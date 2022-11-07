Read full article on original website
WWE CELEBRATES MONTREAL SCREWJOB, FLAIR ON HIS COMIC BOOK AND MORE
WWE Shop has a new line of ugly holiday sweaters featuring designs for Undertaker, Steve Austin, John Cena, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. There is also a new merchandise commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Montréal Screwjob at Survivor Series 1997. Ric Flair on HIS COMIC BOOK.
UPDATED AEW FULL GEAR 2022 LINEUP
The updated lineup for the 11/19 AEW Full Gear PPV in Newark, NJ at the Prudential Center:. *AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. MJF. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee. *AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter. *Ring of Honor Champion Chris Jericho...
R-TRUTH THANKS FANS AFTER SURGERY
R-TRUTH THANKS FANS AFTER SURGERY
WWE INTENDS ON GETTING UCEY FOR AWHILE
WWE filed trademarks related to the term "Ucey" on 11/5. "Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment."
WWE NXT LEVEL UP LINEUP FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock and the WWE Network:. *Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley vs. Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend. *Javier Bernal vs. Ikemen Jiro. *Odyssey Jones & Malik Blade & Edris Enofe vs. Xyon Quinn & Bronco Nima & Lucien Price.
ANNOUNCED FOR NEXT WEEK'S WWE NXT IS...
Scheduled for next week's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre. **Contract Signing: WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes. *JD McDonagh vs. Apollo Crews. *Shawn Michaels to appear...
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS from Boston, MA at the Agganis Center:. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed & IWGP, AAA, ROH Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland & The Gunn Club. *AEW Full Gear Eliminator Tournament: Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page. *Best Two...
WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Main Event on Hulu:. *Wendy Choo vs. Tamina Snuka. *Xyon Quinn vs. Akira Tozawa.
MLW FUSION TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of MLW Fusion, streaming on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Arez vs. La Estrella vs. Lince Dorada. *Jacob Fatu vs. Real 1 (NZO) *Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreres. *An update on MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone. *Richard Holliday and Alicia Atout to appear.
NIKKI & BRIE BELLA TAPING PODCAST LIVE THIS THURSDAY IN PHOENIX
WWE Hall of Famers Nikkie and Brie Bella will be doing a live taping of their podcast this Thursday 11/10 in Phoenix, Arizona at CB Live. Sisters, mothers, WWE Hall of Fame Inductees, TV personalities, best-selling authors, and entrepreneurs. Nikki and Brie Bella pick up the mics to give you...
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, emanating from Indianapolis at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Chamion Roman Reigns to appear. *WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The New Day. *The Smackdown World Cup Tournament begins. *Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar. *Six Pack...
UPDATED MLW FUSION LINEUP FOR TOMORROW
The updated lineup for tomorrow's edition of MLW Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Arez vs. La Estrella vs. Lince Dorada. *Jacob Fatu vs. Real 1 (NZO) *Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreres. *An update on MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone. *Richard Holliday and Alicia Atout to...
WWE 24/7 CHAMPIONSHIP IS NOW DEFUNCT
WWE is listing the 24/7 Championship as defunct on their official website. Nikki Cross would be the final champion, having defeated Dana Brook for the best on Raw before discarding the title belt. The title was instituted by WWE back in 2019.
WWE NXT REPORT: TAG TITLE MATCH, MANY TITLE MATCHES NEXT WEEK, CARJACKING, AND MORE
Your announcers are Vic Joseph and Booker T. Match Number One: Joe Gacy (with Ava Raine, Jagger Reid, and Rip Fowler) versus Cameron Grimes. Grimes misses a boot but he kicks Gacy a few times. Grimes with a head scissors take down and a Yakuza kick in the corner. Grimes with kicks to the back of the leg and chest. Gacy with an Irish whip and splash into the corner. Gacy with a European uppercut and kicks. Gacy with an uppercut and snap mare for a near fall. Grimes with punches and Gacy with a kick. Grimes with a back elbow and Gacy with a hip toss neck breaker for a near fall. Gacy with kicks to Grimes. Grimes with punches and Gacy with a punch to send Grimes to the mat. Gacy with a forearm and he gets Grimes on his shoulders. Grimes escapes and gets a near fall with a rollup. Grimes kicks Gacy to the floor and then connects with a kick from the apron.
FORMER UFC & WWE STAR CAIN VELASQUEZ GRANTED BAIL
Former UFC Champion and WWE performer Cain Velasquez was granted bail in a court hearing today, eight months after he was arrested this past February. At the time, Velasquez was charged first degree attempted murder, multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and shooting an occupied motor vehicle, among other charges. He faces up to 70 years in prison.
AN ELITE RETURN ON AEW DYNAMITE TONIGHT?
There has been chatter and some hints today that The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega will return on tonight's AEW Dynamite to set the stage for their involvement on the 11/19 Full Gear PPV. After several weeks of videos teasing their imminent return, the timing for an appearance tonight makes...
SPOILER ON NEW AEW FULL GEAR MATCH
Jungle Boy vs. Luchasaurus in a Steel Cage match will be officially announced for AEW Full Gear this Friday on AEW Rampage.
ETHAN PAGE HACKED, DUDLEYS REUNITE AND MORE
FOX Sports' Rob Stone, who was a former WWE 24/7 champion, tweeted:
IS ROH CHAMPION CHRIS JERICHO COMPETING ON 'THE MASKED SINGER'? YOU DECIDE
A number of readers sent the following video of last night's edition of FOX's The Masked Singer, which they have theorized is Ring of Honor Champion Chrisn Jericho. You can listen for yourself below:. Whether FOX could utilize a non-WWE performer on one of their series should be brought into...
'YOUNG ROCK' PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT ON NBC
"Miami, 1997: As Dwayne recovers from an injury, he makes a life-changing decision; upon returning to the WWF, Dwayne takes a major risk on the mic and with his character; in 2033, President Taft turns to Dwayne for help in a crisis."
