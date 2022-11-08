ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Weinstein accuser takes stand in LA after New York testimony

By Andrew Dalton
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3es6VJ_0j290Bpn00

The New York trial of Harvey Weinstein and its California sequel had a rare crossover Monday as the only accuser of the former movie magnate to testify at both took the stand in Los Angeles and said he sexually assaulted her in a Beverly Hills hotel bathroom in 2013 while she repeatedly told him “no.”

Lauren Young said she was paralyzed by fear when Harvey Weinstein blocked her from leaving the bathroom, masturbated in front of her and groped her breasts.

“I was scared of Harvey Weinstein — that he would hurt me, or send someone to hurt me, or ruin my career, or make my life hell,” Young told the court.

When Young testified in New York in February of 2020, she was not one of the accusers whose stories would lead to Weinstein's conviction for rape and sexual assault and a 23-year prison sentence. But prosecutors called on her to testify to help establish a pattern of Weinstein preying on women.

In Los Angeles, Weinstein is charged with sexual battery by restraint for the same allegations.

She said Monday that in early 2013, she was a model who was aspiring to be an actress and screenwriter, and through Weinstein's assistant, who had become a friend, she set up a meeting with him at the Montage Hotel on the night of Feb. 19, 2013, about a script she was working on.

Young testified that Weinstein was distracted and uninterested during the meeting, suggesting instead that she might be a reality television host on a show like “America's Next Top Model,” which his company helped produce.

Weinstein soon said he had to get ready to go present an award to director Quentin Tarantino at the Los Angeles Italia Film Festival, and she should accompany him to his room to continue the talk.

Young said Weinstein led her into the room and then the bathroom, and his assistant shut the door behind them and left them alone.

She said she was stunned as he quickly took his clothes off and got briefly in the shower, then stepped out and blocked her from leaving when she went for the door.

“I was disgusted," she said. "I had never seen a big guy like that naked. I actually laughed nervously."

She said she backed up against a sink and turned away from him. He then unzipped her dress and groped her with one hand as he masturbated with the other.

“I was really grossed out by his body and the look he was giving me," Young said. "I was wondering how do I get out of here safe, what am I going to do?"

She said she told him “no" repeatedly. When he finished, she left the hotel and never saw him again.

Like all of the women Weinstein is charged with sexually assaulting as the trial, Young is going by Jane Doe in court. The Associated Press typically does not publish the names of people alleging sexual assault unless they give their consent, as Young has done through her lawyer.

Young’s testimony closely hewed to her account during the New York trial. But during cross-examination, Weinstein's attorney Alan Jackson pointed out that it differed in many respects from her early accounts to police starting in 2018, when she called a hotline set up for reports about Weinstein after the #MeToo movement exploded.

Young initially told detectives that the assault had taken place a year earlier, days after she had been at a dinner with Weinstein at a Beverly Hills restaurant. Jackson pointed out that she was saying the same as recently as 2020.

“I was sure that I was sexually assaulted," Young said.

“That wasn’t my question,” the lawyer replied. “I’m asking about the time. Something that would stick in your mind.”

Jackson also brought up her previous confusion about the site of the assault in early interviews with authorities.

“As you told your story the first three times, you had no idea what hotel this even took place at," Jackson said. “You didn’t even mention the Montage.”

"I had pushed it out of my memory," Young said.

She acknowledged she didn't know the hotel was the Montage, now known as the Maybourne, until a police detective suggested it might be and she went to look at it.

According to allegations in an indictment and court testimony, the assault of Young came the day after Weinstein raped an Italian model at a different hotel during the run-up to that year's Academy Awards, where Weinstein was annually a major player.

Weinstein, 70, has pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of rape and sexual assault involving five women, and he has repeatedly denied that he engaged in any sex that wasn't consensual.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

___

For more on the Harvey Weinstein trial, visit https://apnews.com/hub/harvey-weinstein.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Alec Baldwin sues to 'clear his name' in movie set killing

Saying he wants to clear his name, Alec Baldwin on Friday sued people involved in handling and supplying the loaded gun that he was using when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a 2021 filming accident in New Mexico. Baldwin filed a cross-complaint in Superior Court in Los Angeles alleging negligence against some of the people sued by a script supervisor, Mamie Mitchell. Among other things, it seeks a share of any damages that Mitchell may win from the people Baldwin names and asks that they pay for any damages assessed against him.Mitchell was standing behind Hutchins, who...
SANTA FE, NM
The Independent

They were close friends and nurses together. Then, she found out he murdered 29 patients

When Amy Loughren told her friend Charles Cullen she knew what he had done, she watched him change into someone she didn’t recognize. The two were having lunch at a restaurant in New Jersey. They were nurses, and close friends.But that day, Loughren had a specific mission in mind. She had received word from two detectives that Cullen was suspected of having intentionally killed multiple patients. Unbeknownst to Cullen, she was wearing a wire. And she was here to help bring her friend to justice.“When I told him I knew he had done those things, I watched him sit up,”...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Transgender influencer Nikita Dragun placed in men’s jail after arrest: ‘Extremely disturbing and dangerous’

Transgender beauty influencer Nikita Dragun was released from a Miami jail on Wednesday after she was temporarily held in a men’s unit.Dragun, 26, was arrested at The Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach on Monday after she was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and felony battery of a law enforcement officer, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by USA TODAY.Hotel security staff were reportedly called to Dragun’s hotel room where loud music was playing. Police records show the transgender YouTuber was “causing a disturbance for a long period of time” and was walking around the hotel pool “unclothed”. After she...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
The Independent

Kim Cattrall says overturning of Roe v Wade was a ‘devastating blow for women’

Kim Cattrall has described the US Supreme court’s overturning of Roe v Wade as a “devastating blow” for women.The Sex and the City star was honoured with the Screen Icon prize at Glamour’s Women of the Year awards in London on Tuesday (8 November).Cattrall arrived on the red carpet wearing a black strapless mini dress with silver detailing from David Koma.Speaking to reporters on the red carpet, the actor was asked about the “one thing” she would like to improve for women.Commenting on the landmark decision in the US earlier this year, which struck down constitutional rights to abortion...
The Independent

Alec Baldwin files lawsuit to ‘clear his name’ in fatal Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin has sued three crew members of the movie Rust over the fatal on-set shooting which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin’s lawsuit was filed on Friday (11 November) at the Los Angeles Superior Court as a cross-complaint arising from a previous suit filed by the film’s script supervisor Mamie Mitchell. The new filing placed the responsibility for the tragic shooting on the film’s armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, first assistant director David Halls, and prop master Sarah Zachry, as well as weapons supplier Seth Kenney and his company PDQ Arm & Prop. Baldwin alleged that Gutierrez-Reed “failed to check the...
SANTA FE, NM
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez pays tribute to husband Ben Affleck with sweet accessory

Jennifer Lopez recently wore a custom accessory paying tribute to her love story with Ben Affleck. In a picture posted to Instagram on Friday (11 November), Lopez can be seen wearing a nameplate necklace that spells out “Jennifer & Ben” in cursive script. In the post, the Hustlers star is pictured wearing two different outfits. The first is an ivory ensemble, complete with a plunging Halston gown and fur coat. In addition to her customised “Betty pendant” from Jennifer Zeuner, Lopez, 53, accessorised the look with white and yellow diamond dangle earrings, and an EF Collection pavé hummingbird necklace....
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

915K+
Followers
300K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy