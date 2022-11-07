Read full article on original website
WWE 24/7 CHAMPIONSHIP IS NOW DEFUNCT
WWE is listing the 24/7 Championship as defunct on their official website. Nikki Cross would be the final champion, having defeated Dana Brook for the best on Raw before discarding the title belt. The title was instituted by WWE back in 2019.
BRET ON WHAT SHOULD HAVE HAPPENED IN MONTREAL, FLAIR ON UPCOMING PEACOCK DOC
In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Bret Hart commented on what could have happened at Survivor Series 1997 if 'The Montreal Screwjob' never took place. "We had another 25 minutes. The match was already good, and we hadn’t even hit our stride. Even when we didn’t get along, Shawn and I always had great chemistry together in the ring. When we worked together, we wanted to be flawless, and we didn’t get along, and that added to the intensity. When I clothesline Shawn over the top rope and we brawl and fight outside the ring, I could tell it was going to be a really special match. It was very competitive. That match was just starting. All the brawling was done just to set up the actual match. It was going to really get going after I reversed his sharpshooter. We pictured the crowd standing up and going crazy. That was going to be the moment when it took off."
WWE INTENDS ON GETTING UCEY FOR AWHILE
WWE filed trademarks related to the term "Ucey" on 11/5. "Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment."
WHAT'S NEXT FOR NICK ALDIS, HIS NWA SUSPENSION, WHERE HE SHOULD WANT TO GO NEXT, ALDIS IN WWE AND MORE
WHAT'S NEXT FOR NICK ALDIS, HIS NWA SUSPENSION, WHERE HE SHOULD WANT TO GO NEXT, ALDIS IN WWE AND MORE

SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. I don't understand why Nick Aldis was suspended by the NWA. I didn't see his video but isn't he within his rights to give his notice?. He would certainly be within his rights to give his notice. When his contract...
WWE MAIN EVENT REPORT
Your announcers are Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton. Wendy Choo is in the Goldman Box and she is sipping her drink and she stretches, but says nothing. Wendy waves to Tamina and then she avoids Tamina and yawns. Wendy with a narcolepsy waist lock and Tamina sends her to the mat and Wendy lays down. Tamina misses a boot. Wendy goes for a drop toe hold but Tamina does not go down. Tamina with a punch and a biel. Wendy takes her pillow and takes a nap. Tamina pulls Wendy into the center of the ring and Wendy tells Tamina to be quiet. Tamina misses an elbow drop. Wendy tosses her pillow at Tamina and then punches and kicks her. Wendy with a Yakuza kick but Tamina with a power slam for a near fall. Tamina goes up top and Wendy rolls away. Tamina goes to a different turnbuckle and Wendy rolls away. Wendy with an inside cradle for a near fall. Tamina with a boot to Wendy and a slam. Tamina with a reverse chin lock. Wendy with elbows and Tamina pulls Wendy to the mat. Tamina with a rear chin lock. Wendy with elbows to escape but Tamina with a waist lock. Wendy escapes and punches Tamina and kicks her. Wendy with clotheslines and Tamina drops to a knee. Wendy with a kick.
BOBBY ROODE UPDATE, SAPOLSKY, SCHAMBERGER TRIBUTES AVA RAINE AND MORE
Bobby Roode was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama yesterday. In asking around this morning, we are told the hope is he'll be back soon from his injury issues. We are told that he's been talked about for the Smackdown brand when he returns. Gabe Sapolsky was spotted at the WWE Performance...
VIDEO: THE BELLAS ON 'OH HELL NO WITH MARLON WAYANS'
WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella are guests on the last episode of Oh Hell No with Marlon Wayans:. https://www.facebook.com/marlonwayans/videos/866506188064669/. Promotional material for the episode, titled, Going High With The Bella Twins! notes, "Hold on Tight! This virtual hot air balloon ride will send you soaring! Just ask the Bella Twins. Confined hundreds of miles above ground, Nikki and Brie Bella have a chance at conquering one of their biggest fears yet – HEIGHTS! It's time to strap on your Meta Quest headset, and go up, up, and away with your favorite pro wrestlers! Catch your favorite celebs on "Oh Hell No with Marlon Wayans" every Wednesday on Facebook and Instagram.
IS ROH CHAMPION CHRIS JERICHO COMPETING ON 'THE MASKED SINGER'? YOU DECIDE
A number of readers sent the following video of last night's edition of FOX's The Masked Singer, which they have theorized is Ring of Honor Champion Chrisn Jericho. You can listen for yourself below:. Whether FOX could utilize a non-WWE performer on one of their series should be brought into...
LACEY EVANS RETURNING TO WWE TV FRIDAY, NEW MATCH SET FOR SMACKDOWN
Lacey Evans, who hasn't been seen on WWE programming of late, will officially return on tomorrow's episode of Friday Night Smackdown from Indianapolis. Evans will be part of a Six Pack Challenge with the winner earning a shot at WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, also featuring Xia Ki vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sonya Deville vs. Shotzi.
WWE NXT LEVEL UP LINEUP FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock and the WWE Network:. *Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley vs. Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend. *Javier Bernal vs. Ikemen Jiro. *Odyssey Jones & Malik Blade & Edris Enofe vs. Xyon Quinn & Bronco Nima & Lucien Price.
WHAT HAPPENED AFTER AEW DYNAMITE WENT OFF THE AIR
After AEW Dynamite went off the air, Bryan Danielson offered his hand to Sammy Guevara, but Sammy flipped him the bird. Danielson took the mic and told everyone to tune into Full Gear if they really want to see him kick Sammy's "f***ing head" in. AEW President Tony Khan came...
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, emanating from Indianapolis at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Chamion Roman Reigns to appear. *WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The New Day. *The Smackdown World Cup Tournament begins. *Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar. *Six Pack...
ETHAN PAGE HACKED, DUDLEYS REUNITE AND MORE
FOX Sports' Rob Stone, who was a former WWE 24/7 champion, tweeted:
CM PUNK MAKES FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCE SINCE ALL OUT
CM Punk is currently doing commentary for MMA promotion CFFC at their CFFC 114 event in Florida, his first public appearance since AEW All Out's post-show scrum:. Punk commented, "I'm happy to be here. I’ve missed you. I missed everybody watching at home. I miss the fights, but tonight I’m not going to do that.”
IMPACT WRESTLING STARS GET MARRIED
Impact Wrestling stars Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo were married yesterday. We send our loudest congratulations to the happy couple!
RENEE DISCUSSES MOVE TO AEW, SARAYA BREAKS DOWN HER RETURN TO THE RING & MORE
Renée Paquette is on this week's AEW Unrestricted podcast. Renée discusses what it was like making her AEW debut in Toronto, what led her to sign with the company and the challenges of being a mom and being on the road. She also talks about what are her reactions to Jon Moxley's matches, the return of Saraya, how she got into the wrestling business, her love of improv comedy, her cookbook, and much much more.
AN ELITE RETURN ON AEW DYNAMITE TONIGHT?
There has been chatter and some hints today that The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega will return on tonight's AEW Dynamite to set the stage for their involvement on the 11/19 Full Gear PPV. After several weeks of videos teasing their imminent return, the timing for an appearance tonight makes...
THE OC TALKS, REY TALKS CENA RONDA ON THE ROAD AND MORE
The OC's Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are the guests on this week's WWE After the Bell Podcast. The Good Brothers discuss how they thought when they were released by WWE following WrestleMania 36, the decision to hit the ground running building the brand, conversations with Triple H about returning, their rivalry with Judgment Day, and thoughts on tonight's Texas Title encounter. Karl Anderson talks about still being NEVER Openweight Champion in New Japan, his plans to return, Nakamura, working with Pro Wrestling Noah, the origins of The Bullet Club, and much much more. Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves talk about the true superstar status of Logan Paul following Crown Jewel, the giant leap that was The Nigerian Giant, versus The Monster Of All Monsters, how Braun's words after brought out emotion, why the future of Austin Theory Is still bright, and more.
YOUNG ROCK AUDIENCE'S BIG DROP, WHERE'S RANDY ORTON, MARIA MANIC AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Whatever happened to Maria Manic from Ring of Honor? She just disappeared!. I haven't heard of Manic performing since she last appeared in ROH in a Battle Royal. No idea if there was an injury issue or she moved on from pro wrestling.
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
*Full Gear Eliminator Tournament Match: Rush vs. Bandido. *Full Gear Eliminator Tournament Match: Dante Martin vs. Brian Cage. *Jungle Boy has a challenge for Luchasaurus. *Nyla Rose vs. Kayla Sparx. *AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Lee Johnson with The Factory.
