wymt.com
Floyd Countian retains representative seat as sole Eastern Kentucky Democrat
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Following Tuesday’s election, Eastern Kentucky saw a lot of changes, one of which is the dwindling number of Democrats in the House of Representatives. “The last election cycle I was the only Democrat who survived the election east of I-75 and this election cycle it’s...
wymt.com
Kentucky elects first transgender public official
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday night, Rebecca Blankenship made history in Kentucky. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea community school board. She became the first openly transgender person to win an election as a public official. “I’m glad that by consequence that children LGBT children and questioning children...
First woman's statue unveiled at Kentucky State Capitol
FRANKFORT, Ky. — History was made in Frankfort on Thursday as the first permanent monument of a woman was unveiled in the Kentucky State Capitol. Nettie Depp was an educator and teacher advocate in the early 1900s. She was elected as the superintendent of Barren County Schools in 1913, seven years before women had the right to vote.
wymt.com
Lawmakers briefed on Election Day issues
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Some Kentucky lawmakers had some harsh words for state elections officials during a legislative panel meeting Thursday. Lawmakers say that it is not acceptable that some voters had to wait in extremely long lines on Election Day. Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams says he’s proposing...
wymt.com
Meet Logan Sizemore: Kentucky’s youngest person elected to office
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 16-year-old Logan Sizemore is just like any other teenager. He is a sophomore at Leslie County High School. Unlike many teenagers, he was elected to office on Tuesday as a Leslie County Soil and Water Conservation Officer. ”[It’s] an officer trying to keep in check...
wdrb.com
Coin flip needed to declare winner in more than one Kentucky political race
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coin flip was needed to declare a winner in more than one Kentucky race left in limbo after Tuesday's election. In Breckinridge County, the Fourth District Magistrate race was a tie. Democrat David Albright and Ronnie Robinson each received 572 votes. State law dictates the such races be decided by lots.
KFVS12
3 Kentucky Republicans win re-election to Congress
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Three Kentucky Republicans have easily won reelection to Congress, including the longest-serving member of the U.S. House. Andy Barr, James Comer and Harold “Hal” Rogers, who was elected to a 22nd consecutive term, won their districts in Tuesday’s election. Meanwhile, the retirement of...
spectrumnews1.com
A coin toss decided this northern Kentucky town's next mayor
PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. — A northern Kentucky town is getting attention for its mayoral race. The election took place in the City of Butler and resulted in a tied number of votes. And by state law, a coin toss decided the next mayor. In the race, Mason Taylor challenged...
WLKY.com
Election results: 2022 midterm elections in Kentucky and Indiana
Tuesday was Election Day for the November midterms. Several major races in Kentucky and Indiana were decided by voters: from Louisville's next mayor to a highly-contested U.S. Senate seat to controversial amendments. Here's how things shaped up in both states:. Mobile users: Click here to view results. Louisville mayor: Craig...
WTVQ
Burney Jenkins makes history as first Black man elected to Georgetown mayor
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown’s Mayor-elect Burney Jenkins is making history as the first black man to ever hold the position. “I don’t really look at it that way. The way I look is I am a role model for all because Black, white, it doesn’t matter. My job as mayor is to be a representative for all the citizens of Georgetown, no matter what,” says Jenkins. “People first in all decisions every day.”
WHAS 11
'It is absolutely medicine for me': Mothers call on Kentucky lawmakers to pass medical marijuana for their children
RINEYVILLE, Ky. — A green wave has been rolling through the country. In fact, several states for Tuesday’s midterm elections had public referendums on marijuana on their ballots. Only 13 states remain without any form of legalized marijuana, and Kentucky and Indiana are two of them. That, despite...
Both Constitutional Amendments fail; voters retain governor’s call of special sessions, affirm choice
Statewide results — with some 85% of votes reported just after midnight — indicate that voters have rejected both Constitutional Amendments on the ballot. This means that Constitutional Amendment #1 was defeated. It would have amended the state Constitution to allow the General Assembly to call itself into special session. Currently, only the governor can call a special legislative session, and that it the way it will remain. The measure also would have changed the effective date of new laws.
owensborodiocese.org
Roman Catholic Bishops of Kentucky statement on rejection of Amendment 2 by Kentucky voters
The Roman Catholic Bishops of Kentucky have issued the following statement in response to the rejection of Amendment 2 by Kentucky voters. We are disappointed by the rejection of Amendment 2 by Kentucky voters. This is not the end of the debate or of the need to work diligently to increase respect for the dignity of each and every human life.
WHAS 11
Live Kentucky election results: Track key races county-by-county
See a breakdown of Kentucky's votes and track key races and issues on the ballot as results come in. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the 2022 Kentucky Midterm Election. REWATCH OUR LIVE COVERAGE:. Download the WHAS11 News app to receive election alerts as the...
wymt.com
Kentuckians vote against allowing legislators to call themselves into special session
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Kentucky voters have no to a constitutional amendment that would have allowed legislators to call themselves into a special session. Kentucky is one of 14 states in which only the governor can call a special session. The governor also dictates what’s on the agenda of the special session when it’s called.
WHAS 11
FOCUS | Medical marijuana movement in Kentucky
Kentucky and Indiana remain two of 13 states left without legal medical marijuana. This despite at least 90 percent of Kentuckians, by some polls, in favor of it.
wymt.com
Eastern Kentuckians take to the polls on Election Day
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Floyd County voter Bonnie Shepherd said she and her family always vote. ”I got nine children, 33 grandchildren that can vote,” she said. Voters decided on local races like judge-executive and jailer. They also voted on amendments one and two. Amendment One focuses on the general...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentuckians vote down lengthy ballot measure that would give more power to legislature
KENTUCKY — Voters of Kentucky appeared to reject a ballot amendment that would have empowered lawmakers to call themselves into special sessions on their own volition. Kentucky voters rejected a ballot measure that would have given more powers to the Republican-dominated legislature. The majority of voters chose "no" on...
wymt.com
Scattered election complaints coming into the Kentucky attorney generals office
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - With election day a little more than half in, some Kentucky counties have started reporting complaints to the Attorney General’s office. As of early Tuesday, 93 pre-election day complaints and 101 election-day complaints had been called into the election fraud hotline. You can find a...
WLKY.com
Amendment 2 on abortion rights in Kentucky: Watch live results
Controversial Amendment 2, a measure to change Kentucky's constitution in regard to abortion, remains in limbo Tuesday night. The amendment would change language in the state constitution to make it clear that neither abortion nor government funding for the procedure would be a right. Currently, there is a near total...
