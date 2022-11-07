Paul George, Kevin Durant named Players of the Week

Marc Stein: Paul George and Kevin Durant were just named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA. More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com

Chuck Cooperstein

Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, McGee, Dinwiddie, Doncic

Nets starters: O’Neale, Durant, Claxton, Harris, Sumner

8:45 tip @971TheFreak – 9:25 PM

Andrew Greif

Cleveland’s J.B. Bickerstaff, speaking pregame, calls Paul George a top-5 two-way player in the league. – 9:02 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk

Reggie Jackson is starting tonight along with Terance Mann, Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac. Luke Kennard available tonight as well. – 8:52 PM

Kristian Winfield

Kevin Durant earns Eastern Conference Player of the Week, plus more #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld trib.al/G8Tvy8p – 4:50 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

This is Paul George’s 11th career Player of the Week.

It’s his third with the Clippers.

He did not get one in his first season with the team after getting 3 in his final season with OKC.

He got one in April 2021 and one in November 2021. And now has another in November 2022. – 3:37 PM

Cody Taylor

LA Clippers forward Paul George and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 3 of the 2022-23 season (Oct. 31 – Nov. 6).

Rylan Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was not a nominee for Western Conference player of the week. Paul George took home the honor. SGA was last weeks winner.

For the second Week 3 in a row.

Paul George is the Western Conference Player of the Week.

This was prescribed TOO @TheAthletic

theathletic.com/3764838/2022/1… – 3:31 PM

Paul George and Kevin Durant were just named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA.

More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:30 PM

Ime Udoka is believed to be Kevin Durant’s preferred choice for head coach along with GM Sean Marks per @Marc Stein.

“Udoka’s hiring was initially regarded as a mere formality in the wake of Nash’s exit last Tuesday, but his expected deal with the Nets has yet to materialize.” – 2:50 PM

KD and Kyrie to team up with Mike James in Monaco? Sign me up 😬 – 1:45 PM

Chuck Cooperstein

NBA's leading & 3rd leading scorer headline as Mavs close out 5 game homestand vs BKN. Luka at 36. Durant at 31.5. Luka 8 straight w/30+. KD 10 straight w/25+, longest streak to start season since Iverson in 05.

Most PPG by a 34 year old (or older):

31.5 — KD this season

31.0 — Steph this season

28.7 — MJ in 1998

@durant_muse pic.twitter.com/BTIh0V7AM1 – 11:46 AM

Danny Cunningham

In the five games the Clippers have won this season, Paul George has averaged 30 points per game. In the four games he's played in that LA has lost George is averaging just 18.5 points per game. Seeing how the #Cavs defend him tonight will be interesting.

ICYMI Friday/weekend: Lowe Post podcast: @Bobby Marks + I on Kyrie fallout, potential KD trade landscape 2.0 (if Nets ever get there), Kyrie’s career so far (HOF case), + the fantastic + fun Cavs of Cleveland:

Spotify: spoti.fi/3FMlsUK

Apple: apple.co/3zJVYDv – 9:58 AM

Kurt Helin

D.C. native Durant says he would like to be part of new Commanders ownership group

Sarah Todd

Analysis: Jazz beat Clippers with smart 4th-quarter offense and Lauri Markkanen slowing down Paul George

Ohm Youngmisuk

Clippers could be pretty shorthanded against Cavs. Reggie Jackson limped out of the locker room tonight. John Wall will be held out of second game in back-to-back. Luke Kennard (chest) is uncertain. And Kawhi remains out. Paul George expects to play some point tomorrow.

Ohm Youngmisuk

Ty Lue said John Wall will sit tomorrow night in second of back-to-back as has been the plan with Wall this season. If Reggie Jackson can't go or is limited, Lue may have to use Paul George, Norm Powell and maybe some Terance Mann at point perhaps.

Tony Jones

Collin Sexton: I feel like tonight we just battled. We didn't get down when Paul George was making tough shots. We have to just pretty much play the in between game and just kind of focus on gettin stops as a team

Tony Jones

Will Hardy: I thought Lauri did a great job of making Paul George work really hard. Not just when he had the ball but catching the ball. Chasing him off pindowns. Our defense started with Lauri on Paul George

Ohm Youngmisuk

Clippers' three-game winning streak comes to an end. Paul George has 34-8-4 but it's not enough as Utah moves to 7-3 with 110-102 win. Utah was solid down stretch, never rattled.

Law Murray

Paul George has 5 fouls

Clippers bench has missed 8 of 9 3s.

