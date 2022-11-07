Read full article on original website
athleticbusiness.com
Department of Education Resolves Title IX Investigation of Oregon School District
The U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights (OCR) announced Nov. 4 the resolution of a complaint alleging inequitable athletics access for girls with respect to locker rooms, practice, and competitive facilities; equipment and supplies; and the opportunity to receive coaching at a high school in Salem-Keizer School District in Oregon.
salkeiz.k12.or.us
Salem-Keizer School Board appoints new director for Zone 6
During the November 8, 2022 Salem-Keizer Public Schools school board meeting, the board of directors appointed Keizer resident Robert Salazar to fill the Zone 6 board seat vacancy. Salazar, who has an extensive background in public education, said in his application “I think collaboration of board members can be resolved...
thelundreport.org
How To Access Free Mobile Medical, Dental Care In Oregon, Washington
This article was originally published by the Salem Statesman Journal. Galdina Sanchez Cruz, 43, had never been to a dentist before showing up to a mobile dental clinic Saturday at Chemeketa Community College in Salem. Her teeth had been hurting for almost a year by the time a neighbor told...
Here are the Oregon counties that voted to keep slavery in the state constitution
After early election results came back in Oregon, several people expressed shock on social media at how many voters throughout the state said they did not want to amend the constitution to remove language allowing slavery.
ijpr.org
Oregon Gov.-elect Tina Kotek promises to move swiftly to address homelessness crisis
The conversations were cordial, she said. “I let them know that I’ll focus on the problems all three of us agree need fixing,” Kotek said on Thursday at a press conference held in downtown Portland. At the top of that list, Kotek said, is the state’s housing and...
salkeiz.k12.or.us
Before and After School CLUBS!!!!
We have clubs starting up at Straub Middle School! Even though Clubs officially start on Monday the 14th, it is a rolling start, so Please know that students have until thanksgiving break to sign up and join!. Sign-ups are on FamilyID.
opb.org
Massive change coming to Portland city government
Politics and policy will look very different in the city of Portland starting in January – and it will be even more radically remade by 2024. Voters in Oregon’s largest city opted for major change in Tuesday’s election. They ousted Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, a proud progressive...
Linn County won’t enforce Measure 114 if passed, sheriff says
As votes continue to be counted across Oregon, the Linn County Sheriff is already preparing for the possible passage of one measure that is some of the strictest gun control legislation in the U.S.
Minimum monthly income needed to afford a home in Portland, SW Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. — Anyone looking to find an affordable home in Portland better bring a six-figure salary. More specifically, to afford a home in the 97210 ZIP code in Northwest Portland, which includes Forest Park, you would need an annual income of $212,041, based on median home values of $868,928.
1920s: The Klan in Oregon Gets a Pass From Local Media
The Skanner is reprinting the five-part series about the Ku Klux Klan’s history in Portland, Oregon with the generous permission of the Portland Tribune, and Steve Law, who wrote this deeply researched and carefully documented history. The Skanner wishes to share this important series with our readers and the public to increase our collective knowledge of how this racist movement was allowed to flourish in this state. And to encourage dialogue about how the KKK’s history of racism is still with us in many forms today. We encourage feedback.
Gas stoves are hazardous to your health, Multnomah County report says
Your gas stove can make you and your children sick. That’s the message of a new report released Thursday by Multnomah County, which recommends transitioning away from gas stoves and other gas appliances because they release dangerous air pollutants. The report says children living in homes with gas stoves...
kptv.com
Clackamas County Election Workers report ‘hostile interaction’ with poll watchers
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Election workers in Clackamas County have reported cases of ‘hostile interaction’ with observers while picking up ballots on Tuesday night. According to election workers with Clackamas County, the workers were picking up ballots from the Colton and Estacada library drop boxes. The...
Midterm Election 2022: Results from the top races in Oregon and Portland
Here are the results for the biggest Oregon races including the race for governor, Portland's charter reform and a statewide measure requiring permits for gun sales. The 2022 Midterm Election is here, and Oregonians will soon begin learning the outcomes of important races throughout our region. Voters are electing a new governor, choosing new federal representatives and deciding policy for hot topics like health care, gun control and Portland's government structure.
Veterans Day 2022: Oregon events; what’s open, what’s closed
Each year on Nov. 11, Americans honor all those who have served in the armed forces. Here is the rundown on how some Oregon communities are celebrating the federal holiday -- what’s free for veterans, and what’s closed on Friday. Public transportation: TriMet buses, MAX and WES; C-Tran;...
Lebanon-Express
How the mid-Willamette Valley voted
Preliminary results from contested races, updated 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. Corvallis mayor (first choice) Corvallis City Council Ward 9 (first choice) Philomath City Council (top 6) Christopher McMorran: 13.64%. Teresa Nielson: 12.82%. Matt Lehman: 12.22%. Diane Crocker: 11.77%. Ruth Causey: 10.03%. David Low: 9.79%. Jessica Andrade: 9.78%. Peggy Yoder:...
Lebanon-Express
Elections: Mid-Willamette Valley voters pass mushroom moratoria, bans
Mid-Willamette Valley voters approved a mix of outright bans and moratoriums on the use and manufacture of psilocybin mushrooms in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 General Election. Most of the measures were blow-outs, according to unofficial results released shortly before 10 p.m. As updates came in, nothing changed. In 2020, voters...
WWEEK
Salinas Narrowly Leads Erickson in Race for Oregon’s New Congressional Seat
State Rep. Andrea Salinas (D-Lake Oswego), who vanquished cryptocurrency-backed rookie Carrick Flynn in the Democratic primary, narrowly leads Republican Mike Erickson in the race to fill the seat in Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District. Salinas led Erickson 49% to 47% with 186,115 votes counted. The new district covers Polk,...
Salem mayor serving in state House might violate Oregon’s Constitution, legislative lawyer says
The Legislature’s top lawyer has warned that a Salem Democrat may be violating the Oregon Constitution by serving as mayor of Salem and a state representative at the same time. Chris Hoy, then a Salem City Council member, was appointed to the state House last December after former Rep....
Republican Kevin Mannix, a former legislator, holds substantial lead in race for House seat representing North Salem, Keizer
Kevin Mannix, a familiar name in the Republican Party from decades ago, appears on track to win election to an open Oregon House seat in District 21, encompassing North Salem and Keizer. The seat has long been held by Democrats. In partial returns as of 10 p.m. Tuesday, Mannix was...
Tina Kotek claims victory in Oregon governor’s race; Associated Press has not declared winner
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – While votes are still being counted, Tina Kotek's campaign announced just after 8 p.m. Wednesday it was projecting Kotek winning the Oregon governor's race based on reported projections from The Oregonian/OregonLive and OPB.
