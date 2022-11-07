‘Pickled’ Teams Announced: Emma Watson, Sugar Ray Leonard, Daniel Dae Kim, Phil Keoghan, and More

Read full article on original website
Related
Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)
Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
Legendary Country Music Star Dies
Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
worldboxingnews.net
Sylvester Stallone ‘almost beaten to death’ by heavyweight boxer
Sylvester Stallone revealed that heavyweight puncher Earnie Shavers gave him a beatdown when the pair sparred in the 1970s. Shavers, who died in September, had one of the biggest punches in the entire sport. George Foreman famously rated Shavers as the hardest-hitting top-division operator of all time. Hollywood legend Stallone...
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Emme Rylan Shares an Exciting Status Update: ‘I’m Overjoyed’
“The last few insane years have moved behind me.”. Everyone in Port Charles knows that Lulu is still in a coma at a special care facility but her portrayer Emme Rylan has been out and about these days. In fact, the former General Hospital actress recently admitted, “I’m going to try now to dress myself so that I can leave the house.”
Millie Bobby Brown Shared What It's Really Like Kissing Her "Stranger Things" Costar Finn Wolfhard
I'm howling laughing at this interview, OMG.
Matthew McConaughey, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and more stars share messages of ‘gratitude’ on Veterans Day
On Veterans Day, stars in Hollywood, like Mark Wahlberg, are taking to social media to honor the brave men and women who have served.
Albany Herald
Nick Cannon is set to welcome his 12th child
If Hollywood is looking for someone to cast in another version of "Cheaper by the Dozen," Nick Cannon would now seem the natural lead. The host of the show "The Masked Singer" continues to embrace fatherhood, this time with Abby De La Rosa, who has confirmed that she will welcome her third child with Cannon.
Morgan Wallen Teases Funny And Scathing New Breakup Song, “Hope That’s True”
Morgan Wallen’s teasing more new stuff over on Instagram. Just last week, he posted a demo of a song called “Me + All Your Reasons,” and now, he’s back with a clip of another new tune called “Hope That’s True.” He previously said he’s been in “album grind mode” since his extensive Dangerous tour wrapped up recently, so it’s no secret that we likely have new music from the Tennessee native on the horizon for 2023. “Hope That’s True” is a […] The post Morgan Wallen Teases Funny And Scathing New Breakup Song, “Hope That’s True” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Albany Herald
Sylvester Stallone tries to rewind the clock in Paramount's 'Tulsa King'
Building on the success of "Yellowstone," Paramount+ and producer Taylor Sheridan have seemingly seized on a streaming strategy built around casting veteran movie stars, an available commodity in an industry known for ageism. Enter "Tulsa King," a slim vehicle for Sylvester Stallone that's a little too overtly designed as a mobster fish out of water.
Albany Herald
Will HBO Max Have a ‘Harry Potter’ Series?
In a recent interview with Variety, HBO Max head of originals Sarah Aubrey discussed many shows on the horizon and in the rumor mill for the network. There has been gossip about a potential Harry Potter series in the works for two years now, but nothing has ever been confirmed.
Albany Herald
Kevin Conroy Dies: Voice of Batman Was 66
Kevin Conroy, who was best known for voicing Batman, has died at the age of 66 after battling cancer. “Kevin was perfection,” said Mark Hamill, who voiced the Joker playing opposite Conroy’s Batman, in a statement. “He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him — his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated.”
Albany Herald
‘The Calling’ EPs on How Peacock Cop Show Is Different
The Calling aims to be a different kind of cop show. Not just in the sense that it has season-long narrative arcs as opposed to the one-and-done episodes of crime procedurals, but also in the way its main character, Avi (Jeff Wilbusch) approaches crime. The David E. Kelley-produced drama is streaming now on Peacock. Ahead of the premiere, executive producers Jason Horwitch and Jonathan Shapiro (who also writes for the series) explained how they made The Calling different from other shows in the genre.
Albany Herald
‘NCIS’verse Event Date Set — Who’s Crossing Over? Who’s in Danger? (PHOTO)
For the first time ever, there is going to be a major crossover in the NCIS franchise — and it’s going to put members of all three teams in danger!. NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, and NCIS: Los Angeles will be uniting for one personal, high-stakes case in a three-hour Monday, January 2 crossover event on CBS, and that requires some shuffling of the schedule. It all kicks off with NCIS at 8/7c, followed by Hawai’i at 9/8c, then LA at 10/9c. (The first two shows both move up an hour, while LA moves from its usual Sunday night time slot.) Check out the photo above to see cast members from all three shows together on the set of NCIS‘ lab.
18 Spin-Off Shows People Say Are Better Than The Original TV Series (But You Might Disagree)
" Young Sheldon is 100 times better than The Big Bang Theory. It’s funnier and has more heart, and it doesn’t rely on negative or one-dimensional stereotypes."
Comments / 0