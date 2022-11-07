With Kansas waterfowl season well underway, and upland gamebird season starting Saturday, November 12, I began thinking about all the skilled hunting dogs that are, and will be living their best life for the next couple months, finding and retrieving game for their owners / hunters. There is nothing more pleasing to watch then a good bird dog as it points a sitting pheasant for the hunters, or a good retriever as every muscle in its body tenses at the shot and it watches for its chance to retrieve the downed duck or goose for its master. It all reminds me of a story about another dog, though not quite as gifted.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO