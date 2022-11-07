ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

athleticbusiness.com

Department of Education Resolves Title IX Investigation of Oregon School District

The U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights (OCR) announced Nov. 4 the resolution of a complaint alleging inequitable athletics access for girls with respect to locker rooms, practice, and competitive facilities; equipment and supplies; and the opportunity to receive coaching at a high school in Salem-Keizer School District in Oregon.
OREGON STATE
salkeiz.k12.or.us

Salem-Keizer School Board appoints new director for Zone 6

During the November 8, 2022 Salem-Keizer Public Schools school board meeting, the board of directors appointed Keizer resident Robert Salazar to fill the Zone 6 board seat vacancy. Salazar, who has an extensive background in public education, said in his application “I think collaboration of board members can be resolved...
KEIZER, OR
thelundreport.org

How To Access Free Mobile Medical, Dental Care In Oregon, Washington

This article was originally published by the Salem Statesman Journal. Galdina Sanchez Cruz, 43, had never been to a dentist before showing up to a mobile dental clinic Saturday at Chemeketa Community College in Salem. Her teeth had been hurting for almost a year by the time a neighbor told...
SALEM, OR
salkeiz.k12.or.us

Before and After School CLUBS!!!!

We have clubs starting up at Straub Middle School! Even though Clubs officially start on Monday the 14th, it is a rolling start, so Please know that students have until thanksgiving break to sign up and join!. Sign-ups are on FamilyID.
opb.org

Massive change coming to Portland city government

Politics and policy will look very different in the city of Portland starting in January – and it will be even more radically remade by 2024. Voters in Oregon’s largest city opted for major change in Tuesday’s election. They ousted Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, a proud progressive...
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

1920s: The Klan in Oregon Gets a Pass From Local Media

The Skanner is reprinting the five-part series about the Ku Klux Klan’s history in Portland, Oregon with the generous permission of the Portland Tribune, and Steve Law, who wrote this deeply researched and carefully documented history. The Skanner wishes to share this important series with our readers and the public to increase our collective knowledge of how this racist movement was allowed to flourish in this state. And to encourage dialogue about how the KKK’s history of racism is still with us in many forms today. We encourage feedback.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Midterm Election 2022: Results from the top races in Oregon and Portland

Here are the results for the biggest Oregon races including the race for governor, Portland's charter reform and a statewide measure requiring permits for gun sales. The 2022 Midterm Election is here, and Oregonians will soon begin learning the outcomes of important races throughout our region. Voters are electing a new governor, choosing new federal representatives and deciding policy for hot topics like health care, gun control and Portland's government structure.
PORTLAND, OR
Lebanon-Express

How the mid-Willamette Valley voted

Preliminary results from contested races, updated 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. Corvallis mayor (first choice) Corvallis City Council Ward 9 (first choice) Philomath City Council (top 6) Christopher McMorran: 13.64%. Teresa Nielson: 12.82%. Matt Lehman: 12.22%. Diane Crocker: 11.77%. Ruth Causey: 10.03%. David Low: 9.79%. Jessica Andrade: 9.78%. Peggy Yoder:...
LINN COUNTY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Elections: Mid-Willamette Valley voters pass mushroom moratoria, bans

Mid-Willamette Valley voters approved a mix of outright bans and moratoriums on the use and manufacture of psilocybin mushrooms in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 General Election. Most of the measures were blow-outs, according to unofficial results released shortly before 10 p.m. As updates came in, nothing changed. In 2020, voters...
LINN COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

Salinas Narrowly Leads Erickson in Race for Oregon’s New Congressional Seat

State Rep. Andrea Salinas (D-Lake Oswego), who vanquished cryptocurrency-backed rookie Carrick Flynn in the Democratic primary, narrowly leads Republican Mike Erickson in the race to fill the seat in Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District. Salinas led Erickson 49% to 47% with 186,115 votes counted. The new district covers Polk,...
OREGON STATE

