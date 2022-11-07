Paris Masters Director accolades Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal’s dominance while naming the new challengers to them

Stefanos Tsitsipas moved to a new home in Monaco and he was greeted by Caroline Wozniacki who will be his neighbour. The Greek player has been living in Monaco for many years but he moved into a new home recently announcing it on social media with a picture inside of it. The Principality is home to many athletes including tennis players, formula one drivers and many more. Zverev lives there, Tsitsipas, Sinner, Goffin, Musetti and many others.

