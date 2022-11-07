Read full article on original website
Hurricane Warning Issued For East Central Florida, Tornadoes Possible
MELBOURNE, Florida – A Hurricane Warning has been issued for most of the coast of Florida by the National Hurricane Center Public Advisory at 4 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, due to the presence of Tropical Storm Nicole which is forecast to become a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall on the Florida peninsula.
Over 9,000 FPL Customers Without Power In Florida
BOCA RATON, Florida – Florida Power & Light is reporting that over 9,000 customers are without power across the Sunshine State as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches the east coast of Florida as of 4 p.m. The Florida counties in South Florida with the most amount of power outages are...
Florida Woman Wins $1 Million Sctratch-Off Sold At Publix
SARASOTA, Florida — The Florida Lottery announced that Mary Vitullo, 63, of Sarasota, claimed a $1 million top prize from the 50X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The Sarasota County woman chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Vitullo purchased...
