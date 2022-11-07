ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reece James: Chelsea and England defender will miss World Cup in Qatar due to injury

Reece James will miss the World Cup in Qatar because of injury. After discussions with Gareth Southgate on Tuesday, it was decided the Chelsea full-back has not recovered sufficiently from the knee injury he picked up against AC Milan last month. James flew to Dubai to undergo an intensive rehabilitation...

