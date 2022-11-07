ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

ACC Men’s Basketball Betting 2022-23: North Carolina is conference favorite as Jon Scheyer’s Duke tenure begins (but watch out for Virginia)

By Cole Huff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cnxXo_0j293bYM00

We’ve officially crossed into November, which means college basketball season is just around the corner.

Non-conference games have commenced and we’ll be eating, sleeping and breathing college basketball for the next handful of months, But first, we’ve got to preview what to expect from the Power 5 conferences as well as take a look at the mid-major landscape.

Despite having a “down” season (by the ACC’s standards), five of the ACC’s 15 members were able to wiggle their way into the 2022 NCAA Tournament, and three made the Elite Eight. But what can we expect from the conference this season?

North Carolina is preseason No. 1 in the rankings, Coach K is no longer roaming the sidelines at Duke and a lot of intriguing players return this year. We take a look at some sleeper teams, players to watch and predict a conference champion.

Players to Watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yDbE4_0j293bYM00
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Terquavion Smith (guard) – N.C. State Wolfpack

There’s a great chance Terquavion Smith is drafted in the lottery of next year’s NBA draft He’s that good. Coming off of a phenomenal freshman season, he should take steps towards becoming one of college basketball’s elites during Year 2.

Armando Bacot (forward) – North Carolina Tar Heels

The nation’s third-leading rebounder a season ago (13.1), a double-double machine and one of college basketball’s toughest players — meet Armando Bacot. He’ll surely be mostly everyone’s favorite to win ACC Player of the Year. And it could be followed by a Final Four Most Outstanding Player honor if all goes right.

Matthew Cleveland (guard) – Florida State

If Florida State has plans of finishing towards the top of the conference in 2023, Matthew Cleveland will need to make a leap from Sixth Man of the Year to a member of one of the ACC’s first or second all-conference teams. He’s tremendous around the rim with his size and athleticism, and legitimate improvement from Year 1 to 2 could make him one of the more fun players to track throughout the season.

Dereck Lively (center) – Duke Blue Devils

Whenever Duke gets a top recruit, the player usually is box-office. And whenever Duke grabs one of the top big men in the country, the results usually match the hype. I’m excited as heck to watch this lang and lanky athletic 7-footer run the floor at Cameron Indoor for dunks, blocks, etc.

Kadin Shedrick (forward) – Virginia Cavaliers

Big men under Tony Bennett often make a leap between the second and third year playing. Well, now is that time for Shedrick. The 6-11 redshirt junior has added significant muscle in the off-season, and his game has improved immensely. Over Virginia’s Italian tour this summer, Shedrick impressed with his ability to finish around the basket, stretch the floor with jumpers (a new addition to his game) and hold down that important center spot in the Bennett pack line defense.

Sleeper Teams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e0rq1_0j293bYM00
(AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff)

Virginia Cavaliers

Nobody is sleeping on Duke, so they’re excused from this category. But people might be sleeping on the Virginia Cavaliers. They missed the NCAA Tournament last year for the first time since 2013, but return basically every important player from last season’s team. Expect Tony Bennett to have his guys absolutely locked in and ready to roll this season, led by Jayden Gardner, Kihei Clark and Reece Beekman. The Cavaliers also add transfer Ben Vander Plas (Ohio) and a recruiting class with four four-star recruits.

Miami Hurricanes

The Hurricanes shocked a lot of people last season by making the Elite Eight. They return one of the most exciting players in Isaiah Wong, plus add Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack to the mix. It feels like a long-shot for the Canes to finish atop the conference standings, but don’t take Miami lightly this season.

Conference Champion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22hEJ1_0j293bYM00
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

North Carolina Tar Heels

I’m not sure if there is another right answer. Hubert Davis’ Tar Heels bring the bulk of their team back from last season’s NCAA Tournament championship game appearance. As they enter the season as the AP No. 1 team in the nation, anything less than a national championship might be considered a letdown considering how much talent is on this roster. So, yes, an ACC championship is expected.

