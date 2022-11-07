ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

edglentoday.com

Legendary Mustang Sanctuary Hosting Veterans/First Responders Appreciation Lunch

ALHAMBRA - The Legendary Mustang Sanctuary, a nonprofit organization and horse sanctuary for Mustangs, is hosting a lunch to show appreciation for veterans, active duty service members, and first responders. The lunch will be held this Sunday, Nov. 13 starting at 11 a.m. at the sanctuary, located at 10107 Klenke Road in Alhambra, Illinois, 62001.
ALHAMBRA, IL
edglentoday.com

EAWR Hosts College Career Fair

Open to all local schools, East Alton - Wood River Community High School's career fair featured professionals from a variety of career fields, allowing students a much closer look at a broad spectrum of possibilities.
EAST ALTON, IL
FOX2Now

Pet of the Week: Kipper

ST. LOUIS – This week’s Pet of the Week is Kipper. Kipper is a 1-year-old rescue through the Metro East Humane Society. He can be in a home with all kinds of families, and is energetic, but very gentle. You can find more information about Kipper here.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Madison County Circuit Clerk recognizes veterans | Granite City News

The Madison County Circuit Clerk’s Office is paying tribute to veterans that work in its office and the courts. Now through Thursday you can see the showcase at the Madison County Courthouse in Edwardsville that contains pictures and other memorabilia. Circuit Clerk Tom McRae the display is located in...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
edglentoday.com

Frances Lux

Frances Lux 94, of Madison, Illinois passed away on 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Liberty Village in Maryville, Illinois. She was born August 6, 1928 in Madison, Illinois to Theodore and Frances (Liszwski) Rozycke. She married Rolland Lux on October 3, 1953 at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Madison , he passed away on October 31, 2008.
MADISON, IL
5 On Your Side

BJC HealthCare building outpatient facility in Metro East

GODFREY, Ill. — BJC HealthCare has begun construction of a new outpatient care facility in Metro East. The 14,000-square-foot facility, at the corner of Godfrey Road and Celesta Street in Godfrey, will hold space for primary and specialty care, laboratory and radiology services, and additional shell space for future expansion, officials said.
GODFREY, IL
saucemagazine.com

1933 House of Bourbon will bring a taste of the Prohibition era to Edwardsville this fall

1933 House of Bourbon is slated to open at 1001 Enclave Parkway in Edwardsville on Nov. 16. Although the bar has bourbon in the name, it took owner Bernard D’Souza a while to develop his love of that particular type of whiskey. “I was actually always a whiskey person. I loved whiskey. It started with scotch and then went to single malts and then bourbon,” said D’Souza. He developed a taste for it with his wife, Simmi Kaur and, from there, the idea for 1933 was born. “You know, we love to have fun, love to party. And that became a passion of ours. We love to entertain people, love to go out and try different things. And so that all came together in this House of Bourbon.”
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Close races in Madison County, Andreas over Mendoza

With the Gubernatorial election headlining the news, voting locations around Madison County were busy Tuesday, according to the County Clerk. Of the 174,000 registered voters, Debbie Ming-Mendoza believes turnout will come in at around 41%. But she says a lot of the contests were close, many of them going back-and-forth.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
northcountynews.org

Fate of the county care center has been decided

Even though there weren’t many contested local races on the ballots, there was a good turn out of voters casting ballots on Tuesday. Randolph County reported 56 percent voter turnout while Monroe County reported 59.25 percent turnout. In Randolph County, there was a proposition question pertaining to the future...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL
edglentoday.com

Commercial Building Improvement Program Offers Assistance To Building Owners

EDWARDSVILLE - The City has launched a Commercial Building Improvement Program to help encourage safety and accessibility improvements by offering financial assistance to building and business owners. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. Improvement projects that meet the program requirements...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Illinois Business Journal

Results posted for the Nov. 8 election in Madison, St. Clair County

Unofficial results show as of 10:26 p.m. Tuesday, with 100 percent of precincts reporting, 97,814 of the county’s 180,588 registered voters had cast a ballot, a turnout of 54 percent. Two seats on the Madison County Board that represent districts that include areas of Troy and Glen Carbon were...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Martin Mathews, co-founder of the Mathews-Dickey Boys’ & Girls’ Club, dies

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Martin Mathews, the co-founder of the Mathews-Dickey Boys’ & Girls’ Club, has died at the age of 97. For decades, Mathews helped shape the lives of young people through sports while also teaching them the game of life. He also collaborated with Major League Baseball and the St. Louis Cardinals to create the Reviving Baseball in the Inner Cities Program in 1992, according to the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

