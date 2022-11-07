ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellis County, KS

Hays Post

KDHE: Ellis Co. returns to high-incidence COVID category

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 30 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Ellis County moved into the high-incidence category, KDHE reported. (See map below). Several northwest Kansas counties...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Some Hays parents hope for mascot rebrand with new high school

Registered nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis vote to unionize. Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital is the largest hospital in Wichita and the first private-sector hospital to become unionized by registered nurses. Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office's newest K9 not trained to detect marijuana. Updated: 5 hours ago. In...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Boil order issued for small Rush County community

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the city of Alexander public water supply system located in western Rush County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation...
RUSH COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Election 2022: Wasinger runs away with 111th House seat over Hammond

Voters across the nation came out in force — on Election Day and in advance voting — to fuel the results of the highly contested 2022 midterm elections. In the 111th District race in the Kansas Legislature, incumbent state Rep. Barb Wasinger, R- Hays, came out well on top of challenger Ed Hammond, D-Hays, by a 4,983 to 3,234 vote margin.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

WaKeeney youngster wins KDOT poster contest, new bike

Carter Fellers of WaKeeney is one of three northwest Kansas winners in the 2022 Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day poster contest. The contest is sponsored annually by the Kansas Department of Transportation and other traffic safety organizations. Fellers received first place in the 8- to 10-year-old age group for...
WAKEENEY, KS
Hays Post

Subjects wearing ski masks reported around Great Bend daycare

On Nov. 3, the Great Bend Police Department responded to 2324 McKinley Street in referece to suspicious persons. The reporting party stated that a male, wearing a black ski mask had come onto the property, which is an in-home daycare, and was observed between a parked vehicle and a second vehicle, which was running.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hays Post

Creativity on display during Festival of the Trees ARC Park fundraiser

The annual Festival of the Trees fundraiser silent auction is underway at the Arc Thrift Shop in downtown Hays, showcasing incredible creativity that results in Christmas decorations featuring an array of bold colors and dramatic themes. Funds from the event will go toward the ARC Park, 3300 Hillcrest Drive, where...
Hays Post

🗳 Wasinger leads Hammond after early, mail ballot count 🗳

After early votes and advance mail ballots came in, the race for the 111th District of the Kansas House were close, withe the incumbent leading the way. Rep. Barb Wasinger, R-Hays, garnered 1,462 of the early and mail ballots, with challenger Ed Hammond, D- Hays, receiving 1,302. There were three...
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (11/8)

BOOKED: James Hazlet on Barton County District Court case, for a hold with no bond. BOOKED: Mitchell Selle on Pawnee County District Court warrant for Failure to Register, bond set at $25,000 C/S. BOOKED: Jordi Armendariz on Barton County District Court case for Possession of Cocaine, bond set at $10,000...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

HPD arrest log, Oct. 30 to Nov. 5

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Darwin Armendariz, 19, was arrested at 12:43 a.m. Oct. 30 in Hays on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jesse Dann Ermias Isebll, 20, was arrested...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Heart of a Tiger: Patrick McGinnis & the power of community

Throughout the year, we host several events to thank the philanthropists who fuel the dreams of our students. I really love the fact that as we thank our supporters, we also honor the students impacted by their generosity. Bringing the students and their benefactors together creates an amazing opportunity to witness firsthand the ripple effect of philanthropy in action – those who inspire dreams and those whose lives are transformed in predictable and often unanticipated ways.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

