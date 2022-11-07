Read full article on original website
Cold spell expected to last well into next week for NW Kansas
The highs Friday are expected to be about 20 degrees below average, the National Weather Service in Dodge City predicted. The overnight low is expected to dip into the low- to mid-teens. The cold snap is expected to last at least into Tuesday, with highs ranging from the upper-30s to...
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas Regional Weather for 11/11/22
Much colder air has arrived in Southeast Kansas. Clouds will slowly clear today but temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s. We could even see some teens by Saturday night. The leading edge of colder is already pushing along Interstate 44. This is where we are going to...
Bundle up! Cold front will bring frigid temps to western KS
A strong cold front will surge through western and central Kansas Thursday morning, bringing a dramatic cooldown to the area. After a high temperature of 73 degrees Wednesday, the National Weather Service is calling for a high of just 54 on Thursday, dropping to an overnight low of 19. The...
KSNT
A taste of winter: breaking down the blast of cold air
Topeka (KSNT) – The cold front has arrived. Northeast Kansas is preparing for a blast of winter air as a strong cold front moves through the region. Temperatures over the next 48 hours will feel a lot more like late December and early January so buckle up. Here’s a...
AAA: Uncertainty far from Kansas having impact on price of gas
HUTCHINSON — Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas notes that the price of gas is still tough to predict from week to week. "This week in Kansas, we are at $3.41 a gallon," Steward said. "That's up slightly, about five cents from where we were a week ago, but ten cents lower than where we were a month ago. I think this week is just indicative of what we've seen throughout basically the entire year for 2022. That's lots of fluctuations, market volatility is still the name of the game."
This Small Kansas Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Kansas, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Sunflower State? It appears that Kansas' small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Dodge City is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
KWCH.com
Next round of free at-home COVID-19 tests available for households across Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), partnering with a public charity of the national Rockefeller Foundation, is providing a second round of free at-home COVID-19 tests to households in every Kansas community. Households across the Sunflower State can visit AccessCovidTests.org to place an order...
Threatened Kansas fish species bounces back
PRATT (KSNT) – A threatened species of fish is getting a second chance in Kansas waterways thanks to the efforts of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks staff. KDWP Fisheries and Ecological Services staff report that the campaign to help re-establish the Plains Minnow in Kansas is off to a promising start. This species […]
Illegal hunting in Kansas leaves game wardens looking for answers
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Game Wardens are searching for more information related to two recent deer poaching cases. Kansas Game Wardens reported the poaching incidents via social media on Nov. 6 and 8. In the first instance, a deer was found shot with a firearm in the area of road 70 and road X south […]
Exploring Outdoors Kansas: Jake and the bone pile
With Kansas waterfowl season well underway, and upland gamebird season starting Saturday, November 12, I began thinking about all the skilled hunting dogs that are, and will be living their best life for the next couple months, finding and retrieving game for their owners / hunters. There is nothing more pleasing to watch then a good bird dog as it points a sitting pheasant for the hunters, or a good retriever as every muscle in its body tenses at the shot and it watches for its chance to retrieve the downed duck or goose for its master. It all reminds me of a story about another dog, though not quite as gifted.
KWCH.com
Dodge City CC closed due to potential security risk
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Social media accounts belonging to Dodge City Community College indicate the school’s campus is closed until 11 a.m. Tuesday due to a potential security risk. The school did not say what the security risk was, but addressed rumors of an active shooter by saying that...
WaKeeney youngster wins KDOT poster contest, new bike
Carter Fellers of WaKeeney is one of three northwest Kansas winners in the 2022 Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day poster contest. The contest is sponsored annually by the Kansas Department of Transportation and other traffic safety organizations. Fellers received first place in the 8- to 10-year-old age group for...
Kansas amendment on legislative oversight too close to call
The dust has settled in nearly all of Tuesday's races -- except one in Kansas. The constitutional amendment dealing with legislative oversight is still very close.
Salmonella risks cause recall in 4 Kansas stores
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall impacting Walmart locations in Kansas has been announced by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reported the voluntary recall on Nov. 7 for four Walmart locations in Kansas. The recall was announced for 15.5 oz, six count boxes of Gamesa Arcoiris Marshmallow Cookies due to the presence of Salmonella. […]
adastraradio.com
Election ’22: Area Results from Tuesday’s General Election
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In addition to statewide races, mid-Kansas area voters made their voices heard in local races Tuesday, retaining area members of the Kansas House of Representatives and electing three new members to the Reno County Commission. Tax proposals in three communities were also approved. State Representatives Jason...
Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some Kansas police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
KDHE reports increase in COVID cases; 6 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,736 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Nov. 2, to Wednesday November 9, for a total of 892,194 cases. The state reported 2,382 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 6 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report...
Recall over Salmonella concern impacts 4 Kansas Walmart stores
The Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall impacting Walmart locations in Kansas.
