ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnsradio.com

Mayor McFarland Says We're Almost There On Landfill Solution

(WALTER HILL, TN) Republic Services' Middle Point Landfill on Jefferson Pike continues in the news, but this time Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland has a hint of there being "light at the end of the tunnel". . . He did not feel that Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste Planning Board's vote...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Operation Fall Brake Enforcement on I-24, Veterans Parkway in Rutherford County

Extra law enforcement officers will concentrate on traffic laws to stop aggressive driving Wednesday on Interstate 24 and Veterans Parkway in Murfreesboro during “Operation Fall Brakes.”. Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers, Murfreesboro Police officers and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office deputies will stop drivers who are speeding and driving recklessly...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

PAWS of Rutherford County Pets for Adoption Nov 9, 2022

Quite a range of pets available for adoption during our PAWS visit today. Cats, kittens, a very friendly bunny, guinea pig and tons of dogs all in need of good homes!. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS videos!. PAWS of Rutherford County is located...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WBBJ

JPD: Robbery at JCPenney under investigation

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a robbery the Old Hickory Mall. Multiple officers were seen at the Old Hickory Mall late Monday evening. JPD later confirmed that there was a robbery at the JCPenney around 8 p.m. JPD later says that there was a “report...
JACKSON, TN
travellemming.com

19 Best Things to Do in Franklin TN (in 2022)

Just a short drive from Nashville, there are some great things to do in Franklin Tennessee. Whether you’re just in Franklin for a day or staying here for longer, your schedule will be as packed as you want it to be. Franklin is home to many historic buildings, a...
FRANKLIN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy