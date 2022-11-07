Read full article on original website
WWE CELEBRATES MONTREAL SCREWJOB, FLAIR ON HIS COMIC BOOK AND MORE
WWE Shop has a new line of ugly holiday sweaters featuring designs for Undertaker, Steve Austin, John Cena, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. There is also a new merchandise commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Montréal Screwjob at Survivor Series 1997. Ric Flair on HIS COMIC BOOK.
LACEY EVANS RETURNING TO WWE TV FRIDAY, NEW MATCH SET FOR SMACKDOWN
Lacey Evans, who hasn't been seen on WWE programming of late, will officially return on tomorrow's episode of Friday Night Smackdown from Indianapolis. Evans will be part of a Six Pack Challenge with the winner earning a shot at WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, also featuring Xia Ki vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sonya Deville vs. Shotzi.
LASHLEY & ELIAS TALK, 20 GREATEST SETH MOMENTS AND MORE
Scheduled for tomorrow's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock and the WWE Network:. *Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley vs. Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend. *Javier Bernal vs. Ikemen Jiro. *Odyssey Jones, Malik Blade, and Edris Enofe vs. Xyon Quinn, Bronco Nima, and Lucien Price.
WWE INTENDS ON GETTING UCEY FOR AWHILE
WWE filed trademarks related to the term "Ucey" on 11/5. "Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment."
NIKKI & BRIE BELLA TAPING PODCAST LIVE THIS THURSDAY IN PHOENIX
WWE Hall of Famers Nikkie and Brie Bella will be doing a live taping of their podcast this Thursday 11/10 in Phoenix, Arizona at CB Live. Sisters, mothers, WWE Hall of Fame Inductees, TV personalities, best-selling authors, and entrepreneurs. Nikki and Brie Bella pick up the mics to give you...
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS from Boston, MA at the Agganis Center:. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed & IWGP, AAA, ROH Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland & The Gunn Club. *AEW Full Gear Eliminator Tournament: Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page. *Best Two...
WWE MAIN EVENT REPORT
Your announcers are Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton. Wendy Choo is in the Goldman Box and she is sipping her drink and she stretches, but says nothing. Wendy waves to Tamina and then she avoids Tamina and yawns. Wendy with a narcolepsy waist lock and Tamina sends her to the mat and Wendy lays down. Tamina misses a boot. Wendy goes for a drop toe hold but Tamina does not go down. Tamina with a punch and a biel. Wendy takes her pillow and takes a nap. Tamina pulls Wendy into the center of the ring and Wendy tells Tamina to be quiet. Tamina misses an elbow drop. Wendy tosses her pillow at Tamina and then punches and kicks her. Wendy with a Yakuza kick but Tamina with a power slam for a near fall. Tamina goes up top and Wendy rolls away. Tamina goes to a different turnbuckle and Wendy rolls away. Wendy with an inside cradle for a near fall. Tamina with a boot to Wendy and a slam. Tamina with a reverse chin lock. Wendy with elbows and Tamina pulls Wendy to the mat. Tamina with a rear chin lock. Wendy with elbows to escape but Tamina with a waist lock. Wendy escapes and punches Tamina and kicks her. Wendy with clotheslines and Tamina drops to a knee. Wendy with a kick.
IS ROH CHAMPION CHRIS JERICHO COMPETING ON 'THE MASKED SINGER'? YOU DECIDE
A number of readers sent the following video of last night's edition of FOX's The Masked Singer, which they have theorized is Ring of Honor Champion Chrisn Jericho. You can listen for yourself below:. Whether FOX could utilize a non-WWE performer on one of their series should be brought into...
ETHAN PAGE HACKED, DUDLEYS REUNITE AND MORE
FOX Sports' Rob Stone, who was a former WWE 24/7 champion, tweeted:
AN ELITE RETURN ON AEW DYNAMITE TONIGHT?
There has been chatter and some hints today that The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega will return on tonight's AEW Dynamite to set the stage for their involvement on the 11/19 Full Gear PPV. After several weeks of videos teasing their imminent return, the timing for an appearance tonight makes...
VIDEO: TONIGHT'S TREMENOUS MJF PROMO ON AEW DYNAMITE
Tonight's AEW Dynamite featured a tremendous pre-taped promo from MJF. You can see it below:
TABLES MATCH, TITLE MATCHES & MORE ADDED: UPDATED IMPACT WRESTLING OVER DRIVE PPV LINEUP
Impact Wrestling will present their next PPV, Over Drive 2022 next Friday 11/18, live from Louisville, Kentucky on Impact+ and FITE.TV, featuring:. *Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander vs. Frankie Kazarian. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Rhino and Heath Miller vs. Brian Myers & Matt Cardona. *Bully Ray vs. Moose -...
'YOUNG ROCK' PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT ON NBC
"Miami, 1997: As Dwayne recovers from an injury, he makes a life-changing decision; upon returning to the WWF, Dwayne takes a major risk on the mic and with his character; in 2033, President Taft turns to Dwayne for help in a crisis."
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
*Full Gear Eliminator Tournament Match: Rush vs. Bandido. *Full Gear Eliminator Tournament Match: Dante Martin vs. Brian Cage. *Jungle Boy has a challenge for Luchasaurus. *Nyla Rose vs. Kayla Sparx. *AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Lee Johnson with The Factory.
SPOILER ON NEW AEW FULL GEAR MATCH
Jungle Boy vs. Luchasaurus in a Steel Cage match will be officially announced for AEW Full Gear this Friday on AEW Rampage.
WWE NXT LEVEL UP LINEUP FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock and the WWE Network:. *Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley vs. Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend. *Javier Bernal vs. Ikemen Jiro. *Odyssey Jones & Malik Blade & Edris Enofe vs. Xyon Quinn & Bronco Nima & Lucien Price.
OPENING TONIGHT'S IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS IS...
Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry will open tonight's edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, PWInsider.com has confirmed.
UPDATED MLW FUSION LINEUP FOR TOMORROW
The updated lineup for tomorrow's edition of MLW Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Arez vs. La Estrella vs. Lince Dorada. *Jacob Fatu vs. Real 1 (NZO) *Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreres. *An update on MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone. *Richard Holliday and Alicia Atout to...
MLW FUSION TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of MLW Fusion, streaming on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Arez vs. La Estrella vs. Lince Dorada. *Jacob Fatu vs. Real 1 (NZO) *Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreres. *An update on MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone. *Richard Holliday and Alicia Atout to appear.
WHAT HAPPENED AFTER AEW DYNAMITE WENT OFF THE AIR
After AEW Dynamite went off the air, Bryan Danielson offered his hand to Sammy Guevara, but Sammy flipped him the bird. Danielson took the mic and told everyone to tune into Full Gear if they really want to see him kick Sammy's "f***ing head" in. AEW President Tony Khan came...
