparkly red halter top by Haider Ackerman.)

Russell served up even more drama by showcasing several sultry poses — including a moody pout — for cameras and cheering onlookers.

Proving her Balenciaga creation was no fluke, the Waves star turned heads in Schiaparelli at the BFI London Film Festival in October 2022. The eye-catching outfit featured an embroidered black jacket atop a shiny gold corset. The look was finished with a black skirt that had a draping-effect across her waist. That evening, Russell accessorized with a thick black choker and a dazzling boater hat.

She then turned things up a notch at the second annual Academy Museum Gala that same month. For the soiree, the Escape Room actress showed some skin in head-to-toe leather. Her Alexander McQueen look, which was first seen on the spring/summer 2023 runway, featured a revealing halter top and a floor-length skirt. Russell topped the outfit off with leather gloves and glossy pumps by Christian Louboutin.

The Lost in Space alum donned another skin-baring ensemble at the AFI Fest in November 2022. Ahead of the Bones & All viewing, Russell hit the red carpet in a jersey dress by Loewe. The whimsical white frock featured cutouts at the waist and a sheer construction at the bottom.

Russell opened the fashion house's spring 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week in October 2022 and was named as the brand's global ambassador one month later.

"When I was thinking of this collection, I had been thinking about Taylor Russell opening this show ... I just thought there was something about precision in someone who is ultimately about the future of acting, or the future of performances," Jonathan Anderson , Loewe's creative director, told WWD backstage after the presentation.

Keep scrolling to see Taylor Russell's fashion evolution:

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

