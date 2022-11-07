Read full article on original website
Where to Watch the South Dakota HS Football Title Games
It's just about time for the Championship games for all classes of South Dakota High School Football. Be sure to tune in as teams from across the State compete to finish atop their respective classes after a hard-fought season. Many are wondering where the games will be broadcast, as not...
Augustana University Best In Nursing
Just how vital is healthcare in South Dakota? Augustana University takes its nursing program seriously and recognizes the overwelling need to provide the best programs for students. And, it comes down to fill the growing gaps in the healthcare industry. Registered Nursing recently honored the Augustana University nursing program for...
Saving Teens’ Lives At Sioux Falls Safety Village Crash Clinic
This is the kind of class I wish they would have had when I was a kid. I would have known a whole lot more about cars if I had taken something like this. It could have prevented some of the numerous annoying issues that have come up!. If you...
$32,000 Sculpture Stolen from Sioux Falls SculptureWalk
One of the jewels of the City of Sioux Falls is the Sioux Falls SculptureWalk. This outdoor museum attracts artists from across the country to showcase their handcrafted work in Sioux Falls. This year's Sioux Falls SculptureWalk features a record 69 sculptures throughout the downtown area. Unfortunately, some Sioux Falls...
South Dakota Elects Its First Out Gay Man to State Legislature
South Dakota is one of four states in the US with no out LGBTQ members of the state legislature. At least it was, until this week. On November 8, 2022, Kameron Nelson was elected to the state house of representatives to represent House District 10. He is the first out LGBTQ man to be elected to South Dakota’s legislature.
Wow! Sioux Falls Has Another Huge Powerball Winner
Lately, winning the lottery seems pretty easy in Sioux Falls. But it doesn't happen everyday. Lucky people just happen to purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is the largest in history at $2.04 billion. This massive amount finally has a winning ticket sold in Altadena, California. However, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to winning the $2 billion prize. Another Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenience store just won a portion of this money.
Help Sioux Falls Canaries’ Adorable Peep Win Mascot Hall of Fame Awards!
He's fuzzy, he's feathery, he's fun, and he spends a lot of time making kids and adults in the Sioux Empire smile along with his best buddy Cagey!. The Sioux Falls Canaries' mini-mascot Peep has been nominated for two Golden Reggy Awards, by the Mascot Hall of Fame. This voting...
Enormous East Side Gas Station Taking Shape
Gas stations on the east side of Sioux Falls were a bit sparse but a new seemingly very large station is beginning to taker shape on 57th and Sycamore. Apparently, Amoco and Get 'n Go said "go big or go home" so the structure is indeed quite large. If early...
Sioux Falls Breakfast Hotspot Offers Free Meal To Veterans Friday
If you're losing track of days this week, this Friday, November 11th is Veteran's Day. We can never say thank you enough to our veterans. They gave up so much and sometimes too hard to find the words to show our appreciation. Luckily, food is always a way to a person's heart.
Veterans Day Free Meals and Deals in the Sioux Falls Area
Today is Veterans Day. A day we set aside each year to commemorate the many men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice by dying in the service of their country. On this day, we also take time to honor all those brave men and women who continue to serve in the Armed Forces helping to keep this country safe and free.
Fabulous Free Downtown Sioux Falls Weekend Fun!
If you've lived in Sioux Falls for a while, but have yet to get downtown and do some exploring, this is the perfect opportunity. Plus you can get in on some really fun and free activities. According to Pigeon 605, the Lloyd Companies are celebrating their 50th Anniversary by paying...
Part of Ninth Street in Sioux Falls To Close Temporarily
An intersection just west of downtown Sioux Falls is closing temporarily. West Ninth Street at South Walts Avenue will close Tuesday (November 8) morning so that crews can perform work on the sanitary sewer. Weather permitting, the intersection should by open again by Friday (November 11). Drivers are being advised...
Sioux Falls Resident Gets FaceTime Call From Aaron Carter
Some people can view celebrities as individuals who are larger than life. For some teenagers in the late 90s and early 2000s, pop singer Aaron Carter could be said to be one of those individuals. The younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter had his own singing career. He...
The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls is Welcoming 3 New Stores in November
The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls is welcoming a new member of its retail family and preparing for the arrival of two more. Jaber Soul Boutique just opened, while AS Revival and Great American Cookie will be opening their doors later in November. Jaber Soul Boutique just opened. They describe...
ABOUT
Mix 97-3 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s, and 90s and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://973kkrc.com/
