KDHE: Ellis Co. returns to high-incidence COVID category
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 30 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Ellis County moved into the high-incidence category, KDHE reported. (See map below). Several northwest Kansas counties...
Hays city offices closed Friday in observance of Veteran's Day
City of Hays offices will be closed on Friday, November 11th in observance of the Veteran's Day holiday.
Larned woman hospitalized after car strikes a deer
STAFFORD COUNTY —A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 7 a.m. Thursday in Stafford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Nissan Sentra driven by Jerold D. Lorence, 62, Minneapolis, Kan., was eastbound on U.S. 50 approximately two miles east of the U.S. 281 Junction.
Warm windy day, then a dramatic cooldown for western Kan.
After Tuesday's 74 degrees was just 6 shy of the 110-year-old record high for the date, the National Weather Service is predicting a dramatic cooldown on the way for western Kansas. Wednesday is expected to be windy and warm, with a high of 75 predicted. Sustained winds of 24 to...
KWCH.com
Some Hays parents hope for mascot rebrand with new high school
Registered nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis vote to unionize. Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital is the largest hospital in Wichita and the first private-sector hospital to become unionized by registered nurses. Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office's newest K9 not trained to detect marijuana. Updated: 5 hours ago. In...
Boil order issued for small Rush County community
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the city of Alexander public water supply system located in western Rush County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation...
Great Bend adjusts sewer rate for ‘unique’ business in town
In 2015, Terry Esfeld with Great Bend Livestock Company addressed the Great Bend City Council to request that the sewer bill for the business he owns, located on Railroad Avenue, be reduced. Esfeld uses the business to house cattle for a few months of the year at which time they...
Election 2022: Wasinger runs away with 111th House seat over Hammond
Voters across the nation came out in force — on Election Day and in advance voting — to fuel the results of the highly contested 2022 midterm elections. In the 111th District race in the Kansas Legislature, incumbent state Rep. Barb Wasinger, R- Hays, came out well on top of challenger Ed Hammond, D-Hays, by a 4,983 to 3,234 vote margin.
Two arrested on Railroad Ave. in Great Bend for drug charges
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, just before 11 p.m., Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup in the 3900 block of Railroad Avenue, south of Great Bend. The vehicle was stopped for a traffic infraction. Deputies became suspicious of the occupants and received consent to search...
WaKeeney youngster wins KDOT poster contest, new bike
Carter Fellers of WaKeeney is one of three northwest Kansas winners in the 2022 Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day poster contest. The contest is sponsored annually by the Kansas Department of Transportation and other traffic safety organizations. Fellers received first place in the 8- to 10-year-old age group for...
Celebration of Mosier's life scheduled this month in Hays
There will be a celebration of life for longtime Hays veterinarian Dr. Steve Mosier at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 221 W. 43rd.
Local Election Results - 2022 General Election
Other - 16 Great Bend City Council 2nd Ward. Ellinwood City Council (3 positions)
Subjects wearing ski masks reported around Great Bend daycare
On Nov. 3, the Great Bend Police Department responded to 2324 McKinley Street in referece to suspicious persons. The reporting party stated that a male, wearing a black ski mask had come onto the property, which is an in-home daycare, and was observed between a parked vehicle and a second vehicle, which was running.
Creativity on display during Festival of the Trees ARC Park fundraiser
The annual Festival of the Trees fundraiser silent auction is underway at the Arc Thrift Shop in downtown Hays, showcasing incredible creativity that results in Christmas decorations featuring an array of bold colors and dramatic themes. Funds from the event will go toward the ARC Park, 3300 Hillcrest Drive, where...
🗳 Wasinger leads Hammond after early, mail ballot count 🗳
After early votes and advance mail ballots came in, the race for the 111th District of the Kansas House were close, withe the incumbent leading the way. Rep. Barb Wasinger, R-Hays, garnered 1,462 of the early and mail ballots, with challenger Ed Hammond, D- Hays, receiving 1,302. There were three...
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (11/8)
BOOKED: James Hazlet on Barton County District Court case, for a hold with no bond. BOOKED: Mitchell Selle on Pawnee County District Court warrant for Failure to Register, bond set at $25,000 C/S. BOOKED: Jordi Armendariz on Barton County District Court case for Possession of Cocaine, bond set at $10,000...
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - #3 Tiger women continue non-conference play in South Dakota
No. 3/9 Fort Hays State Women's Basketball (1-1, 0-0 MIAA) vs. Augustana (0-0, 0-0 NSIC) Friday, November 11 • 5:30 p.m. Radio • KAYS (94.3/1400) at Sioux Falls (0-0, 0-0 NSIC) Saturday, November 12 • 3:30 p.m. Radio • KFIX (96.9) The third-ranked Fort Hays State...
To make it profitable, Great Bend in favor or raising Events Center fees
Three years ago, Great Bend city staff determined a 10% charge should be assigned to all caterers on their food and alcohol receipts for events at the Great Bend Events Center. The practice was not well enforced, although the Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) notified caterers and organizations that the 10% rule would be strictly enforced in 2023.
HPD arrest log, Oct. 30 to Nov. 5
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Darwin Armendariz, 19, was arrested at 12:43 a.m. Oct. 30 in Hays on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jesse Dann Ermias Isebll, 20, was arrested...
Heart of a Tiger: Patrick McGinnis & the power of community
Throughout the year, we host several events to thank the philanthropists who fuel the dreams of our students. I really love the fact that as we thank our supporters, we also honor the students impacted by their generosity. Bringing the students and their benefactors together creates an amazing opportunity to witness firsthand the ripple effect of philanthropy in action – those who inspire dreams and those whose lives are transformed in predictable and often unanticipated ways.
