wgnsradio.com
Mayor McFarland Says We're Almost There On Landfill Solution
(WALTER HILL, TN) Republic Services' Middle Point Landfill on Jefferson Pike continues in the news, but this time Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland has a hint of there being "light at the end of the tunnel". . . He did not feel that Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste Planning Board's vote...
Operation Fall Brake Enforcement on I-24, Veterans Parkway in Rutherford County
Extra law enforcement officers will concentrate on traffic laws to stop aggressive driving Wednesday on Interstate 24 and Veterans Parkway in Murfreesboro during “Operation Fall Brakes.”. Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers, Murfreesboro Police officers and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office deputies will stop drivers who are speeding and driving recklessly...
NFD battles commercial fire on Charlotte Pike
The Nashville Fire Department spent Wednesday afternoon working to extinguish a commercial fire on Charlotte Pike.
Renderings of Lebanon Outlet Mall redevelopment released
The Lebanon Outlet Mall is going to see some major transformation. From town homes, retail, and restaurants, the Mayor of Lebanon told News 2 the site plan has been officially approved by the planning commission.
Produce delivery driver suspected of carrying drugs outside elementary school
A Huntsville, Alabama man is spending the night in the Franklin County Jail after a school resource officer at Sewanee Elementary School found drugs inside his delivery truck.
Antioch neighborhood terrorized by students skipping school
One neighbor says they have vandalized and even set the neighborhood playground on fire.
Man confesses to leaving camera in Portland bathroom to film underage girls
A man accused of hiding a camera inside a Portland restaurant bathroom is now behind bars after a months-long investigation.
WKRN
‘I’m glad we found her alive’: $10,000 spent in search for missing teenager in Wilson County
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — After searching for a missing teenager out of Wilson County for nearly a week, the 19-year-old was found safe in another state. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said they found her Friday with someone she knew. Last week, the sheriff’s office told News...
Metro school TA arrested after jar of cannabis found in teacher's lounge
A Metro Nashville teacher's assistant has been charged with marijuana possession Wednesday after a student upended the teacher's lounge, exposing a jar containing the cannabis.
murfreesboro.com
PAWS of Rutherford County Pets for Adoption Nov 9, 2022
Quite a range of pets available for adoption during our PAWS visit today. Cats, kittens, a very friendly bunny, guinea pig and tons of dogs all in need of good homes!. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS videos!. PAWS of Rutherford County is located...
wgnsradio.com
The Value of Property Throughout Rutherford County has Increased by Almost 450% in Ten Years
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Rutherford County’s growth rate has exceeded that of other counties in the Volunteer State, according to Rutherford County Assessor Property Rob Mitchell…. Mitchell said the growth locally has been fueled by location and prices…. The total appraised value of properties throughout Rutherford County has increased by almost...
Three men taken into custody by Nashville detectives following armed carjacking
Three young men were arrested Wednesday night after they reportedly bailed from a car that had been stolen from a Millwood Drive apartment complex during an armed carjacking on Friday.
Rutherford County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for races in Rutherford County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Bounty hunters go to wrong house for man already in custody
A Goodlettsville family was frightened to death after men in tactical gear with flashlights and radios climbed over their back yard fence and banged on the couple's door.
TN Lottery: $100K winners in Mt. Juliet, McMinnville; $50K winner in Murfreesboro
While the top prize is not coming back to the Volunteer State, there were several winners of lesser prizes in Tennessee.
WBBJ
JPD: Robbery at JCPenney under investigation
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a robbery the Old Hickory Mall. Multiple officers were seen at the Old Hickory Mall late Monday evening. JPD later confirmed that there was a robbery at the JCPenney around 8 p.m. JPD later says that there was a “report...
Robertson County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for the races in Robertson County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
A $12,000 mistake: Contractor fined for work that snarled traffic on I-40
A local contractor is being fined $12,000 for a job that went more than four hours late and impacted traffic during the entire Wednesday morning commute.
Williamson County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for the races in Williamson County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
travellemming.com
19 Best Things to Do in Franklin TN (in 2022)
Just a short drive from Nashville, there are some great things to do in Franklin Tennessee. Whether you’re just in Franklin for a day or staying here for longer, your schedule will be as packed as you want it to be. Franklin is home to many historic buildings, a...
