edglentoday.com
Legendary Mustang Sanctuary Hosting Veterans/First Responders Appreciation Lunch
ALHAMBRA - The Legendary Mustang Sanctuary, a nonprofit organization and horse sanctuary for Mustangs, is hosting a lunch to show appreciation for veterans, active duty service members, and first responders. The lunch will be held this Sunday, Nov. 13 starting at 11 a.m. at the sanctuary, located at 10107 Klenke Road in Alhambra, Illinois, 62001.
edglentoday.com
David Goins Delivers Lovejoy Day Proclamation
Alton Mayor David Goins delivered the official proclamation for Elijah P. Lovejoy day in the the city of Alton.
edglentoday.com
EAWR Hosts College Career Fair
Open to all local schools, East Alton - Wood River Community High School's career fair featured professionals from a variety of career fields, allowing students a much closer look at a broad spectrum of possibilities.
Madison Co. voters say libraries shouldn't advertise drag queen events to minors
GLEN CARBON, Ill. — The results of a controversial ballot measure in the Metro East are getting a lot of attention. Nearly two-out-of-three voters in Madison County voted ‘no’ on a referendum question aimed at advertising drag shows at local libraries and schools. The sign out front...
Where to get free Thanksgiving turkeys, meals this holiday season
ST. LOUIS — As the holiday season approaches, many organizations, non-profits and churches are coming together to give away Thanksgiving turkeys and meals. 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of when and where you can get your Thanksgiving meal:. Operation Food Search. Operation Food Search is giving...
Pet of the Week: Kipper
ST. LOUIS – This week’s Pet of the Week is Kipper. Kipper is a 1-year-old rescue through the Metro East Humane Society. He can be in a home with all kinds of families, and is energetic, but very gentle. You can find more information about Kipper here.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison County Circuit Clerk recognizes veterans | Granite City News
The Madison County Circuit Clerk’s Office is paying tribute to veterans that work in its office and the courts. Now through Thursday you can see the showcase at the Madison County Courthouse in Edwardsville that contains pictures and other memorabilia. Circuit Clerk Tom McRae the display is located in...
KMOV
St. Clair County event to gather Christmas gifts for families in need
ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV) -- The 24th annual Gifts From the Heart event Thursday in St. Clair County will help area children get gifts for Christmas. The event is from 5-8 p.m. at the Belle Clair Fairgrounds at 200 South Belt East in Belleville. Admission is a new unwrapped gift or $20 per person.
edglentoday.com
Frances Lux
Frances Lux 94, of Madison, Illinois passed away on 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Liberty Village in Maryville, Illinois. She was born August 6, 1928 in Madison, Illinois to Theodore and Frances (Liszwski) Rozycke. She married Rolland Lux on October 3, 1953 at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Madison , he passed away on October 31, 2008.
BJC HealthCare building outpatient facility in Metro East
GODFREY, Ill. — BJC HealthCare has begun construction of a new outpatient care facility in Metro East. The 14,000-square-foot facility, at the corner of Godfrey Road and Celesta Street in Godfrey, will hold space for primary and specialty care, laboratory and radiology services, and additional shell space for future expansion, officials said.
saucemagazine.com
1933 House of Bourbon will bring a taste of the Prohibition era to Edwardsville this fall
1933 House of Bourbon is slated to open at 1001 Enclave Parkway in Edwardsville on Nov. 16. Although the bar has bourbon in the name, it took owner Bernard D’Souza a while to develop his love of that particular type of whiskey. “I was actually always a whiskey person. I loved whiskey. It started with scotch and then went to single malts and then bourbon,” said D’Souza. He developed a taste for it with his wife, Simmi Kaur and, from there, the idea for 1933 was born. “You know, we love to have fun, love to party. And that became a passion of ours. We love to entertain people, love to go out and try different things. And so that all came together in this House of Bourbon.”
advantagenews.com
Close races in Madison County, Andreas over Mendoza
With the Gubernatorial election headlining the news, voting locations around Madison County were busy Tuesday, according to the County Clerk. Of the 174,000 registered voters, Debbie Ming-Mendoza believes turnout will come in at around 41%. But she says a lot of the contests were close, many of them going back-and-forth.
KSDK
City of Wentzville opens brand new rec center
The mayor says the new Wentzville Rec Center is more than 94 thousand square feet. He hopes it's a place where everyone can come together.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Collinsville Food Pantry and Collinsville Township Team Up To Provide Christmas Baskets for Those In Need
The 2022 Christmas Toy Giveaway for families in need that live in Unit 10 school district. The applications are available for pick up at our community partner ~The Township office. Please bring proof of address.
northcountynews.org
Fate of the county care center has been decided
Even though there weren’t many contested local races on the ballots, there was a good turn out of voters casting ballots on Tuesday. Randolph County reported 56 percent voter turnout while Monroe County reported 59.25 percent turnout. In Randolph County, there was a proposition question pertaining to the future...
edglentoday.com
Commercial Building Improvement Program Offers Assistance To Building Owners
EDWARDSVILLE - The City has launched a Commercial Building Improvement Program to help encourage safety and accessibility improvements by offering financial assistance to building and business owners. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. Improvement projects that meet the program requirements...
With Megan Green Win, St. Louis Says 'Bye' to Status Quo
The progressive Board of Alderman president's election leaves the Slay/Krewson coalition on the ropes
Illinois Business Journal
Results posted for the Nov. 8 election in Madison, St. Clair County
Unofficial results show as of 10:26 p.m. Tuesday, with 100 percent of precincts reporting, 97,814 of the county’s 180,588 registered voters had cast a ballot, a turnout of 54 percent. Two seats on the Madison County Board that represent districts that include areas of Troy and Glen Carbon were...
KMOV
Martin Mathews, co-founder of the Mathews-Dickey Boys’ & Girls’ Club, dies
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Martin Mathews, the co-founder of the Mathews-Dickey Boys’ & Girls’ Club, has died at the age of 97. For decades, Mathews helped shape the lives of young people through sports while also teaching them the game of life. He also collaborated with Major League Baseball and the St. Louis Cardinals to create the Reviving Baseball in the Inner Cities Program in 1992, according to the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame.