Even though the Tar Heels spent most of the 2021-22 season being average before getting hot to end the year, they’re a must-bet to win the conference.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 four-star forward says UNC basketball visit was ‘extremely special’

Class of 2024 four-star forward James Brown from St. Rita (IL) recently took an official visit to the UNC basketball program and was impressed with his time in Chapel Hill The 6-foot-9 forward recently announced a top-10 list but up to this point, he has taken official visits to five programs. Those include North Carolina, Illinois Notre Dame, Missouri and Michigan State. The other programs on his list are Howard, Missouri, Wisconsin, Iowa, Notre Dame, Duke and Eastern Michigan. After having some time to get back from his recent visits, he broke down his recruitment with 247Sports analyst DuShawn London. “North Carolina was extremely...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn dealing with flu ahead of Texas A&M game

Texas A&M was dealing with the flu before its game against Florida. Now, it seems like it may be spreading to the Tigers too. Nathan King of 247Sports reported on Wednesday that Auburn is also feeling flu symptoms, this time after a game against Mississippi State. Head coach Cadillac Williams said in a press conference that a “couple of guys” missed practice but that he does not anticipate it to be a problem ahead of the team’s matchup with the Aggies.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Farrell reveals Top 10 coaching candidates for Nebraska

The Nebraska coaching search is now closing in on the two-month mark since the firing of Scott Frost on September 11th. Questions remain on who athletic director Trev Alberts will hire to take over the program starting in 2023. Shortly after firing former coach Scott Frost, the athletic director said the following about the search for a new head coach, “I will tell you a little bit about the process going forward and we’ll open it up to questions. Obviously, we’re going to do a national search. We’re going to engage some third-party help, mostly for logistics and other things. I...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. North Carolina A&T: Stream, injury report, broadcast info

Iowa returns to action tonight after dispatching of Bethune-Cookman 89-58. All five Hawkeye starters finished with double-figure scoring, led by Tony Perkins’ impressive day. Perkins had 16 points, Kris Murray had 14, Payton Sandfort added 13, Patrick McCaffery scored 12 and Filip Rebraca chipped in with 11. As a team, Iowa shot 50.7% from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range. Perhaps most impressively was what the Hawkeyes did on the defensive end of the floor. A program that has sometimes gotten knocked for its defensive struggles at times, Iowa did what it was supposed to do against Bethune-Cookman. The Hawks held...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rutgers officially sign four-star recruit Gavin Griffiths

On Wednesday, Rutgers basketball added a pivotal piece to the future in Gavin Griffiths. The four-star recruit became the lone member of Ru’s 2023 when he officially signed his national letter of intent. His commitment is an encouraging sign for the Scarlet Knights. ESPN ranked Griffiths as the 36th best prospect in the country, and he is the highest-ranked player landed in the Steve Pikiell-era. One key factor in his decision was the impression the RU coaching staff made during his official visit. “The coaching staff was just such a big part of my decision,” Griffiths told reporters. “I think it says...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon Ducks expecting visit from 5-star DL ranked No. 1 in the 2023 class

The Oregon Ducks are expecting a big-time visitor for this weekend’s game against the Washington Huskies. Sources have confirmed that five-star David Hicks, the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2023 class and No. 9 overall player in the nation, is taking an unofficial visit to Eugene. Hicks is committed to Texas A&M, but the Ducks have remained aggressive in his recruitment and sources indicate they are not out of the running for his signature. At 6-foot-4, 270 pounds, Hicks would be a monstrous addition to Oregon’s defensive line next year. This would be his third visit to Eugene, where he has...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 things to watch for when Florida takes on South Carolina

Coming off a win over Texas A&M, the Florida Gators are back at home on Saturday to face the South Carolina Gamecocks. This is the favorable part of Florida’s schedule with SCAR and Vanderbilt in back-to-back weeks, but the Gators need to come out with the same energy they had in the TAMU game to rejoin the national conversation. UF could secure bowl eligibility with a win on Saturday, and the Vanderbilt game should help pad the numbers.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes tied with Notre Dame for largest jump nationally in CBS Sports 131 rankings

Generally speaking, it’s a good thing to keep company with Notre Dame on the gridiron. That’s certainly the case after the Irish pulled off one of college football’s biggest surprises last week, stunning then-No. 5 Clemson with a 35-14 rout that saw the Irish build a pair of four-touchdown leads at different stages. What do Iowa and Notre Dame have in common? The duo represent the largest risers in this week’s CBS Sports 131 rankings. Notre Dame leapfrogged into CBS Sports’ top 25 at No. 22, while the Hawkeyes equaled the Irish’s 12-spot jump with one of their own to No. 51. All Iowa...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

In stunning plot twist, Mario Cristobal loses high-profile Miami recruit

The Miami Hurricanes are struggling this season. They have endured a miserable year and are facing questions about their future. Coach Mario Cristobal is running up against his own limitations as a gameday coach. His highly-regarded assistants have not made the grade, chiefly offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, who helped Michigan and Jim Harbaugh make the College Football Playoff last year.
COLORADO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

170K+
Followers
227K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy