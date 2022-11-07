Falcons open as 2.5-point favorites over Panthers in Week 10

The Atlanta Falcons (4-5) and Carolina Panthers (2-7) will face off on Thursday night for the second time in less than two weeks. When these two NFC South rivals last played in Week 8, the Falcons needed eight minutes of overtime to pull out a 37-34 win.

Both teams lost in Week 9, but Atlanta’s loss was much easier to stomach as the Bengals absolutely dismantled the Panthers on Sunday. The oddsmakers are giving the Falcons the early advantage for Thursday’s game in Carolina.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, Atlanta is a 2.5-point favorite going into Week 10. For reference, the last time a game between these two teams was decided by two or less points was in 2014.

The Panthers activated QB Sam Darnold on Monday, but the team is going with PJ Walker again in Week 10. Walker threw for 317 passing yards, one touchdown and an interception back in Week 8. The Falcons have ruled out offensive lineman Matt Hennessy for Thursday’s game.