Report: Christopher Nkunku 'Happy' To Join Chelsea
Fabrizio Romano provided Chelsea fans with an update on their potential deal to bring in RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku.
Harry Kane: Tottenham and England striker plays nearly an hour in Carabao Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest
Antonio Conte admitted that England captain Harry Kane is "really, really tired" less than a week before England fly out to the World Cup. Kane has started every game for Tottenham this season and was again in the starting line-up as Spurs crashed out of the Carabao Cup after a 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest.
Reece James: Chelsea and England defender will miss World Cup in Qatar due to injury
Reece James will miss the World Cup in Qatar because of injury. After discussions with Gareth Southgate on Tuesday, it was decided the Chelsea full-back has not recovered sufficiently from the knee injury he picked up against AC Milan last month. James flew to Dubai to undergo an intensive rehabilitation...
Marcelo Bielsa: Bournemouth hold talks with former Leeds manager over vacant managerial role
Bournemouth have held talks with former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa over their vacant managerial role. Bielsa has been out of work since being sacked by Leeds in February and has been high on Bournemouth's list should incoming owner Bill Foley decide not to hand the job to interim boss Gary O'Neil.
