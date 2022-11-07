Read full article on original website
Oil Falls on Demand Fears as Covid Cases Rise in China
Oil fell as China’s renewed commitment to strict Covid-19 policies overshadowed a global market backdrop of shrinking fuel inventories. West Texas Intermediate fell 3.1% to settle below $89 barrel, while Brent futures traded below $96 barrel. The week started on a sour note as China reaffirmed its commitment to its Covid Zero strategy, which includes demand-sapping movement curbs and lockdowns.
China Replaces Alaskan Expensive Crude With Russian Oil
China’s passion for Alaskan oil appears to be over as the country turns to Russia. Surging Chinese energy demand amid Covid lockdowns on the US West Coast prompted Alaskan oil exporters to ship more crude than any time in two-decades, and nearly all of it went to the East Asian country. So far this year, shipments have almost dried up entirely. Just a single cargo sailed aboard the Seaways Sabine to China in March, according to Vortexa Data.
Oil Falls as US Stockpiles Rise and China Cases Grow
Oil declined as US crude inventories rose while China struggles to contain rising Covid cases. West Texas Intermediate lost 3.5% to settle near $86 a barrel. US crude stockpiles rose 3.93 million barrels, climbing to the highest since July 2021, according to government data. Meanwhile, swelling virus outbreaks in China show the strain its Covid Zero strategy is facing, with cases in Beijing hitting the highest in more than five months.
Oil Rises in Choppy Session Amid Inflation Slowdown
Oil rose in a volatile session as broader market rally overtook earlier concerns over China’s Covid Zero policy weighing on their demand outlook. West Texas Intermediate settled above $86 a barrel after a choppy session in which futures traded in a $3 range. Dour sentiment over China’s commitment to its Covid Zero policy vied with optimism that slower-than-expected inflation means the Federal Reserve may be able to temper aggressive rate hikes.
US Cuts Oil Output Forecast Again As Shale Slows Down
The US slashed its 2023 oil production forecast meaning that world crude markets can't rely on US shale fields to ramp up supply quickly enough. — The US slashed its forecast for 2023 oil production in the latest sign that world crude markets can’t rely on American shale fields to ramp up supply quickly enough to reduce high energy prices over the next year.
US Finds Others Aligned Against It In Saudi-Sparked Oil Row
US President Joe Biden accused Saudi Arabia of siding with Russia over oil and will look to show its influence at the G20 summit in Bali. — When US President Joe Biden accused Saudi Arabia of siding with Russia over oil, Riyadh cast itself as an emerging power that stands up to Washington and looks after its own interests - and that’s been winning cheerleaders.
Corporate Renewable Procurement Sets Record In Asia Pacific
Corporations in Asia Pacific are set to contract a record 7 GW of renewable capacity in 2022, Wood Mackenzie said. — Corporations in Asia Pacific are set to contract a record 7 GW of renewable capacity in 2022. That’s an 80% increase on 2021 as markets emerge from pandemic-related disruptions. Demand is largely driven by ambitious decarbonization targets in the region – and market forces are aligning to make corporate renewable power purchase agreements (PPAs) increasingly attractive.
Saudi Oil Chief Says OPEC+ Will Stay Cautious on Production
Saudi Arabia's energy minister said OPEC+ will remain cautious on oil production, weeks after the group angered the US by lowering output. — Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said OPEC+ will remain cautious on oil production, weeks after the group angered the US by lowering output. The 23-nation alliance,...
Port Of Aberdeen Gets Government Net Zero Funding
Port of Aberdeen has been awarded more than £200,000 from the UK Government to accelerate the port's drive to Net Zero by 2040. — Port of Aberdeen has been awarded more than £200,000 from the UK Government to accelerate the port’s drive to Net Zero by 2040.
Eni Starts Up Production From Oil Field Onshore Algeria
Eni announces the start-up of an oil field in the Zemlet el Arbi concession in the Berkine North Basin onshore Algeria. Italian oil company Eni announces the start-up of the HDLE/HDLS oil field, in Zemlet el Arbi concession in the Berkine North Basin, onshore Algeria, only six months after its discovery in March.
Climate Projections Point To Dangerous 2.7C Rise By 2100
Climate Action Tracker said in a report that the world will heat up by an average of 2.7C by 2100 that's very, very deep into the danger zone. — The research partnership Climate Action Tracker on Thursday released its latest projections of how greenhouse gas emissions may dangerously raise the global average temperature. The result is similar to last year’s — a troubling 2.7C increase above pre-industrial levels if policies don’t improve — but a different point of comparison adds a new dimension to the finding.
US Joins Global Offshore Wind Alliance At COP27
The US is one of nine countries that joined the Global Offshore Wind Alliance at the COP27 summit in Egypt. — Apart from the US, COP27 has seen eight more new countries including Belgium, Colombia, Germany, Ireland, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, and the UK join the Global Offshore Wind Alliance (GOWA), pledging to a rapid ramp-up of offshore wind to tackle the climate and energy security crises.
Sparrows Makes Expert Hiring For APAC, Australasia Region
Sparrows has appointed David Moore as the new Regional Cranes and Lifting Subject Matter Expert in Asia Pacific and Australasia. — Engineering and maintenance services specialist for the global energy and industrial sectors Sparrows has appointed David Moore as the new Regional Cranes and Lifting Subject Matter Expert in Asia Pacific and Australasia.
Equinor Pushes Back Wisting Investment Decision
Equinor has decided to postpone the investment decision for the Wisting project scheduled for December 2022. — Norwegian oil major Equinor has decided to postpone the investment decision for the Wisting project scheduled for December 2022. Equinor said that the maturation of the project continues, aiming for an investment...
Indonesian Government Approves Updated Mako PoD
The Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has approved Coro Energy's updated Plan of Development for the Mako Gas Project in the Duyung PSC. — Coro Energy and Duyung PSC partners have received approval for the updated Plan of Development for the Mako Gas project, marking an important milestone in the project’s development.
Energy In Crosshairs Of UK Chancellor Plan To Fix Fiscal Hole
UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will announce a major economic package on Nov. 17 as he tries to stabilize public finance. — UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will announce a major economic package on Nov. 17 as he tries to stabilize public finances and recover credibility lost in the turmoil of Liz Truss’s ill-fated administration.
Germany And India Get In Tussle Over Canceled LNG Cargoes
A commercial spat over natural gas has escalated to a diplomatic tussle between Berlin and New Delhi as Europe's energy crunch takes a growing toll on the developing world. — A commercial spat over natural gas has escalated to a diplomatic tussle between Berlin and New Delhi as Europe’s energy crunch takes a growing toll on the developing world.
EV Battery Anode Materials Demand To increase 300% By 2025
As demand for electric vehicles soars the global battery industry is set to attract significant attention and investment. — As demand for electric vehicles (EVs) soars, spurred by government incentives and a push to decarbonize the transportation sector, the global battery industry is set to attract significant attention and investment.
Iberdrola Investing $47B In Energy Transition In 2023-25
Iberdrola will invest over $47 billion during the 2023-2025 period to promote the energy transition, employment, and zero net emissions. Spanish energy firm Iberdrola will invest over $47 billion during the 2023-2025 period to promote the energy transition, employment, and zero net emissions. This was announced by the company in...
Action Plan In Place To Make Clean Tech Accessible Globally
Governments representing 50% of the global GDP have set out a 1-year action plan to help make clean tech cheaper and more accessible everywhere. Governments representing over half of the global GDP have set out a 12-month action plan to help make clean technologies cheaper and more accessible everywhere. Under...
