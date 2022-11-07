Read full article on original website
Related
Native Americans kidnapped white children and raised them as their own
The United States of America has a long and turbulent history in becoming the country it is today. The most disturbing chapter is the conflict with Native Americans and the brutal methods used to resolve it. When the American pioneers began moving into uncharted and treacherous territory, i.e., areas occupied by natives, they understandably faced a push back and a long scuffle for the land, in which both sides used unacceptable methods to achieve their end goal.
Studies suggest that Native Americans have Chinese ancestors
Recent studies have found that all the Native Americans that have been living in the Americas originally originated in China. This theory came into popularity after the remains of an ancient human found in a cave in China closely resembled the DNA of Native Americans today.
America's Most Segregated Cities
Segregation is controversial, with many arguing that it's a necessary evil and others asserting that it should no longer exist. America is one of the most segregated countries in the world, and its cities are some of the most segregated places.
America's White Population Will Become a Minority in the Year 2045, According to Projections
According to projections from the last census, white people in the United States will become a minority by 2045. Although the census report provides a glimpse of the country’s future, it nevertheless underscores the critical role racial minorities play in the nation’s future growth. As for why America’s white population will dwindle, aging and slow growth are possible reasons for the decline.
Listen to 5 immigrants explain why they have American pride on the Fourth of July
This is what patriotism is all about.
backpacker.com
50 Years Later, Backpacker’s Founder William Kemsley Still Dreams of the Trail
Unlock this article and unwrap our best deal of the holiday season. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. “We believe that simply walking in the backcountry … engenders a special relationship with nature that is unlike anything you can find sitting in your living room, or in an office, in a lecture hall, in a church, reading a book, or listening to music.”
Comments / 0