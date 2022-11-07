ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augustana University Best In Nursing

Just how vital is healthcare in South Dakota? Augustana University takes its nursing program seriously and recognizes the overwelling need to provide the best programs for students. And, it comes down to fill the growing gaps in the healthcare industry. Registered Nursing recently honored the Augustana University nursing program for...
Wow! Sioux Falls Has Another Huge Powerball Winner

Lately, winning the lottery seems pretty easy in Sioux Falls. But it doesn't happen everyday. Lucky people just happen to purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is the largest in history at $2.04 billion. This massive amount finally has a winning ticket sold in Altadena, California. However, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to winning the $2 billion prize. Another Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenience store just won a portion of this money.
