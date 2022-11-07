In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Bret Hart commented on what could have happened at Survivor Series 1997 if 'The Montreal Screwjob' never took place. "We had another 25 minutes. The match was already good, and we hadn’t even hit our stride. Even when we didn’t get along, Shawn and I always had great chemistry together in the ring. When we worked together, we wanted to be flawless, and we didn’t get along, and that added to the intensity. When I clothesline Shawn over the top rope and we brawl and fight outside the ring, I could tell it was going to be a really special match. It was very competitive. That match was just starting. All the brawling was done just to set up the actual match. It was going to really get going after I reversed his sharpshooter. We pictured the crowd standing up and going crazy. That was going to be the moment when it took off."

2 DAYS AGO