Paul George attempting some bad shots as well. Pullup 3 off of another gift of a Jazz turnover is not it right now.

Will Hardy uses a quality control timeout with 3:02 left in regulation and his Jazz up 104-98 despite 20 turnovers. – 12:14 AM

Law Murray

Paul George has 30+ again and getting MVP chants. They find a way to win, and he has a strong case for West Week 3 POW.

Tony Jones

End of one half in Los Angeles: the Jazz lead the Clippers 63-56…..Clarkson with 17…Markkanen with 14 on four shots from the field….Conley with 10…..Paul George leads everyone with 24

Paul George is on a heater. 24 points on 12 attempts from the field. He even drew a shooting foul.

On the other side, Lauri Markkanen has been quiet, but he was able to get an assisted and-one through PG.

Jazz up 52-49 with 2:57 left in first half. Wall/Batum closing half. – 10:56 PM

CBS NBA

Nets' nonstop drama overshadowing Kevin Durant's stellar start to 2022-23 NBA season

By: @therealmikekb

cbssports.com/nba/news/nets-… – 10:46 PM

Tied at 29 at end of first quarter.

Paul George is coming for that Player of the Week: 15 first quarter points, 6/8 FGs, 2 rebounds, 1 steal, 3/4 3s.

Clippers not in bad shape considering Jazz shooting 62.5% FGs, 6/10 3s, and no FT attempts for Clippers. – 10:35 PM

Tony Jones

End of the first quarter in Los Angeles: the Jazz and the Clippers are tied at 29-29……Utah closed on a 5-0 run….Paul George has 15 and is pretty much doing whatever he wants

Tony Jones

Paul George sits with 15 points. He's been on fire

Tony Jones

Paul George is barbecuing right now

Tony Jones

No Vanderbilt really hurts the Jazz tonight in trying to guard Paul George

Keep an eye on this tonight for @Utah Jazz v. Clippers

Paul George off the bounce three point shooting 14 of 34 is great but…..

Reggie Jackson 1 for 13 this season

John Wall 0 for 9

Norman Powelll 0 for 6 – 9:49 PM

Starters for Clips-Jazz

LAC

Paul George

Marcus Morris Sr.

Ivica Zubac

Terance Mann

Reggie Jackson

UTA

Malik Beasley

Lauri Markkanen

Kelly Olynyk

Jordan Clarkson

Mike Conley – 9:39 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk

Reggie Jackson, Terance Mann, Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac will start for the Clippers tonight.

StatMuse: Paolo Banchero has 9 20-point games this season. Only Kevin Durant has more (10).

Ime Udoka is believed to be the preferred choice of not only GM Sean Marks but also Nets star Kevin Durant. Udoka’s hiring was initially regarded as a mere formality in the wake of Nash’s exit last Tuesday, but his expected deal with the Nets has yet to materialize. -via marcstein.substack.com / November 7, 2022

Kevin Durant and his agent/business partner Rich Kleiman already have their eyes on owning an NBA team one day. “For sure, a hundred percent,” Kleiman told Insider when asked if he and Durant want to get into the NBA ownership ranks. “Kevin clearly will have many opportunities to be associated with NBA teams and organizations, staying around the game his whole life. I hope I do as well. And I hope that the business we’re building puts us in a position one day to be able to have an opportunity to buy into an NBA team.” -via Insider.com / November 7, 2022

Mark Medina: Cavs coach JB Bickerstaff with lots of praise for Paul George

Leonard and George have grown together since teaming up ahead of the 2019-20 season. That connection hasn’t been seen on the court nearly enough. But George assured Leonard ahead of Monday’s game that the team would straighten itself out in Leonard’s stead. “I talked to him and said, ‘We got you,’” George recalled to The Athletic in his talk with Leonard. “‘Don’t worry about all this. I got you.’” -via The Athletic / November 4, 2022

Scott Agness: (Buddy) has another year under contract, so you don’t have to be in an immediate hurry to trade him. However, what you have is a logjam in the backcourt with Haliburton, Mathurin, Chris Duarte, and Andrew Nembhard. Hield turns 30 next month. It’s, like Myles, more likely than not, he finishes the season elsewhere. The Lakers are the most obvious destination. If I’m the Pacers, I’m holding firm and not giving in, considering the Lakers’ tampering they were fined for with Paul George. People forget that. Maybe it’s petty, but as a small market team, why would you want to help a big market team like the Lakers, who get what they want more often than not? -via HoopsHype / November 3, 2022