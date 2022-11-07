ACC Men’s Basketball Betting 2022-23: North Carolina is conference favorite as Jon Scheyer’s Duke tenure begins (but watch out for Virginia)

We’ve officially crossed into November, which means college basketball season is just around the corner.

Non-conference games have commenced and we’ll be eating, sleeping and breathing college basketball for the next handful of months, But first, we’ve got to preview what to expect from the Power 5 conferences as well as take a look at the mid-major landscape.

Despite having a “down” season (by the ACC’s standards), five of the ACC’s 15 members were able to wiggle their way into the 2022 NCAA Tournament, and three made the Elite Eight. But what can we expect from the conference this season?

North Carolina is preseason No. 1 in the rankings, Coach K is no longer roaming the sidelines at Duke and a lot of intriguing players return this year. We take a look at some sleeper teams, players to watch and predict a conference champion.

Players to Watch

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Terquavion Smith (guard) – N.C. State Wolfpack

There’s a great chance Terquavion Smith is drafted in the lottery of next year’s NBA draft He’s that good. Coming off of a phenomenal freshman season, he should take steps towards becoming one of college basketball’s elites during Year 2.

Armando Bacot (forward) – North Carolina Tar Heels

The nation’s third-leading rebounder a season ago (13.1), a double-double machine and one of college basketball’s toughest players — meet Armando Bacot. He’ll surely be mostly everyone’s favorite to win ACC Player of the Year. And it could be followed by a Final Four Most Outstanding Player honor if all goes right.

Matthew Cleveland (guard) – Florida State

If Florida State has plans of finishing towards the top of the conference in 2023, Matthew Cleveland will need to make a leap from Sixth Man of the Year to a member of one of the ACC’s first or second all-conference teams. He’s tremendous around the rim with his size and athleticism, and legitimate improvement from Year 1 to 2 could make him one of the more fun players to track throughout the season.

Dereck Lively (center) – Duke Blue Devils

Whenever Duke gets a top recruit, the player usually is box-office. And whenever Duke grabs one of the top big men in the country, the results usually match the hype. I’m excited as heck to watch this lang and lanky athletic 7-footer run the floor at Cameron Indoor for dunks, blocks, etc.

Kadin Shedrick (forward) – Virginia Cavaliers

Big men under Tony Bennett often make a leap between the second and third year playing. Well, now is that time for Shedrick. The 6-11 redshirt junior has added significant muscle in the off-season, and his game has improved immensely. Over Virginia’s Italian tour this summer, Shedrick impressed with his ability to finish around the basket, stretch the floor with jumpers (a new addition to his game) and hold down that important center spot in the Bennett pack line defense.

Sleeper Teams

(AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff)

Virginia Cavaliers

Nobody is sleeping on Duke, so they’re excused from this category. But people might be sleeping on the Virginia Cavaliers. They missed the NCAA Tournament last year for the first time since 2013, but return basically every important player from last season’s team. Expect Tony Bennett to have his guys absolutely locked in and ready to roll this season, led by Jayden Gardner, Kihei Clark and Reece Beekman. The Cavaliers also add transfer Ben Vander Plas (Ohio) and a recruiting class with four four-star recruits.

Miami Hurricanes

The Hurricanes shocked a lot of people last season by making the Elite Eight. They return one of the most exciting players in Isaiah Wong, plus add Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack to the mix. It feels like a long-shot for the Canes to finish atop the conference standings, but don’t take Miami lightly this season.

Conference Champion

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

North Carolina Tar Heels

I’m not sure if there is another right answer. Hubert Davis’ Tar Heels bring the bulk of their team back from last season’s NCAA Tournament championship game appearance. As they enter the season as the AP No. 1 team in the nation, anything less than a national championship might be considered a letdown considering how much talent is on this roster. So, yes, an ACC championship is expected.

Even though the Tar Heels spent most of the 2021-22 season being average before getting hot to end the year, they’re a must-bet to win the conference.