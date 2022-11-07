ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College of Charleston Photos of the Week

From Día de los Muertos festivities to the annual Basketball Block Party: See what’s been happening lately at the College of Charleston. Members of the College’s Hispanic Latino Club on Oct. 22, 2022, participated in the Día de los Muertos Festival de Don Giovanni, attended by Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg. (Photos provided)
Campus Advisory: Tropical Storm Nicole Update (2:30 p.m.)

At this time, the College plans to follow its normal operating and class schedule for Friday, Nov. 11. While conditions so far today (Thursday, Nov. 10) have been relatively calm, there remains a threat of severe weather through tomorrow (Friday Nov. 11). Forecasts still include the possibility of heavy rain, high winds and flooding in our region as a result of Tropical Storm Nicole.
