Nydia Bou Finds Rare Opportunity as New CSD Chair

Nydia Bou was attracted to Emerson’s Communication Sciences and Disorders (CSD) Department for the rare opportunity it offered. As faculty coordinator for Graduate Admissions and Distinguished Scholar-in-Residence since 2020, the position has allowed Bou to combine her love for teaching and higher education administration. This fall, the department welcomed...
PitchFest Returns to Emerson LA – In Person

Emerson Los Angeles (ELA) held its ninth annual PitchFest competition on November 7, 2022, the first in person since the pandemic. The event featured a total of 14 students and alumni spending 90 seconds pitching their comedy, drama, animation, and sci-fi TV and film projects to a panel of entertainment industry judges.
