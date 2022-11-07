ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Allrecipes.com

Wendy's Is Launching Its First Ever Holiday-Flavored Frosty This Year

It's the most wonderful time of the year at Wendy's because the fast food restaurant announced it will be adding its first-ever holiday Frosty to the menu this year. The peppermint Frosty will make its menu debut alongside the classic chocolate Frosty starting November 15. It will be available for a limited time only through the holiday season.
Thrillist

Lay's Has a New Sweet & Salty Holiday Snack That Sounds Delicious

You know how after you've eaten too many holiday sweets, you need something salty to break up the monotony of it? Well, this year, you can get your sweet and salty tastes in a single bite courtesy of Lay's Sweet & Salty Dipped Clusters, which are now available for the 2022 Holiday season, according to Brand Eating.
Allrecipes.com

We Tried and Ranked Salt & Straw's Five-Course Thanksgiving Dinner Ice Creams

Do you love Thanksgiving so much that you'd like to enjoy your favorite Turkey Day staples in ice cream form? Well, that's an option at Salt & Straw. For the second year in a row, the Portland-based ice cream company is selling a five-course Thanksgiving meal in the form of ice cream. The unique menu features all the savory and sweet foods you'd expect to see on the Thanksgiving table—including turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie.
Allrecipes.com

Red Wine Vinaigrette

Combine olive oil, red wine vinegar, maple syrup, Dijon mustard, shallot, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper in a jar with a lid. Shake to combine until mixture is emulsified, about 20 seconds. Adjust salt and pepper, if needed. Cook's Tip:. When removing from fridge, let sit at room temperature for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy