Kentucky State

wymt.com

Kentucky elects first transgender public official

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday night, Rebecca Blankenship made history in Kentucky. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea community school board. She became the first openly transgender person to win an election as a public official. “I’m glad that by consequence that children LGBT children and questioning children...
BEREA, KY
WHAS11

First woman's statue unveiled at Kentucky State Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. — History was made in Frankfort on Thursday as the first permanent monument of a woman was unveiled in the Kentucky State Capitol. Nettie Depp was an educator and teacher advocate in the early 1900s. She was elected as the superintendent of Barren County Schools in 1913, seven years before women had the right to vote.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Lawmakers briefed on Election Day issues

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Some Kentucky lawmakers had some harsh words for state elections officials during a legislative panel meeting Thursday. Lawmakers say that it is not acceptable that some voters had to wait in extremely long lines on Election Day. Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams says he’s proposing...
FRANKFORT, KY
wdrb.com

Coin flip needed to declare winner in more than one Kentucky political race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coin flip was needed to declare a winner in more than one Kentucky race left in limbo after Tuesday's election. In Breckinridge County, the Fourth District Magistrate race was a tie. Democrat David Albright and Ronnie Robinson each received 572 votes. State law dictates the such races be decided by lots.
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

3 Kentucky Republicans win re-election to Congress

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Three Kentucky Republicans have easily won reelection to Congress, including the longest-serving member of the U.S. House. Andy Barr, James Comer and Harold “Hal” Rogers, who was elected to a 22nd consecutive term, won their districts in Tuesday’s election. Meanwhile, the retirement of...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

A coin toss decided this northern Kentucky town's next mayor

PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. — A northern Kentucky town is getting attention for its mayoral race. The election took place in the City of Butler and resulted in a tied number of votes. And by state law, a coin toss decided the next mayor. In the race, Mason Taylor challenged...
BUTLER, KY
WLKY.com

Election results: 2022 midterm elections in Kentucky and Indiana

Tuesday was Election Day for the November midterms. Several major races in Kentucky and Indiana were decided by voters: from Louisville's next mayor to a highly-contested U.S. Senate seat to controversial amendments. Here's how things shaped up in both states:. Mobile users: Click here to view results. Louisville mayor: Craig...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Burney Jenkins makes history as first Black man elected to Georgetown mayor

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown’s Mayor-elect Burney Jenkins is making history as the first black man to ever hold the position. “I don’t really look at it that way. The way I look is I am a role model for all because Black, white, it doesn’t matter. My job as mayor is to be a representative for all the citizens of Georgetown, no matter what,” says Jenkins. “People first in all decisions every day.”
GEORGETOWN, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Both Constitutional Amendments fail; voters retain governor’s call of special sessions, affirm choice

Statewide results — with some 85% of votes reported just after midnight — indicate that voters have rejected both Constitutional Amendments on the ballot. This means that Constitutional Amendment #1 was defeated. It would have amended the state Constitution to allow the General Assembly to call itself into special session. Currently, only the governor can call a special legislative session, and that it the way it will remain. The measure also would have changed the effective date of new laws.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Eastern Kentuckians take to the polls on Election Day

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Floyd County voter Bonnie Shepherd said she and her family always vote. ”I got nine children, 33 grandchildren that can vote,” she said. Voters decided on local races like judge-executive and jailer. They also voted on amendments one and two. Amendment One focuses on the general...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Amendment 2 on abortion rights in Kentucky: Watch live results

Controversial Amendment 2, a measure to change Kentucky's constitution in regard to abortion, remains in limbo Tuesday night. The amendment would change language in the state constitution to make it clear that neither abortion nor government funding for the procedure would be a right. Currently, there is a near total...
KENTUCKY STATE

